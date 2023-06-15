At any stage of education, a laptop is one of the most valuable tools you can buy. That’s true despite the return of in-person lessons and lectures after the pandemic, with work outside of the classroom key to your success.

Whether you’re writing up an essay, revising for test or keeping in touch with teachers and classmates, a laptop can do it all. But remember, you’ll also want a device that’s suitable for your spare time, which may include watching videos online or video calls with friends and family.

If your downtime includes gaming, it’s worth taking a look at our separate guide to the best cheap gaming laptops. Many of these will be suitable for all student-related activities, but don’t rule out budget laptops or more expensive laptops, either.

Here, we’ve included a range of options that suit different types of students. There should be something here for everyone, but don’t be concerned if your favourite device is lower on the list – we can recommend all these devices for students. It’s still worth reading the FAQ section at the bottom of the page before you buying, though.

Best laptops for students 2023

1. LG Gram 16 (2022) – Best Overall Pros Stunning thin and light design

Gorgeous matte display

Great battery life

Impressively durable Cons Not the most powerful

Display only 60Hz

Expensive Price When Reviewed: From $1,549 | Model reviewed: $1,699 Best Prices Today: If you’re looking for some extra screen real estate but don’t want to compromise on a thin and light design, the latest LG Gram is a great option. The highlight here is a stunning 16in 2560×1600 display, with tiny bezels making for an immersive viewing experience – provided you don’t mind a 60Hz refresh rate. Everyday performance is also excellent, thanks to Intel’s latest Alder Lake processors and 8 or 16GB of RAM. There’s a healthy port selection, too, alongside an 80Wh battery and fingerprint sensor built into the power button, all within a device that weighs less than 1.2kg. The high asking price is the only reason it’s not higher in this list. If you’re a student with cash to splash, it’s a stunning bit of kit. For a more affordable 16in option, consider the Huawei MateBook D 16. There is also now a 2023 version, but aside from new Intel processors, it’s more of the same. Read our full LG Gram 16 (2022) review 2. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 – Best Convertible Pros Thin and light design

Impressive OLED display

Premium build

Good battery life Cons Performance not the best

Annoying bloatware Price When Reviewed: From $999.99 Best Prices Today: Adding convertible functionality to a thin and light laptop often results in a high price tag, but that’s not the case with the Galaxy Book 3 360. For around $1,000/£1,000, you can get an excellent all-rounder that just happens to have a 360° hinge. However, the highlight is undoubtedly its 13.3in OLED display, which delivers an excellent, detailed viewing experience and touch support. A 61.1Wh battery doesn’t sound like anything special, but should comfortably last you a full day away from the charger. Intel’s 13th-gen CPUs ensure performance is decent, although it lags behind some rivals with similar processors. You’ll also have to contend with a lot of extra apps and tools, which may become annoying if you don’t own other Galaxy devices. But overall, this is a great option for students, even if you’ll find better value for money elsewhere. Read our full Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 review 3. Apple MacBook Air (M1) – Best Mac Pros Stellar performance

Incredible battery life

Free software included Cons Dated design

Poor webcam

Not the cheapest Price When Reviewed: From $999 Best Prices Today: The move to Apple’s own M1 chip represents arguably the biggest change for the MacBook Air since it first launched, and it certainly doesn’t disappoint. The new Air offers truly incredible performance within a thin and light body, with the M1 chip also significantly boosting battery life compared to the Intel version. A largely unchanged design means a lot about the new MacBook Air will be familiar if you’ve tried a recent model, although the recently-introduced Magic Keyboard is a big upgrade over the earlier butterfly keys. It’s also easy to forget how much value Apple adds by including a pretty comprehensive suite of applications – you might not need to spend any extra money on software. There is now a 2022 MacBook Air, but the new chipset and a redesign means it’s significantly more expensive. This is where you’ll find the best value. Read our full Apple MacBook Air (2020) M1 review 4. Huawei MateBook 14s (2021) – Best Overall Pros Solid performance and port selection

Great keyboard

Excellent 90Hz display Cons Plain design

Webcam only 720p Price When Reviewed: Unavailable in the US This model of MateBook 14s is a couple of years old now, but it remains a great choice. It serves as yet more proof that Huawei is acing its laptops, offering a great balance between price and performance. The latter is helped by Intel’s 11th-gen chips under the hood, which excel across almost all everyday productivity tasks. Of course, having an excellent 14in display helps, complete with a 90Hz refresh rate. Huawei has maintained slim bezels but managed to move the webcam back above the display, even if it’s still only 720p. Other highlights include all-day battery, an excellent keyboard and plenty of ports, something that’s often lacking on modern laptops. The key sticking point for students could be price, but it’s definitely worth considering if your budget can stretch this far. There is now a 2022 version, but aside from new Intel CPUs, nothing has changed. Read our full Huawei MateBook 14s (2021) review 5. Acer Swift Go 14 – Best webcam Pros Great performance

Premium design

Impressive display

Excellent webcam Cons Underwhelming battery life

Loud fans Price When Reviewed: $1049.99 Best Prices Today: If you’re a student, you’ll probably want a laptop that you can take almost everywhere with you. That’s certainly true of the Swift Go 14, which comes in at just 15mm thick and 1.25kg in weight. But crucially, there are no big sacrifices in order to make it this portable. Performance from Intel’s 13th-gen CPUs is impressive, while the OLED display is among the best you’ll find on any 14in laptop. However, the 1440p webcam is a real highlight, making high-quality video calling easy. There are also plenty of ports, all within a slick and premium design. Battery life is the main reason not to buy it, although a full day is still possible with light workloads. The fans can also get annoying, but you’ll soon get used to them. If you’re willing to put up with these shortcomings, the Swift Go 14 is definitely worth considering. Read our full Acer Swift Go 14 OLED SFG14-71 review 6. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro – Best Design Pros Great battery life

Impressive OLED display

Decent performance

Plenty of ports Cons No touchscreen or S Pen support

Not the best trackpad

Relatively expensive Price When Reviewed: From $1,449.99 Best Prices Today: Samsung’s second appearance in this list highlights how far the company’s laptops have come, although the Galaxy Book 3 Pro is definitely a premium option. While there’s no convertible functionality here, the high quality OLED display more than makes up for it. It’s one part of a stunning thin and light design, which starts at just 12.8mm and 1.17kg. As you might expect, the 16in model is both thicker and heavier than the 14in version, but both are very portable. You also get a good range of ports, with two USB-C, one USB-A and HDMI joined by a microSD card slot and 3.5mm headphone jack. Intel’s 13th-gen processors also deliver solid performance across the board. But aside from premium price, there are a few other reasons why it isn’t higher on this list. The trackpad needs work, while there’s no touchscreen or discrete GPU. Nonetheless, Samsung has made a great laptop here that students will enjoy using – if they can afford it. Read our full Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro review 7. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 – Best Keyboard Pros Great keyboard

Solid performance

Thin and light

Decent battery life Cons Often runs hot

Slow charging

No backlit keys Price When Reviewed: From $599.99 | Model reviewed $799.99 Best Prices Today: The Surface Laptop Go is designed with students in mind, and this second generation is a compelling compact option. Microsoft’s premium Surface Laptop design is retained at this more affordable price point, with slim bezels giving the impression of a much more high-end device. The resolution of the 12.4in touchscreen is lower than many laptops, but it doesn’t feel like a compromise once you start using it. Performance from 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU is strong, although you’ll probably want to spend more to get 8GB of RAM. Elsewhere, the Laptop Go 2’s keyboard is one of the best you’ll find anywhere, while the thin (15.7mm) and light (1.16kg) design makes it very portable. It’s prone to overheating and still missing backlit keys, but it remains a solid option for students. It’s also worth considering the Surface Laptop 5, but its more affordable sibling is a better buy for most students. 8. Huawei MateBook E (2022) – Best 2-in-1 Pros Excellent display

Solid performance

Keyboard case included Cons Poor battery life

Frustrating fingerprint sensor

Limited ports The MateBook E is built for productivity and portability, making it a great option for students. At just 790g case-free, it’s light enough to throw into a bag and take to lectures. But having the Smart Magnetic keyboard included in the cost is a big plus, and transforms the device into a genuine laptop replacement. The 12.6in OLED display is a real highlight, while solid speakers and great cameras make it a well-rounded device. Performance across web browsing, word processing and multitasking is excellent, too. However, battery life is a big let-down, so you won’t want to be far from a charger for long. The fingerprint scanner is poor too, while you’ll need an adapter for connecting anything more than a single USB-C device. But if you can look beyond these compromises, the MateBook E is a compelling option for students that offers good value for money. The Surface Pro 9 might be the market leader, but it’s not worth most students paying significantly more money to get one. Read our full Huawei MateBook E (2022) review 9. Asus E410 – Best Budget Option Pros Great battery life

Lightweight and portable

Fast and responsive Cons Cheap build

Dim display

Annoying NumberPad Price When Reviewed: $299 Best Prices Today: If you’re looking for a budget laptop that will still get the job done, Asus’ E410 is a great option. The Intel Celeron N4020 doesn’t sound great on paper, but it delivers solid all-round performance that’s capable of handling the basics. There’s also excellent battery life, with Asus’ 12-hour claims holding up well in real-world usage – a full working day is well within reach. At just 1.3kg, it’s also extremely portable. You also get solid 14in Full HD+ display, although it doesn’t get particularly bright. The numberpad built into the touchpad is more annoying than useful, while the unusual rear design isn’t to everyone’s tastes. Still, these compromises are more than acceptable when you consider its affordable price. Read our full Asus E410 review 10. iPad Pro 12.9in (2022) – Best Display Pros Incredible M2 performance

Stunning display

Great accessories Cons Limited by iPadOS

Very expensive

Accessories sold separate Price When Reviewed: $1,099 (128GB, Wi-Fi only) Best Prices Today: The iPad Pro has long represented the finest best tablet money can buy, and the M2 chip takes already-excellent performance to the next level. Incredibly, this makes the iPad Pro more powerful than many of Apple’s MacBooks. When paired with the stunning 12.9in, 120Hz display, it’s a real treat. Despite its size and quality, you can still expect solid battery life too. Pairing the tablet with the Magic Keyboard really does turn the iPad Pro into a laptop-style device – with trackpad and all – plus you might also benefit from the advanced features available with the Apple Pencil. However, these are both expensive accessories, meaning you can easily pay high-end laptop prices. That could be a sticking point, especially when iPadOS still lacks Mac-level apps. Nonetheless, it’s an amazing all-in-one setup if you can afford it.