Electric bikes come in all shapes and sizes. You can get a fold-up city bike, an off-road mountain bike, a step-through shopper and plenty more besides. E-bikes are fast becoming the obvious choice for replacing short car journeys, because they’re better for the environment, help you get fit – or stay in shape – and can save money in the long run.

And if you wanted to take your child to school or buy some groceries, you might want to take a look at a cargo bike, which is designed for carrying – you guessed it – cargo.

On an electric bike, cycling up hills becomes almost effortless, and you won’t be slowed down by strong headwinds. All the worst things about regular cycling are solved by an electric bike. Except getting wet in the rain, of course. You can still ride an electric bike in the rain, though.

While electric bikes cost more than regular bikes, there are ways to bring down that cost. In the UK you could ask your employer if you can buy an e-bike on the Bike2Work or Cyclescheme . This can make them a lot more affordable.

Are electric bikes worth it?

Absolutely. They make it easy to cover longer distances than you can on an ordinary bike, and you can easily cycle up hills even if you’re unfit. Electric bikes help you to get fit, too, despite the assistance their motors provide.

Electric bikes really are for everyone, no matter your age or fitness level.

Electric bikes are legal in most countries, but the laws aren’t the same in all. In Europe and the UK, motors are limited to 250W and assistance speeds to 15.5mph / 25km/h. But in the US, bikes can assist to 20mph and have motors up to 1000W in certain states.

Best electric bikes: reviewed & ranked

1. MiRider One – Best folding electric bike Pros Good value

Well built Cons No gears

No rear light Price When Reviewed: Not available in the US The MiRider One is a thoughtfully designed folding bike which is well built and great to ride. It’s more affordable than some of its rivals, yet has very few compromises. It’s relatively lightweight, built with good-quality components and is covered by a two-year UK warranty. Mudguards and a front light are included as standard, and there’s no app to complicate things: you just unfold and ride. Like some others here, it’s no longer as cheap as it used to be. The current model costs £200 more than the 2021 version did, but has a larger-capacity battery for a better range (up to 45 miles) and a new motor with 25% more torque, so it isn’t just inflation. It’s worth noting that there are no gears, which makes it harder to ride – especially up hills – if the battery runs out. But if you’re careful to ensure it doesn’t, it isn’t a problem. Read our full MiRider One review 2. Tenways C-Go 600 Pros Great to ride

No app required Cons Battery not removable

No anti-theft measures Price When Reviewed: $1899 Best Prices Today: Designed for whizzing around city streets, the single-speed Tenways CGO600 comes in a range of different colours and frame sizes. Considering the reasonable price, it’s great to find a torque sensor which means a much smoother riding experience. There’s enough power, too, and the motor is quiet. It almost passes for a traditional bike, save for the oversize downtube that houses the battery which, sadly, can’t be removed for charging. But the tiny screen and buttons is a discreet way to change power modes and turn on the built-in front light. A separate rechargeable rear light is supplied with the bike, and you’ll often find free mudguards and a kickstand when buying from Tenways’ website. You can put a rear rack on the bike as well: Tenways sells that and panniers if you want them. Read our full Tenways C-Go 600 review 3. Fiido L3 – Best budget electric bike Pros Impressive range

Plenty of torque

Affordable Cons Heavy Price When Reviewed: $999 Best Prices Today: The L3 is a fold-up city bike that’s cheaper than you’d expect, and has a much bigger battery than most rivals. Some people will dislike that this makes it heavy, while others – maybe cycle couriers – will appreciate that it will allow them to get around all day (perhaps even multiple days) without running out of juice. It’s a budget bike, but that massive battery and the fact it’s a 48V system will be more than enough to persuade some that it’s the best choice over other foldable models here. Read our full Fiido L3 review 4. Carrera Vengeance E – Best budget off-road electric bike Pros Good value

UK warranty

Improved display Cons Some entry-level components

Limited range Price When Reviewed: Not available in the US Built to a budget, the Vengeance E offers a good overall specification, with a Suntour HESC system that uses a torque sensor rather than inferior cadence sensors. The range of up to 40 miles is fine at this price, and unlike Chinese imports, you can take the Vengeance E to your local Halfords store to get it repaired should anything break. The cheap-looking control panel from the 2019 model has been swapped for the much superior Suntour compact OLED and, aside from the slightly noisy motor, it’s great value compared to many electric mountain bikes. Read our full Carrera Vengeance E review 5. Rad Power Bikes RadRunner 2 – Best fat tyre electric bike Pros Large cargo rack which can house a second seat

Suitable for shorter riders

Cheaper than a cargo bike Cons Can be cramped for taller riders

Very basic display

Single speed Price When Reviewed: $1499 Best Prices Today: The RadRunner 2 is a utility bike that should appeal to anyone looking for an inexpensive electric bike for carrying luggage (or a second person) to replace their car for short journeys. Range is relatively limited compared to other bikes here and optional accessories (of which there are many) can push the price up a lot from the attractive-looking purchase price. If you can’t tell from the photo, this is a chunky, heavy bike but strangely it’s not well suited to tall riders, who may well find the frame too small for comfort. Read our full Rad Power Bikes RadRunner 2 review 6. Volt Pulse – Best electric commuter bike Pros Comfortable

Powerful motor

Choice of frame size Cons Heavy

No GPS or theft tracking Volt’s Pulse has been around for ages, but got an update in 2021. One of the big changes is that the battery now slots into the frame, making it much neater. The price includes the mudguards, lights, kickstand and built-in Dutch-style lock. If you’re not bothered by the absence of GPS and Bluetooth anti-theft features (found on some bikes at roughly similar prices) then the Pulse is a great choice. Just bear in mind it’s a big, heavy bike: this is great for touring around, but not if you have to regularly lift it up steps or onto public transport. Read our full Volt Pulse (2021) review 7. Fiido X (V2) Pros Great ride quality

Quiet motor

Removable battery Cons No suspension

Keypad system feels like a gimmick

No handlebar height adjustment Price When Reviewed: $1799 Best Prices Today: The Fiido X V2 is a superb folding e-bike which rides exceptionally well and has just about all the features you’d want. It’s well priced, too. The battery is built into the seat post and can be removed for charging, though the keypad security system is actually less convenient than if Fiido had opted for a simple key lock. But it’s not a deal-breaker by any means, and you get built-in lights, a torque sensor (for smooth power delivery) and hydraulic disc brakes. Thanks to seven gears, you can still ride this bike when the battery runs out, something that’s not as easy on single-speed electric bikes. Like all Fiido models, watch out for the short warranty on many components: only the frame itself gets the full three-year cover. Read our full Fiido X review 8. Eskute Polluno Pro Pros Mid-drive motor with torque sensor

Good display Cons Heavy

Only one frame size The Eskute Polluno Pro is an e-bike that’s well suited to commuting. But with its mid-mounted motor, torque sensor and comfortable, noiseless ride, plus nine gears and a step-through design it’s great for all kinds of on-road cycling. It is heavy, though, and shorter riders may find it too big: there’s only one frame size available. Eskute also sells a non-Pro model which is cheaper and has a motor in the rear wheel hub instead. Read our full Eskute Polluno Pro review 9. Urtopia Carbon 1 Pros Lightweight carbon fibre frame

‘Find my bike’ with GPS & eSIM Cons Too big for shorter riders

Virtually no adjustability Price When Reviewed: $2799 Best Prices Today: For the price, it’s surprising that the Carbon 1 has – as you can guess from the name – a carbon fibre frame. The forks, handlebars and seat post are also carbon fibre, but overall it’s no lighter than the cheaper Tenways CGO600. Urtopia has really packed in the tech, though, with GPS and and an eSIM allowing you to monitor and track the bike’s location, which will help if it gets stolen. There’s a large dot matrix display in the middle of the handlebars but it doesn’t show much information. You can pair the bike with the app and get turn arrows on the screen to direct you along a route, and pair the built-in Bluetooth speaker to hear the navigation instructions. It’s hard to hear in noisy environments such as cities, which is where the Carbon 1 is designed to be ridden. It’s also why Urtopia added a smart rear light that also works light a brake light and has road-facing projectors. These help motorists to see you better at night, and flash like a car’s turn indicators when you want to turn left or right. Trouble is, they can’t be seen during the day. Like the Tenways, the Urtopia is single-speed with a rear-hub motor and torque sensor. It’s a fairly quiet motor and has just about enough power to get you up most hills. There are drawbacks, though. Even the smallest frame size requires the rider to be 170cm (5ft7) tall, partly because the seat post doesn’t insert very far into the lightning-bolt-shaped frame. It’s not widely available, either, being sold only in the US and Germany at the time of writing. It will be available in the UK soon, we’re told. 10. Raleigh Array Pros Appealing design

Good range Cons Big & heavy

No built-in security measures Price When Reviewed: Not available in the US The Array is Raleigh’s entry-level electric bike. You can pick between three different frame styles, including a ‘shopper’-style step-through model. The one shown above is the ‘open frame’ design. Each comes in three frame sizes to suit wide variety of riders. The classic looks are certainly a highlight, and there are seven gears to help when you’re pulling away from a standstill, as well as on hills. But the powerful motor makes light work of those and the removable battery has a range of up to 60 miles. That, as with all e-bikes, varies a lot depending on many factors. The price includes lights, a kick-stand and mudguards, but there’s nothing in the way of security: no lock and no tracking tech. Amazingly, the price has dropped since we reviewed it, bucking the trend here, and making the Array more attractive. And as long as you’re able to keep it locked up securely and don’t have to leave it, say, on your local high street or at a railway station regularly, that may not be an issue for you. Read our full Raleigh Array e-bike review 11. Eskute Netuno Pros Bafang motor

Great value Cons Heavy

Jerky power delivery Price When Reviewed: $1,459 Best Prices Today: If you’re not convinced by the Carrera Vengeance E, or you don’t live in the UK and therefore can’t buy one, the Eskute Netuno is another hard-tail mountain bike to consider. It’s the follow-up to the Voyager and – at a glance – it’s impossible to tell them apart. There are some upgrades here, though, including a neat display built into the handlebar stem. The battery is removable for easy charging, which will be a critical tick-box for some people. The fork and chainset are entry-level components, but this leaves room in the budget for a decent Bafang motor. It costs $400 / £300 more than the Voyager, which isn’t ideal, but it’s still at the more affordable end of the scale for anyone wanting an electric bike for some off-road fun. Read our full Eskute Netuno review 12. Fiido M1 Pros Great fun to ride off road

Folds up for storage Cons Heavy

Limited warranty support Price When Reviewed: $1199.99 Best Prices Today: Most folding bikes are designed for commuting, but not the Fiido M1. If the tyres and suspension don’t give the game away, it’s for off-road riding. Unlike cheap Chinese folding bikes we’ve tested, the M1 is sturdily built and feels sure-footed at speed, both on and off road. Battery life is pretty good, but the 25kg weight and those wide tyres mean you’re not going to enjoy riding it under pure pedal power – especially if you have to cycle up any hills. However, our main concern is that there’s limited warranty support should any components fail: Fiido doesn’t have a repair centre in Europe yet. Read our full Fiido M1 review

Where to buy an electric bike

You can buy electric bikes from many bike shops these days, including Halfords in the UK. Often you’ll be able to test ride one – some companies will even loan you a bike for a day or two so you can really try them out.

A lot of electric bike manufacturers sell direct to the public. This can mean they’re a bit more affordable, or better value, but do consider how you’d return the bike if there is a problem. It’s costly to return a bike to China, which is why most Chinese bike manufacturers will offer to send replacement parts you can fit yourself, or take to a local bike repair shop.

Don’t be put off buying Chinese bikes, though: quite a few brands now have warehouses in Europe, UK and the US, so delivery is quick and won’t cost a lot. Local bike shops are better equipped now to service and repair electric bikes, too.

What’s important to understand is that you get what you pay for with e-bikes. So, if you can afford to spend more than £1000, it’s wise to do so. Even at this price, it’s almost impossible to find one which doesn’t have some compromises in component quality.

You might consider that a lot of money, but that’s an entry-level electric bike. Top-end electric bikes can cost several thousand: as much as a used car in some cases.

Electric bike buying guide

When choosing a bike you should first decide what type you want. All types are available including road, hybrid (touring / commuting), mountain, folding, shopper / step-through.

Here are the key things to look for:

Frame size

Weight

Sensor type – torque or cadence

Gears

Claimed range

Warranty terms

Some of those are fairly self-explanatory, but it’s worth briefly covering them all.

Don’t expect there will always be a choice of frame size. Some of the bikes reviewed here come in one size, and it may be too big – or small – for you.

For weight, bear in mind that that e-bikes can be heavy, and therefore harder to ride with no assistance from the motor than a normal bike. Weight can also be an issue if you have to carry your bike up flights of stairs. But there are lightweight options at around 15-16kg – the heaviest e-bikes can weigh upwards of 25kg.

You should also consider warranty and longevity. An e-bike may be cheap, but if a component fails you don’t want to have to pay to send the whole thing overseas for repair. Worse still, if you can’t get replacement parts at all, your bike may cease to work at all.

Some come with a thumb throttle so you can increase the assistance instantly, but under UK law this is not allowed. Bike which meet current regulations come with no throttle at all and the motor just senses when you’re pedalling.

Special brake levers are installed on some e-bikes. These detect when you apply the brakes and cut power to the motor.

There are laws in the UK covering electric bikes, and you can read more about which electric bikes are legal to use on the road.

Bikes that conform must have a motor outputting 250 watts or less (peak power can be higher) and must not operate the motor over 15.5mph. Also, you have to be 14 or older to ride one.

Similarly, it’s worth getting a branded battery (Panasonic, Samsung, Sony etc) or at least checking if you can buy replacement batteries. Lithium-ion packs can be recharged between 800 and 1000 times, which could mean a three-year lifespan if you commute to and from work. And batteries will lose their capacity over time, meaning the bike’s assisted range will decrease as the battery ages.

A removable battery means you can take it indoors to charge: handy if you don’t have a mains socket in your shed or wherever you keep your bike.

If you do buy a bike, you might be interested in our recommendations for the best bike lock for electric bikes and bike helmets.

Electric bikes too expensive? Convert your existing bike with a kit

If you already own a bike, you can add a motor and battery to it and turn it into an electric one.

Swytch

One of the best-known kits is from Swytch, but they’re so popular that you’d have to wait six months to get one, or pay over the odds to skip the queue. The current Swytch kit costs £449 / $449, but if you want to wait only three months, it’s £549 /$549.

Bafang

You could alternatively buy a kit from Amazon such as this Bafang one. It replaces your bottom bracket (crank) and is much more difficult to install than a Swytch kit, but it’s cheaper at around £400 / $400 and there’s no waiting list.

Alternatively, there’s the Rubbee X which is the easiest of the lot to install because its motor rubs against your bike’s tyre and helps to turn it. That costs €549, though, (around £480 / $580) so it’s a more expensive option.