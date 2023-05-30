Best smart scales 2023

Switching up to a smart scale is a game changer if you want to improve your fitness. Instead of focusing on weight, you can monitor other metrics. Been lifting weights? You could see a muscle mass increase. Been running? You might find that your cardiovascular health improves.

The key benefit of smart scales over traditional scales is the breadth and quality of the data you’ll get. You’ll be able to monitor changes to your weight and body composition and track your progress on your smartphone app.

Some scales will even help you to track inches lost or gained. Seeing your progress in digits and graphs helps you to see the results of your healthy choices from weigh-in to weigh-in.

For more information about smart scales, have a look at our guide below the round-up. If you’re mulling over one of the new Withings scales, you can find out which one is right for you in our dedicated article on which Withings scale to buy.

And if you want to get a compatible fitness tracker, check out our recommendations for the best fitness trackers available. Otherwise, read on to find out best smart scales we’ve tried out.

1. Withings Body Comp – Best overall Pros Large scale & easy-to-read display

Full range of metrics on scale

Heart and nerve health data

Lots of in-app info to help you interpret results Cons Expensive Price When Reviewed: $199.95 Best Prices Today: The Body Comp is from Withings’ latest line of smart scales. It’s the mid-range option that sits over the Body Smart and below the Body Scan. As well as weight and the full range of fitness metrics you’d expect (fat, muscle and bone mass %, lean mass, water mass, visceral fat index, BMI), you’ll get a range of heart health metrics. It’ll measure your standing heart rate, determine your vascular age and measure your pulse wave velocity – arterial stiffness is a good measure of heart health. It will also give you a nerve health reading. For many people, that won’t be particularly meaningful but for diabetics and people with certain autoimmune conditions who are susceptible to nerve health problems, it’s a good thing to keep an eye on. The scale itself is larger than some rivals and has an easy to read, full colour screen that displays a range of metrics. You can even tailor which metrics appear or opt for the ‘Eyes Closed’ mode, which will log your weight without you having to see it. It’s battery-powered. USB charging would have been nice but you should get 15 months from the batteries if you do a daily weigh-in. The app is nicely laid out and easy to read, and all measurements are supported by explanatory articles to help you make sense of the numbers that pop up. If anything, Withings errs on the side of too many measurements but if you can afford it, that’s a nice-to-have problem. Altogether, the Body Comp offers a high-quality experience across scale and app. Our only problem when testing it came when weigh-in information was sent to the wrong account – but this is common to Wi-Fi scales when users have similar weights. Read our full Withings Body Comp review 2. Smart Scale P2 Pro – With 3D modelling Pros Heart rate monitor

3D modelling

Fitbit & Apple Health compatible

Feature-packed app Cons Battery powered – no USB charging option Price When Reviewed: $79.99 Best Prices Today: The P2 Pro is a mid-range option from Eufy, but it packs in a lot for its price. The scale itself is sleek and attractive and can sync to the app using either Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. It’s quick to set up and easy to use. It measures 16 metrics, although only weight, body fat percentage and heart rate will be shown on the scale’s white LED display. The rest of the measurements are only available via the app. Other in-app features include daily calorie logging and a useful database of common food items. The scale comes with a tape measure. That seems a bit basic but input your key measurements and the app will display a 3D model of your body. User numbers are unlimited and you can even set up accounts to weigh babies and pets. The only trouble with multiple users is that similar weights can be sent to the wrong account, which can be frustrating. Still, this is a common issue with Wi-Fi scales. We’d prefer USB charging option but this is something that even pricier scales can lack. Read our full Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro review 3. Renpho Elis 1 Smart Body Scale – Best budget buy Pros 13 measurements

Unlimited users

Easy to connect Cons Bluetooth connection only, no Wi-Fi

No frills either Price When Reviewed: $49.99 Best Prices Today: Renpho’s basic smart scale is good value. It’s an attractive scale that comes in black or white and connects to your phone via Bluetooth. It’s a solid all-rounder that’s compatible with Apple Health, Fitbit, Samsung Health and Google Fit. There’s a clear digital display at the top but bear in mind that the only measurement you’ll get on the scale is your weight – you’ll need to open the app to see the other 12 metrics, which are laid out in an easy to read format. We tested the battery-powered model, but there’s also a USB-charging version (£33.99 in the UK; $26.99 in the US), which may be more handy. Read our full Renpho Elis 1 Smart Body Scale review 4. Withings Body Scan – Best luxury buy Pros Impressive segmental body composition information

Scans body, heart health, and nerves

Easy-to-use app Cons Very expensive

Overkill for most people Price When Reviewed: Not yet available in the U.S. The Body Scan is now Withings’ flagship smart scale. It’s twice the price of the brand’s next best model but it significantly improves on both the quality and quantity of the body composition data it delivers. In terms of hardware upgrades, Withings adds a handle to its characteristic smart scale design, which has a further four stainless steel electrodes embedded. This allows it to much more accurately assess the makeup of the user’s body, allowing for segmental body composition analysis. Users will get more detailed information about the muscle and fat makeup of their arms, legs and torso and how they compare to other Withings’ users. However, you can’t track changes to these measurements in the app, which feels like a strange oversight. It will also provide a wealth of heart health information, giving an ECG reading, showing pulse wave velocity (PWV) and estimating the user’s vascular age. It will even give you a nerve health reading. If you don’t know what that means, you’re not alone. The PWV and nerve health measurements are a sign that the Body Scan delivers much more information than most people will need – or even know what to do with. This smart scale is undoubtedly the best around but it’s a question of whether it’s worth it to you to spend so much more to access this information. Read our full Withings Body Scan review 5. Mi Body Composition 2 scale – Best for Xiaomi users Pros Minimalist design

Good app

13 metrics

16 profiles supported Cons Battery powered

Bluetooth only

Only weight shown on scale Price When Reviewed: $40.00 Best Prices Today: If you have a Xiaomi Mi Band or Mi watch, buying the Mi Body Composition Scale 2 is a no-brainer. Instantly being able to access all of your measurement stats next to your exercise tracking is a huge plus that’ll make a fitness journey much easier to plan and monitor. For non-Xiaomi users, this smart scale is still one to consider. It’s one of the most affordable around and its minimalist design means it should look good in any bathroom. The app is simple to use and charts and numbers are easy to read and understand. It’ll provide you with 13 body composition measurements (although sadly only your weight appears on the scale). And the scale can take up to 16 separate profiles. On the minus side, unlike the Renpho scale above, there’s no USB charging option. It’s powered by 4 AAA batteries – which aren’t even included, so prepare to shell out for a pack of those as well. Read our full Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 review 6. QardioBase 2 – Dedicated pregnancy mode Pros Stylish

USB charging

Pregnancy mode Cons Price Price When Reviewed: $149 Best Prices Today: The QardioBase 2 is as smart as it is stylish, offering a good range of body composition measurements, along with handy unique features like haptic feedback or the emoji display. Our only minor gripe is that the app doesn’t make the most of all the data it gathers, but it does do more than enough for most. It measures weight, BMI, body fat %, and muscle, bone and water mass. The price is the only sticking point. The QardioBase 2 sits at a premium price point, and while it offers enough features to justify that price, it’s worth remembering that you can get almost as much for a whole lot less from other manufacturers. Read our full QardioBase 2 review 7. Smart Scale P1 – Body age and protein measurements Pros Good for multiple users

Easy to use

Google Fit & Apple Health Cons No Wi-Fi

Battery powered

No carpet support Best Prices Today: If you want a simple smart scale that will track the core metrics in an easy-to-use app, can cover your whole family, and will sync up to the Google or Apple apps, there’s really no reason to spend more than this. On the other hand, there’s also little reason to opt for the P1 over Eufy’s own cheaper models like the BodySense, which will let you save a bit of money and only miss out on measurements that you don’t really need – the body age and protein measurements here are nice-to-haves, but don’t offer any deep insight into your health or weight. This scale measures weight, body fat %, BMI, lean mass, bone, muscle and water mass, BMR and visceral fat. There’s no Wi-Fi, no recharging, and no carpet support – but these are really the sort of premium touches that most people won’t be worried about. Read our full eufy Smart Scale P1 review 8. Noerden Minimi Smart Body Scale – Google Fit compatible Pros Unlimited users

Google Fit compatible

Nine measurements, plus weight Cons Only weight is displayed on the scale

No USB charging options

No Wi-Fi connection Price When Reviewed: $59 Best Prices Today: This French-made smart scale has a minimalist design and a bright, easy to read white LED display. It comes in either black or white (although you can also buy it in pale pink or blue in some countries). It’s powered by three AA batteries which are included, but there’s no USB charging option. And it connects via Bluetooth – there’s no Wi-Fi. The scale itself will only display your weight but in the app, you’ll get another nine measurements, including BMI, body fat, lean body mass, visceral fat, basal metabolic rate (BMR), bone mass and metabolic age. The information is well laid out but navigating the app can be confusing – especially at the start. There’s no limit to the number of users who can create profiles and use it, and you can sync your data with Google Fit. Read our full Noerden Minimi Smart Body Scale review 9. MyKronoz MyScale – Full colour LED display Pros Google Fit & Apple Health

USB charging

Colour LED display Cons Issues for multiple users

Expensive

Scale can tilt Price When Reviewed: $99.90 Best Prices Today: There’s a lot to like about this Swiss-designed smart scale, but there are also issues that make it hard to recommend to everyone. One of these is the design of the scale itself. If the user doesn’t stand right in the middle, the scale can rock back, which is a bit alarming and could be dangerous. Still, the hardware is much more stylish than your average scale, with a mirrored finish and full colour LED display. It will measure seven different metrics, including weight, BMI, muscle mass, bone mass and heart rate – all of which will be shown on the scale itself. The measurements were consistent and seemed accurate. MyScale is compatible with Google Fit and Apple Health. The app makes it simple to track your progress from weigh-in to weigh-in and the key areas are well laid out and easy to read, although troubleshooting information is hidden away. There’s also a bit of a learning curve to get it set up and we had some connectivity issues during testing. Read our full MyKronoz MyScale review

Data beyond weight

Smart scales measure more than just weight. A decent set should also provide body mass index (BMI), lean mass and body fat percentage and much more: the scales we’ve tested will give as many as 17 different body composition metrics.

Bear in mind that only the more expensive scales will display many metrics on the hardware, while others require you to check in to the app for all but the main measurements.

When monitoring health data, remember that the benchmarks given are just averages. An individual’s ideal measurements may differ from these, depending on various factors, and still be healthy. If you’re worried about any of your stats, speak to your doctor.

Common health metrics for smart scales

The figures given below are just a guide and may vary from territory to territory.

BMI: Although BMI has come under fire from some people, it’s a weight indicator that works for most people, most of the time. If you are unhappy using BMI as a metric (for example, if you lift weights and have high muscle mass), look for a scale that shows your body fat percentage instead.

If you’re in the UK, the NHS suggest thats an ideal BMI for adults is between 18.5 and 24.9. Bear in mind that in other parts of the world, these figures may be different and depending on where the scale is designed, it may not match up with the range you’re used to.

Body fat percentage: This is the portion of your body made up of fat cells. This is only a rough guide but for men aged 20 to 40, 10-20% body fat is considered healthy. For older men, 18-25% is good. For women aged 20 to 40, 19-26% body fat is healthy. For older women, 23-35% is healthy. Again, these are UK-based measurements and again, they’re just a rough guide.

Lean mass: This is a measure of muscle, organs, bones and water, rather than essential or storage fat. Having a high percentage of lean mass boosts your metabolism, making it easier to maintain an overall healthy weight.

Visceral fat: This is fat that exists around your vital organs, and is one of the main risks to long-term health.

Body water percentage: This is the volume of water in body composition. It’s somewhat age dependent but but men should try to get to a total body water percentage between 50 and 65 percent. The ideal range for women is between 45 and 60 percent.

Bone mass: Bone density is an important health metric because, like muscle, bone is a living material that can become stronger with exercise, as well as a healthy diet (including calcium and vitamin D). For most people, bone mass starts to reduce after the age of 40, and regular exercise can prevent this loss.

Basal metabolic rate (BMR): This estimates the energy (measured in calories) expended by the body at rest to maintain normal body functions (heart beat, respiration, maintenance of body temperature, etc). It’ll give you an idea of how many calories you can consume in a day to maintain the same weight.

Pulse wave velocity (PWV): This is currently exclusive to some Withings scales. It’s a measure of arterial stiffness and blood flow rate that is used clinically as a key indicator of heart health and blood pressure problems. Some Withings scales will show you a vascular age, which uses the same data to provide the result. The top-flight Withings Body Scan is additionally fitted with a retractable handle which can give you an ECG, for in-depth heart rate monitoring.

Syncing capabilities

Fitbit users might prefer the automatic syncing between the company’s scales and the app, and Withings tracker users may choose Withings scales. But you can use any of these scales, and always manually log your weight in your particular health app. Most sync well with Apple Health or Google Fit.

Some scales claim they sync with Fitbit, but it’s usually a round-about process, so bear that in mind when you buy. he scale to the Fitbit app.

Multiple accounts

All of the scales reviewed here allow for more than one person to sync their data with the relevant app, so your entire household can use them individually.

The scales either use Bluetooth to recognise each user’s phone or take a good guess at who is standing on them based on previous weight. Sometimes, annoyingly, the data can be sent to the wrong account, especially if two members of a household are of a similar weight.

Positioning the scales

Where you place your scales is important, as you’ll get different readings (sometimes out by a few kg or pounds) depending on where it is on the floor. Put it on a flat, hard surface if possible (bathroom tiles work well). Don’t place it on carpet, as this will trick the scales into understating your weight.

Some scales, such as the Body Comp, come with attachable, wide feet so the scale can be used on carpet. A few others will work well on carpet without needing adaptation (the QardioBase 2). Just make sure to compare the first few results with a hard floor to check that they’re consistent.

When to weigh yourself

Your weight and body fat percentage (and therefore other metrics) will change throughout the day so it makes sense to weigh yourself at the same time each day.

Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

The scales tested here can connect wirelessly with mobile apps via your home’s Wi-Fi and/or Bluetooth. The advantage of Wi-Fi is that you don’t need to have your smartphone anywhere near the scales when you step on, as you would with Bluetooth-only scales.

However, Bluetooth is generally easier to set up in the first place and doesn’t require a strong Wi-Fi signal in the bathroom.