Smartphones have got so large in recent years that many of us forget that once upon a time, phones competed to be as small as possible.

Now that buttons have long disappeared from the front of our phones, there isn’t much to do with a full screen design than make that screen bigger. 2014’s 4.7in iPhone 6 was gargantuan at the time – now the same-sized iPhone SE is one of the smallest phones you can buy.

But we believe that bigger isn’t always better in smartphone land, and this list is proof you can get your hands (or hand, preferably) on ten superb small smartphones.

Whether you have small hands and prefer a compact handset or are simply fed up with phones that stick out the top of your jeans pocket or don’t find in your handbag, we have whittled down the smallest phones out there for you to choose from (though admittedly there aren’t a lot in the first place).

While we recommend phones from household names like Apple and Samsung, it’s worth checking the best small phone for you isn’t one of the others from lesser though of brands such as Asus, or ones that sell fewer phones like Google.

You might also want to consider a foldable phone – the convenience of a smaller form to carry around that can unfold into something larger and closer to the size of a ‘normal’ smartphone in 2023.

Best small phone 2023