Wi-Fi is a crucial part of most of our daily lives, but it hasn’t been this way for long. In the early days of the internet, physical cables were required to both establish and maintain any sort of connection.

But even if no longer necessary, a wired connection has a few key advantages. It’s almost always faster than the equivalent Wi-Fi, while performance and reliability both tend to be better.

These days, most wired connections rely on an ethernet port. Even if your device doesn’t have one, many adapters and hubs can add the port onto your USB-C connection. However, not all Ethernet cables are created equal. Category, length are all important factors to consider – see our buying advice at the bottom of the page for more detailed information.

In this article, we’ll run through eight of the best ethernet cables you can buy right now. The options below are ranked, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the top few will be right for you. Each is the ‘best’ for something, so there are no duds here.

And if you’re looking speed up your whole network, remember you could see massive gains by upgrading your router – check out our router reviews to see what we recommend. You may also benefit from improving coverage around your home via a mesh Wi-Fi system.

Best Ethernet cables 2023

AmazonBasics Cat6 Cable – Best overall Price When Reviewed: From $6.99 Best Prices Today: Don’t want to shell out for Cat7? Then go for AmazonBasics’ Cat6 cable, which should be fast enough for most people’s needs. It is available in lengths ranging from 0.9m/3ft all the way up to 15m/50ft. You can even buy some of the sizes in multipacks, perfect if you know you have a few different things to network together. AmazonBasics Cat7 Cable – Best for speed on a budget Price When Reviewed: From $6.99 Best Prices Today: We’re big proponents of the AmazonBasics range for simple tech accessories and peripherals, and it’s no different with ethernet cables. This is a pretty standard Cat7 cable, so it’ll be plenty fast, and you can grab it in lengths ranging from 0.9m/3ft all the way up to 9.1m/30ft. Veetop Flat Cat7 Cable – Best high-speed option with length diversity Price When Reviewed: From $4.99 These cables from Veetop have a few things going for them. For one, they’re Cat7, which means they offer about the fastest speeds you can get from ethernet. They’re also flat, so ideal for wiring through the house, and they come in varying lengths including a very short 0.5m/1.6ft option. There’s also a white option which is perfect for running along the top of your skirting boards without being noticed. UGreen Flat Cat7 Cable – Best for under-carpet use Price When Reviewed: From $5.59 Best Prices Today: This UGreen cable is flat and made to support Cat7 speeds. Being flat it’s ideal when you need to route a network cable under a carpet, or through a doorway or any other situation where a standard round wire won’t work. It comes in lengths from 1 to 20m and only in black. Rhinocables Cat5e Cable – Best budget If 1Gbps is enough for you (and it will be for a lot of people, because it’s still faster than your broadband connection) then a Cat5e ethernet cable will get the job done. In fact, it’s worth remembering that it will be faster and more reliable than even the best Wi-Fi systems. That’s only useful if the device you want to connect has an ethernet port, but you could use Cat5e cables as backhaul for mesh Wi-Fi nodes: many systems support this. These Rhinocables come in a variety of colours and lengths, from 12cm to 10m. We’ve picked the 5m cable here, but you can change the colour and length on the Amazon listing page. Mediabridge Cat6 Cable – Best build quality Price When Reviewed: From $9.99 Best Prices Today: A cheap ethernet cable can often end up feeling flimsy and prone to breaking, but not with Mediabridge. It cable feels well made and impressively durable, meaning it should last for many years. It supports both Cat6 and CaT5e standards, with the former enabling speeds of up to 10Gbps. There are also a wide range of lengths available, all the way from 3 feet to 100 feet. The blue version you see in the image above is particularly eye-catching, but red, black and white models are also available. Just make sure you get a legitimate one. There are knock-offs doing the rounds, but they don’t have Mediabridge’s signature black writing on the cable itself. UGreen Extension Cable – Best for trip hazard risks Price When Reviewed: From $5.69 Best Prices Today: At first an ethernet extension cable might seem like an unnecessary bother – surely you can just buy a longer cable for about the same price – but there’s an extra benefit you might not think of. If you’re going to run the cable anywhere it could be a trip hazard, this extension could protect your computer or router’s ethernet port in case the cable gets yanked out unexpectedly. Instead of risking damaging the hard-to-replace port on your device, the extension lead could take the brunt of it, leaving you with a much cheaper replacement to worry about. This version is also Cat6 with shielding, so should ensure high enough speeds – just make sure you pair it with a similarly speedy cable. It you already have several short ethernet cables lying around, search for RJ45 couplers on ebay or Amazon as they let you join leads together and usually cost very little. Kenable Outdoor Cat6 Unshielded, 50m – Best for outdoor use Some outdoor ethernet cables come with RJ-45 connectors at each end, but if you’re routing the cable through a wall, you’ll have to cut those off anyway – or drill unnecessarily large holes. The best way is to buy a reel as long as you need, and cut it to length. Kenable’s unshielded outdoor cable has solid copper cores and a PE sheath which is weather resistant and can be buried underground. For wall mounting, use 7mm cable clips. It only comes in black, but as it’s Cat6 it’s capable of gigabit speeds – if the rest of your home network is up to it.