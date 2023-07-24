The best instant cameras 2023

Instant cameras aren’t just a blast from the past – they’re great gifts for people of all ages, and a unique way to capture memories on the go.

Not only can you once again buy a new Polaroid camera, but Fujifilm’s Instax has become a global phenomenon, and other companies like Kodak have gotten in on the action too.

Some instant cameras even now pack digital tech too, allowing you to do things like take multiple shots before picking which to print, save digital copies of photos for your Instagram, or even print shots straight from your phone. Thanks to connected apps, others even offer interactive games and the chance to tweak your prints with stickers, filters, or QR codes to access videos and the like.

The downside is that there are now multiple competing film formats, sizes, and brands, and it’s hard to know which instant camera is right for you. Luckily for you we’ve tested the leading cameras that are on the market, and here’s what we think.

Best instant camera reviews

1. Instax Mini 12 – Best Overall Pros Simple to use

Fun and fresh design

Competitive price tag

Photos can be uploaded to smartphones Cons Struggles with very bright and very dim lighting

Too basic for photography enthusiasts Price When Reviewed: $79.99 Best Prices Today: With an affordable price tag, a great design and the ability to produce fantastic smaller-sized snaps, the Instax Mini 12 is the best instant camera on the market right now. This camera has a funky, lightweight design in a choice of five pastel colours. The new twistable lens mean that its even simpler to use than the last generation camera, the Mini 11. It comes with an auto-exposure mode and flash, meaning that it can capture some shots in low light – though both extremely dark and bright conditions aren’t the best for pictures. However, users can use the Instax Up! app to digitally upload photos and edit them, should they wish. Images are printed on Instax’s Mini film, which produces pocket-sized polaroid-style photos. This instant camera is especially a compelling option for younger audiences with not much photography experience. Read our full Instax Mini 12 review 2. Instax Mini Evo – Best Digital Hybrid Pros Compact retro design

Long battery life

Great physical controls Cons Expensive

Limited storage Price When Reviewed: $199.95 Best Prices Today: The Instax Mini Evo from Fujifilm combines all the bells and whistles of a classic digital camera with the novelty of an instant camera. But you don’t just have to print snaps taken on the Evo – it can also connect to your phone and print photos, just like a standard portable printer. Combining the digital camera features with analogue buttons results in a fun shooting experience, and the fact that it doubles as an instant printer is the icing on the cake. It looks more professional than cheaper Instax models, with a retro-inspired design. That said, be prepared to spend a pretty penny to get your hands on one. Read our full Instax Mini Evo review 3. Instax Square SQ1 – Best for Simple Square Prints Pros Classic square format

Simple to use

Great design Cons Chunky

More expensive film Price When Reviewed: $119.95 Best Prices Today: The Instax SQ1 is Fujifilm’s second fully analogue square format camera, and it’s a simplified version of the old SQ6, which is now hard to find in stock. The SQ1 takes Instax Square film, which in turn means this is a bigger, chunkier camera than the Instax Minis. It comes in a similar range of attractive pastel colours though, and there’s a definite charm to the camera’s look. This is another Instax that’s designed to be as simple to use as possible. There are only two shooting modes – regular, and a selfie/macro mode you access by twisting the lens round. You can’t even turn the flash off. We wish it had a few more options to be honest, especially given its price, but if you want an easy-to-use Instax that shoots on square film, this is your best bet. Read our full Instax Square SQ1 review 4. Instax Mini LiPlay – Affordable Digital Instax Pros Prints digital photos

Easy to use Cons Divisive design

Still Expensive Price When Reviewed: $159.99 Best Prices Today: The Instax Mini LiPlay is a slightly cheaper precursor to the Mini Evo, above. We prefer the newer Evo, but the LiPlay is a great option if you can find it for less. The camera is also an instant printer, which allows you to print photos directly from your smartphone via the companion app very easily on to the Instax Mini film. It’s also generally an easy camera to navigate. The design is user-friendly, and you can choose from a number of different shooting options to enhance your experience. The camera itself is enough to give you a decent-quality image, with a little flair if you wish. However, the design may not be to everyone’s tastes. The Mini LiPlay lets you record audio and play it back via QR codes, though this feature may only be useful to a small portion of users. It sits just slightly higher than average on our price range, but the flexibility that this camera offers seems worth the extra bump in cost. Read our full Instax Mini LiPlay review 5. Instax Mini 40 – Best for Nostalgia Pros Retro aesthetic

Easy to use Cons Pricier than Mini 11

No advanced options Price When Reviewed: $99.99 Best Prices Today: Even by the standards of instant cameras, this is driven by nostalgia. The blocky plastic design screams ‘retro’, accentuated by the textured faux-leather finish and silver accents. As the name suggests, the Mini 40 takes Instax Mini format prints, and in fact this is essentially the same camera as the Mini 11 above – the functionality is almost identical, with the higher price driven by the premium, retro design. That means simple features: a flash, a selfie mirror, and two focal length settings. You don’t get a lot of flexibility, but the simplicity is welcome when you just want to point and shoot. If you’re not fussed on the design then save money and grab the Mini 11, but if you want an Instax Mini camera that feels like a camera, not a toy, then this is the one. Read our full Instax Mini 40 review 6. Instax Square SQ40 – Premium Build Instax Pros Premium black leather design

Easy to use

Good quality in low light Cons Limited controls and options

Not rechargeable Price When Reviewed: $149.95 Best Prices Today: The SQ40 from Instax produces square prints, just like the (cheaper) SQ1 does. What sets it apart is its more sophisticated build. It comes in a black vegan leather finish, and has improved low light performance over the SQ1, which does help justify the slight price hike. However, shooting options are still limited. This is a point-and-shoot style camera, and there isn’t an option to recharge the battery, which is a shame. However, like all other cameras from the brand, the prints are impressive and don’t require a lot of effort. If you’re not bothered about the black finish, then you can save money by opting for the SQ1. Read our full Instax Square SQ40 review 7. Polaroid Now+ – Best Polaroid Pros Retro design

Tripod mountable

Included accessories Cons Big and bulky

Expensive Price When Reviewed: $149.99 Best Prices Today: The Polaroid Now+ is our favourite of the company’s range of modern instant film cameras – especially if you know how to use it. With a range of shooting options, supported by an app that enables remote controls and other modes, this is more complicated than some of the simple point-and-shoot cameras from Instax. That will appeal to capable photographers, but might put you off if you want something more straightforward. Like other Polaroid cameras it is big and bulky, and the film runs fairly expensive – but that’s the price you pay (literally) for getting the classic Polaroid camera design and iconic large format square prints, which obviously up the appeal. Read our full Polaroid Now+ review 8. Kodak Step Instant Camera – Best Zink Camera Pros Multiple shooting modes

microSD support

Compact design Cons Disappointing photo quality Price When Reviewed: $69.99 The Kodak Step captures the happy middle ground between quality and budget. For a reasonable price, you get a compact and lightweight camera which supports microSD saving, and prints colour photos within a minute – though it’s worth noting that this is a digital camera that prints onto Zink paper, rather than an analogue camera that exposes real film. Unlike the film used in an Instax Mini 11 camera, Zink paper uses heat to form images. Each sheet contains micro-crystals that produce either cyan, magenta or yellow hues depending on the intensity and duration of heat applied. When combined, you are left with the final image. This makes printing on the Step more affordable too. Colours are the most impressive when you have good lighting – but the prints can struggle with exposure. That said, there is an automatic flash available if you’re in darker conditions. The Kodak Step is a budget-friendly tech toy best suited for casual point and shoot use, making it ideal for students and scrapbook keepers. Read our full Kodak Step Instant Camera review 9. Instax Wide 300 – Best for Wide Format Pros Large prints

Great for landscapes

Easy to use Cons Big & heavy

Ugly design Price When Reviewed: $129.99 Best Prices Today: As the name might give away, the Instax Wide 300 takes photos that are wider than other instant cameras – double the size of Instax Mini photos. The camera itself has to be large enough to accommodate the bigger prints, and Fujifilm has committed to a chunky aesthetic all round, with a large grip and an enormous lens – the Instax Wide isn’t the most attractive instant camera around. Controls are simple: two levels of autofocus for the 95mm lens, basic flash settings, and the option to reduce or increase exposure. It’s no surprise the Wide 300 excels at longer range, picking up more detail in landscape and building photos than its rivals, but struggling on close-ups or selfies – though the included close-up lens does help. Portraits can turn out great once you get used to framing for landscape though, with warm skin tones. The new orientation is also great for parties – it takes a lot less work to cram multiple people into the same shot now. Read our full Instax Wide 300 review