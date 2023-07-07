We call it antivirus, but security apps actually protect you and your devices from a lot more than viruses. And it’s more important than ever to install and use these apps because threats are everywhere.

Everyone knows to be careful of email attachments, but it’s easy to fall for scams that trick you into clicking on links in social media and in messages from people you trust, but are being impersonated.

And if you do inadvertently tap on a link and hand over personal details because you think you’re giving them to a genuine, reputable website, there’s a chance your ID could be used fraudulently or your bank account emptied.

And all of this is why we recommend getting top-notch security software that offers more than simply antivirus.

Modern security software can warn you of fake websites (and links in messages that lead to these sites), remember different passwords for each account, warn you when your accounts may have been compromised, keep your kids safe online and much more.

We recommend you install security apps on your phone and tablet as well as your laptop to help protect your money and your identity, along with your photos, documents and other important files.

In this article, you’ll find everything you need to know about choosing and buying security software. It’s all subscription based, and each of the packages here can be installed on several devices, whether they’re PCs, phones, laptops or tablets.

Our current pick of the best antivirus is Norton 360 with McAfee Total Protection a very good alternative.

Note: Authorities such as the FCC and BSI currently discourage the use of Kaspersky products, and Tech Advisor owner Foundry has also suspended its business partnerships with Russian companies. Although we haven´t removed the content about Kaspersky from our websites, you won´t find any purchase links for these products.

Top antivirus in 2023

How to choose the best antivirus software

Security software, including antivirus software, detects, and then prevents, disarms or removes malicious apps or programs, which are often referred to as viruses.

While we still refer to it as antivirus, that’s only one feature of modern internet security software. That’s because security is no longer just about countering viruses. Although they very much still exist, viruses are just one type of the malware now prevalent on the web.

Arguably more important is security of your personal information and protection for your files from ransomware. Security exploits aren’t about show-off hackers massaging their egos, anymore, but about making money.

The modern day criminal doesn’t have to be a hard-line hacker, either. They can buy all the software they need on the dark web to do it with almost no effort.

What you need to look for, then, is antivirus that will protect you from viruses, ransomware, other types of malware (such as spyware). The best also include ID protection, but some are much better than others. Check what they actually do: will they monitor for more than just a couple of email addresses?

VPNs are often bundled with security suites, and here you need to check how much data it lets you use per month or per day. Unlimited is best, and 200MB per day is not really useful at all.

It’s rare to find a bundled VPN that will unblock video services, but they do exist (such as McAfee’s).

Beyond this, pick antivirus with the features you want: parental controls, a password manager and other things. But, of course, do read our reviews as well as they will tell you if these features are any good or not.

How we test antivirus software

We install and use the software ourselves to evaluate the user experience as well as testing out all the additional features which go far beyond viruses. Testing the protection offered from malware, however, is a subtle art that requires serious expertise. For this reason we use test results from independent testing houses including the UK’s SELabs as well as Germany’s AV-Test.org and AV-Comparatives. Each rigorously tests security apps from a number of leading security companies.

The multifaceted testing procedure looks not only at how well an antivirus product can detect malware using traditional, largely signature-based methods (that is, employing a database of known malware types), but also how well it can block brand-new, unknown malware caught fresh from the wild. These companies also examine how well security products clean up after an infection if a piece of malware does get through.

We’ve focused on paid-for antivirus products here, but you can get free antivirus. Paid-for antivirus usually offers better technical support and more comprehensive protection features than free ones, but free is free and some free packages can still give paid packages a good run for their money. Internet security suites go further still, offering firewalls, parental controls, identity theft protection and more.

If you’re looking to protect a Mac, most of the packages here will also work on Macs. But you can also read our sister site Macworld’s round-up of the best antivirus for Mac.

