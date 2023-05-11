Its phones may not go on sale in the US, but Xiaomi is one of the most important smartphone manufacturers in the world. It goes toe to toe with Apple and Samsung in its native China, and is comfortably the third biggest player in the global market too.

Part of Xiaomi’s success has come from what you might call a deluge of devices. For better or worse, Xiaomi makes a lot of phones – both within its own core brand, and across its Poco, Redmi, and Black Shark sub-brands. That means there are a lot of excellent Xiaomi phones to pick from, but also that it can be difficult to find the best one for you.

The good news is that every year we review loads of Xiaomi handsets, and here we’ve done our best to rank them as they stand right now – including pros and cons for each model, the latest pricing, and links to our reviews for in-depth analysis.

Read on to find out exactly which Xiaomi phones we think are the best right now.

Best Xiaomi phone reviews 2023

1. Xiaomi 13 Pro – Best Xiaomi phone Pros Class-leading performance

Excellent cameras

Impressive 120W charging

Solid battery life Cons Huge rear camera module

Expensive The Xiaomi 13 Pro takes what made the 12 Pro so great and makes it even better. Performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is absolutely fantastic, with its improved power efficiency and a larger battery delivering significant battery life improvements. New Leica cameras are close to the best you’ll find on any phone, with great results across all four lenses – especially the 1in main camera. But a huge new camera bump interrupts an otherwise sleek design, while the software experience remains a major source of frustration – though this is true for every Xiaomi model. Read our full Xiaomi 13 Pro review 2. Xiaomi 13 Ultra – Best for a Limitless Budget Pros Fantastic flagship performance

Extraordinary quad rear camera

Beautiful LTPO display

Vegan leather finish Cons It big

Selfie camera isn’t as good as the others

China-only (for now) Price When Reviewed: Unavailable in the US The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is currently the company’s most powerful phone, but it’s not quite the one we’d recommend most people by. Part of that is purely practical: the phone is only officially out in China for now, though fortunately Xiaomi has promised that an international launch is on the way, so it should come to Europe and Asia before too long. We’re expecting it to be expensive though, and between that and it’s sheer size this won’t be a phone for everyone. If those don’t put you off then you’re in for a treat though. The Leica-branded camera is the main draw, with a 1in main sensor equipped with a variable aperture backed up by a trio of exceptional 50Mp ultrawide and zoom lenses, driving detailed photos, great low-light performance, and beautiful natural bokeh. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip delivers strong performance and excellent battery life too, while the display is hard to fault either. Read our full Xiaomi 13 Ultra review 3. Xiaomi 13 – Best smaller Xiaomi Pros Small and stunning design

Powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor

Excellent main camera Cons Middling battery life

Competitors offer more for the money Price When Reviewed: Not available in US On the hardware front, the Xiaomi 13 is solid. It’s extremely well built, and more durable than the previous generation. The main camera produces clear, crisp shots, even in darker conditions, and we can’t ignore its impressive performance thanks to the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It offers the best of the Xiaomi 13 Pro but in a smaller package and at a lower price – though do bear in mind that the camera, while great, isn’t the same as in its Pro sibling. If the Xiaomi 13 has a failing, it’s only that rival offerings from competing brands look a little more appealing at the same price. Read our full Xiaomi 13 review 4. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ – Best mid-range Pros Great 200Mp main lens

Superb 120W charging

Excellent 120Hz display

Solid performance Cons Disappointing ultrawide and macro cameras The Note 12 Pro+ elevates Xiaomi’s budget-friendly Redmi brand from competitive mid-rangers to potential flagship killer. Its headlining 200Mp camera is a bona fide premium feature, while performance and display are among the best you’ll find at this price point. Battery life is solid too, while the 120W fast charging is excellent. As a result, the 12 Pro+ is easy to recommend. The polarising MIUI software and poor supporting rear cameras are the only real downsides, but you certainly shouldn’t rule out this phone. Read our full Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ review 5. Poco X5 Pro – Best budget option Pros Great value

Thin and light

Flagship-level 120Hz AMOLED display

Capable 108Mp camera Cons Flimsy plastic rear cover

No OS upgrade commitment Price When Reviewed: From $299 The Poco X5 Pro 5G is a great option for the price in terms of features and design, with a premium look and feel despite the plastic body. The 120Hz AMOLED display is bright, vibrant and buttery-smooth, and still better than most rivals at this price. While the refresh rate isn’t adaptive like premium alternatives, the phone can still comfortably last more than a day with average use, and when it does need a top up there’s 67W fast wired charging (with the necessary charger supplied in the box). The 108Mp camera is a real treat too, offering impressive detail and colour representation in well-lit environments, although the lack of OIS means night photography could be improved. The accompanying 8Mp ultrawide is handy, but sadly the same can’t be said for the 2Mp macro lens. The internals are mid-range, with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G leading the show, but performance is very decent for the money. A tempting option for the cost-conscious. Read our full Poco X5 Pro review 6. Xiaomi 12 Pros Compact design

Excellent performance

Solid main camera

Fast wired & wireless charging Cons Middling battery life

No IP rating

No telephoto lens Price When Reviewed: From $749 The Xiaomi 12 is a compelling flagship smartphone. Its compact form factor will appeal to those who don’t want a huge handset (it’s even smaller than this year’s Xiaomi 13) and the design looks and feels great. You also get some high-end specs, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, an AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, and speedy 67W charging. It’s also got a solid main camera, along with a good ultra-wide shooter, but few buyers will be excited by a telemacro lens. While there’s lots to like about the Xiaomi 12, it still has no waterproofing, and battery life is nothing special. Read our full Xiaomi 12 review 7. Xiaomi 13 Lite Pros Slim & lightweight

Solid performance

Fast recharge times

Large AMOLED screen Cons Camera downgrade from 12 Lite

Build issues Following up on success is always difficult, but Xiaomi nailed it – mostly – with the 13 Lite. The design and build is lovely, with a lightweight frame that is nice to use all day, and the decent battery life with quick recharging means you won’t have to worry about power. However, the cameras are a little underwhelming this time around, which is the one area where the older 12 Lite has an edge. There are also some build issues surrounding the curved edges of the display. Still, there’s plenty of performance and charm on offer, plus the camera quality can most likely be improved by updates to the software, so the Xiaomi 13 Lite is a solid option if you want a lightweight mid-ranger with the latest specs and performance. Read our full Xiaomi 13 Lite review 8. Redmi Note 12 Pro Pros Slick, premium design

Superb 120Hz flat display

IP53 water-resistance

Impressive main camera Cons Frustrating MIUI software

Limited to 128GB storage The Note 12 Pro lacks the wow factor of the Pro+, but it’s arguably better value for money. If you can live without a 200Mp camera and 120W charging, this is an excellent affordable option. It retains the gorgeous 120Hz OLED screen, capable MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, and solid 5000mAh battery of its bigger brother, plus an excellent selfie camera. Dropping down to a 50Mp main camera doesn’t feel like much of a compromise, and the 67W charging is still fast compared to the competition. MIUI remains the single biggest reason not to buy it, especially when many rivals have a more polished software experience. Internal storage is also limited, and can’t be expanded, so you may need to invest in cloud storage. Read our full Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro review 9. Xiaomi 12 Pro Pros Sleek, understated design

Excellent display

Strong triple camera

120W wired charging Cons Poor battery life

No IP rating Price When Reviewed: From $999 The Xiaomi 12 Pro has an awful lot going for it, but that’s coupled with a pair of major flaws. We love the sleek, understated design, the beautiful display and the impressive performance. And we (mostly) love the camera, which is a solid performer, if not quite best-in-class. Unfortunately, the battery life is a clear failing – which might be fixed with updates, but for the moment it frustrates. Read our full Xiaomi 12 Pro review 10. Poco F4 GT Pros Very fast 120W charging

Excellent performance

Pop-up shoulder buttons Cons Middling battery life

No headphone jack Price When Reviewed: Unavailable in the US The F4 GT is Poco’s effort to hide a gaming phone in plain sight. Gamers will love the Snadpragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 12GB RAM, 120W fast charging, and pop-up shoulder buttons. Meanwhile everyone else will love that it doesn’t look like a gaming phone, and still comes with a decent 64Mp camera that can hold its own. Read our full Poco F4 GT review

Xiaomi phone buying advice 1. What’s the difference between Xiaomi’s different brands? Xiaomi has a range of different brands, which can make things confusing. First up, it has its core Xiaomi products – these used to have the ‘Mi’ moniker, but now they’re simply branded with the company’s name. This is where you’ll find its latest flagships and foldables, but also plenty of cheaper options. Budget phones come from the Redmi sub-brand. These are still made by Xiaomi, but the Redmi brand is a signal that a phone will be cheaper than the core line. Then there’s Black Shark. This is the company’s gaming phone line, with a focus on pure performance and features like advanced cooling, extra controls, and bold designs. Finally, Poco. While Poco started as a Xiaomi sub-brand, it’s technically been spun off as an independent company since then. However, it still shares Xiaomi’s R&D and uses Xiaomi software, so Poco phones are often quite similar to Xiaomi and Redmi models. They tend to be affordable, like Redmi devices, with a particular focus on power and performance. 2. Should I buy a Xiaomi phone from China? If you live in the US then you may be tempted to turn to Chinese importers such as GearBest and Geekbuying to buy a Xiaomi phone – and even readers elsewhere in the world will find that there are still some models that stay exclusive to China and may tempt you into an import, including the top-of-the-range 13 Ultra for now. If you do, make sure you buy a model with a global ROM installed, or be prepared to mess around with the software when it arrives (novice users should avoid this). The global models have full access to Google services and an English-language interface out of the box. If you accidentally purchase a Chinese ROM model, we’ve explained how to install Google Play on a Xiaomi phone here. Second, if you’re buying from China you should take into account that your consumer rights are different to when you buy elsewhere, and that should something go wrong you’re going to find aftersales support more difficult. Lastly, delivery can be a pain. Delivery times will be longer in general, though there are usually free and express shipping options. More than that, though, there could be hidden costs: you may be asked to pay import duty upon the phone’s arrival, which is calculated based on whatever value is printed on the shipping paperwork, usually plus an additional admin fee. 3. What software do Xiaomi phones use? All Xiaomi phones run the Android operating system, with the company’s own MIUI Android skin installed on top. To be honest, MIUI isn’t our favourite version of Android out there – it’s a little cluttered and complicated – but you can expect a fairly smooth and reliable experience, with plenty of customisation options and fairly frequent updates.

