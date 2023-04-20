Samsung has led the global Android phone market for years, giving Apple its greatest competition while holding off an increasing threat from Android rivals that range from Chinese tech giants to Google itself.

While Apple only launches a handful of phones a year, Samsung is more prolific. That gives prospective buyers plenty of options to pick between, which is both good and bad – there’s probably a Samsung phone out there to suit just about anyone, but it can be tricky to figure out which one is right for you.

Do you want the flagship-class (but expensive) experience offered by the Galaxy S range or Z-series foldables? If you’re on a tighter budget, one of the more affordable FE models may appeal, or any of the handsets from the expansive Galaxy A range or the even cheaper Galaxy M line.

We review as many Samsung Galaxy phones as we can every year, and right here you’ll find our pick of the bunch. We’ve not just included the expensive models – though they’re here too – but have also picked out our favourite cheaper Samsung handsets, so there should be something to suit most budgets.

Best Samsung Galaxy phones 2023

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – Best overall Pros Outstandingly fast

Very good cameras

Excellent battery life

S Pen stylus support Cons Poor selfie camera

Large size

Expensive Price When Reviewed: From $1,199 Best Prices Today: The S23 Ultra doesn’t do too much to re-write the book after last year’s successful S22 Ultra (which you’ll still find further down this list, as it’s aged well), but it has taken a great phone and made it very slightly better. The biggest spec change is the jump to a 200Mp main rear camera (up from an already impressive 108Mp last year), backed up by an ultrawide and two telephoto lenses at different optical zoom levels (3x and 10x). The whole rear camera setup is excellent, and among the best in any phone – though let down a little by a dreary, downgraded selfie camera. The expansive 6.8in display delivers high WQHD+ resolution, an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, and S Pen stylus support. The phone is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and Samsung promises years of software support that should keep this running for half a decade. If you can put up with the size (and afford the price), this is a whole lot of phone, and nothing Samsung makes can do more. Read our full Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review 2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 – Best foldable Pros Elegant folding design

Water-resistant

Affordable (for a foldable) Cons No telephoto camera

Still needs to be tougher Price When Reviewed: From $999 Best Prices Today: Samsung took its already-envelope-pushing Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable, and made a few key changes to result in an even better Flip 4. Improvements to both battery life and camera quality have fixed the most notable flaws of the previous generation, meaning there are now few compromises to the design. The main one is that you’ll have to live without a telephoto camera – included on all of Samsung’s other flagships – and accept the risk that it may not be as durable as a traditional slab-shaped phone. Still, the combo of a beautiful, compact design with top-notch specs, water-resistance, and now enough battery to last the day comfortably makes this a difficult phone to turn down. Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review 3. Samsung Galaxy S23+ – Best for most of us Pros Bright, sharp, flat screen

Great battery life

Five years of software support

Solid, versatile cameras Cons Expensive

45W charging a little slow Price When Reviewed: From $999 Best Prices Today: The Galaxy S23 Ultra may be the ‘best’ phone Samsung makes right now, and the Z Flip 4 perhaps the most fun, but if you just want a standard smartphone that works exceptionally well, then look no further than the S23+. With a simple, attractive (plain…?) design this is a phone that doesn’t immediately stand out, but the specs are fantastic: a great triple camera, long battery life, crisp screen, and now top performance thanks to adopting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset worldwide. Like all Samsung flagships you can expect excellent long-term software support, for up to five years, and the One UI Android skin is easy to get to grips with. The only real downsides are the price, and the fact that the 45W wired charging is a little slow compared to what other manufacturers offer. Read our full Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review 4. Samsung Galaxy A54 – Best mid-range Pros IP67 rating

Excellent screen

Solid battery life

Long software support Cons Slow charging

Rivals are cheaper Price When Reviewed: $449.99 Best Prices Today: Samsung is back on track with the Galaxy A54 5G, its best mid-range phone in a couple of years. For an affordable price you get top-notch styling, IP67 protection, one of the best screens on a mid-range phone, and a dependable set of cameras. Furthermore, battery life is solid and Samsung continues to impress with its software upgrade guarantee. The A54’s strength is that all of that has been bolstered by a powerful Exynos 1380 processor, so performance is smooth and stable – not always the case on cheaper Samsung handsets. This isn’t quite the best mid-range phone you can buy, with some excellent rivals at cheaper prices, but it’s easy to recommend even if you’re not a Samsung loyalist. Read our full Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review 5. Samsung Galaxy S23 – Best small phone Pros Premium compact build

Slick performance

Improved battery life

Solid OS support Cons Slow 25W wired charging

Pixel 7 is far cheaper Price When Reviewed: From $799 Best Prices Today: The Galaxy S23 does almost everything that the S23+ does, just a little bit smaller. You get the same design, same camera, and same performance as the bigger phone, but all for a lower price. The only real changes are the fact that the screen is obviously smaller (though the same resolution), the battery life is lower, and the charging is unfortunately even slower. Those downsides are enough for us to rank it a touch below the Plus model, together with the fact that the relative pricing leaves this year’s standard S23 a little worse value compared to the competition. Read our full Samsung Galaxy S23 review 6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Pros Great for multitasking

Powerful rear cameras

All-day battery life

S Pen support Cons Under-display camera is bad

App support is hit-and-miss Price When Reviewed: From $1,799 Best Prices Today: There are a host of refinements that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 lords over its predecessor, with a cleaner, hardier design with a wider aspect ratio. An upgrade to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 guarantees top performance, while the rear cameras are lifted wholesale from the S22 series to deliver excellent photography too. New software features including a task bar improve multi-tasking further too, helping the Fold 4 realise the full potential of the form factor. Not every app supports that form factor well though, so some software is still a little awkward on the big screen. You’ll also have to put up with a rubbish under-display selfie camera on the inside of the phone. Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review 7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Pros Excellent camera

Phenomenal display

Integrated stylus Cons Bulky

Expensive

Sluggish charging Price When Reviewed: From $1,199 Best Prices Today: While the S21 Ultra dabbled with Note-like features, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is unquestionably a full-blown successor to 2020’s Note 20 Ultra in everything but name, laying the groundwork for the S23 Ultra to follow. The design is distinctly different from the other entries in the Galaxy S22 range (which is to say very ‘Note-like’) and features an integrated S Pen stylus that expands functionality beyond most rivals, especially in terms of productivity. Despite familiar-looking camera hardware, the upgrades made by Samsung rendered it one of the best systems in any phone at the time, and still excellent now; with a 108Mp main shooter backed up by an ultrawide and two telephoto lenses at different zoom levels – with the zoom performance particularly improved on previous models. The expansive 6.8in LTPO AMOLED display delivers both high WQHD+ resolution and an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, while long-term software support that surpasses even Google’s Pixels rounds out an impressive list of pros and makes it easy to justify buying more than a year after launch. Read our full Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review 8. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Pros Excellent 120Hz screen

Good cameras

IP67 water resistance Cons Fingerprint reader not the best

Slow charging Price When Reviewed: Unavailable in the US Best Prices Today: The Galaxy A34 is a great mid-range phone, especially if you specifically want a Samsung at a more affordable price than an S-series model. You get a 120Hz AMOLED display, reliable water-proofing, and solid performance from the MediaTek Dimensity 1080. Even the cameras impress for the price, especially the 48Mp main shooter. Ultimately, the Galaxy A34 is good value and ticks the right boxes for most people. If you want slightly better cameras and performance, there’s always the Galaxy A54. Read our full Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review 9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Pros Premium design and build

Excellent AMOLED display

Solid flagship camera performance Cons Sub-par battery life

Only 25W charging

Expensive Price When Reviewed: From $799 Best Prices Today: The Galaxy S22 5G is a dream handset for small phone enthusiasts. Highlights include a premium compact design, excellent camera performance, 120Hz display, IP68 rating, and Samsung’s One UI skin. Battery life aside, there are barely any major downsides to the S22. If you are a heavy user, get prepared to charge the phone more than once a day or carry a portable power bank. It is not worth upgrading from last year’s S21 though, as the improvements are marginal. If you need better battery life and a larger screen and can stretch your budget, the S22+ (below) is worth considering. Read our full Samsung Galaxy S22 review 10. Samsung Galaxy S22+ Pros Beautiful 120Hz display

Premium build quality

Great long-term support Cons Cameras need tweaking

Slow charging

Underwhelming battery life Price When Reviewed: $999 Best Prices Today: In a lot of cases, Samsung sets the bar for what each class of devices needs to aspire to and while the S22+ isn’t the top dog in the company’s line-up, it still looks, feels and handles like a flagship phone. Great performance, especially in terms of graphical ability, may temporarily be hamstrung by a lack of optimisation but the S22+ feels like a well future-proofed device nonetheless, not least because of the excellent long-term update support that Samsung is offering with it. You also get a stunning display, superb build quality that’s both elegant yet hardy and some promising cameras. Battery life and fast charging are the biggest speed bumps to making this an instant recommendation, however.

Samsung Galaxy phone buying advice 1. Is every Samsung phone a ‘Galaxy’ phone? Yes. The ‘Galaxy’ brand is now found across every single Samsung smartphone, so don’t worry too much about it. The company also uses the brand for its headphones, tablets, smartwatches, and laptops – pretty much all of its tech outside of its appliances and TVs. 2. What do the S, Z, A, and M letters mean? Samsung uses letters to distinguish its various product lines. ‘S’ is used to mark its flagship phones – the S23 line is the latest, having launched in February. These are among Samsung’s most expensive and powerful smartphones, marked by powerful specs and capable cameras. The ‘Z’ branding is reserved for the company’s foldables, which are further split into the ‘Fold’ (larger book-style foldables) and Flip (smaller ‘clamshell’ foldables). Then the ‘A’ and ‘M’ lines are Samsung’s cheaper phones. The A-series sprawls from mid-range phones right down to cheaper models that cost as little as $100/£100, while the M-series overlaps with the lower end of the A-range and goes even cheaper – though Galaxy M phones often don’t launch in the US and Europe. 3. Why should I buy a Samsung phone? There are a few reasons to opt for Samsung over other Android brands. The main one right now is the company’s commitment to software support, which makes it the best phone brand for Android updates. Samsung flagships are guaranteed five years of security updates and four years of Android feature updates, and even its cheaper phones get years of support. That’s even better than Google. Beyond that, Samsung phones are known for slick designs and impressive cameras. They also all run One UI, the company’s customised Android skin, which is among our favourites – making Samsung phones easier to use than a lot of Android alternatives. 4. What are the best Samsung phone alternatives? Obviously Samsung’s biggest rival worldwide is Apple, but you probably already know if you want an iPhone or not. Within the Android space, the other options depend on where you live. If you’re in the US or Canada then the main alternatives are Google Pixel, OnePlus, and Motorola phones. Google and OnePlus offer stiffer competition at the flagship end, but Motorola has a range of handsets to match Samsung’s at every price point. Outside of the US you may have more options. Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are just a few of the Chinese phone companies that ship handsets across Europe and Asia, though not in the US. They tend to have a little less polish than Samsung’s offerings, but often deliver better specs for the price. 5. Why aren’t there more cheap Samsung phones in this list? While Samsung’s phone range covers every price, from the cheapest phones to premium folding flagships, our ranking is dominated by more expensive options. There are two reasons for this. One is that we can only review the phones we have to test, and Samsung doesn’t tend to send us samples of its cheaper phones, making it harder for us to review them. The other is that, to be honest, we don’t think Samsung’s cheaper phones are usually all that great. While its flagships and foldables are excellent, we often find that Galaxy A and M phones are under-powered and over-priced, meaning we usually point budget phone buyers towards other brands. On the other hand, when there are Galaxy A phones included here, you can know that means we really do think those models are worth it.

