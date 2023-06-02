The best USB-C & Thunderbolt cables for 2023

When USB-C ports first started appearing on phones and laptops, we rejoiced because finally the days of plugging the cable in upside down were over. Unlike old-school USB-A or, worse, fiddly MicroUSB, the USB-C connector is reversible, so both ways are the right way.

But there’s a problem. USB-C is merely the connector type, and not all USB cables are created equal. They differ wildly in charging and data-transfer speeds, which means some might not be able to charge your device and some might not transfer data to it.

Further confusing matters is the fact the USB-C connector is identical in design to another standard known as Thunderbolt, but it hasn’t always operated in exactly the same way.

Jump down to our USB-C and Thunderbolt cables buying advice, or scroll on for our top USB-C cable recommendations. There are a lot of cheap cables out there but we’ve stuck with trusted brands as a poor cable can be a hazard to your equipment and can even pose a fire risk. In our opinion, it’s worth spending a little more to buy a cable your can trust.

Another important thing is to know is what you need the cable for: just charging, just data transfer, just as a video cable to a monitor, or all three—and then whether you want USB-C to USB-C or USB-C to another connector type, such as USB-A or Apple’s Lightning plug.

For laptops, a backwards-compatible Thunderbolt cable will always be best but for charging a phone, tablet or even medium-sized laptop you can pick up a USB-C cable much cheaper.

Below we review the best Thunderbolt, USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to USB-A and USB-C to Lightning cables based on charging power, data-transfer speed and other requirements.

Best USB-C and Thunderbolt Cable Reviews

Plugable Thunderbolt 4 240W EPR cable – Best USB-C cable for speed and charging Pros 240W charging

40Gbps data transfer Cons Short length

Not braided Price When Reviewed: $29.95 Best Prices Today: Charging: 240W Data: 40Gbps Video: Yes Bends tested: Not stated Length: 1m (3.3ft) Suitable for: Laptops, tablets, phones If you want a cable that’s the best at everything, a Thunderbolt 4 cable is recommended as it’s backwards compatible with all USB-C standards. But not all such cables are rated for the highest 240W power output. Some of the latest laptops support Power Delivery 3.1 (PD 3.1), which supports charging at up to 240W—a massive increase on PD 3.0’s 100W limit. Of course, you’ll need a powerful charger to take advantage of that super wattage, and most laptops won’t take advantage of so much power anyway—although if your charger has multiple ports it allows for fast-charging of several devices at the same time. As a modern Thunderbolt 4 cable, this is compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and all versions of USB-C, and can handle data transfer at an impressive 40Gbps. Anker 515 USB-C to USB-C Cable (USB4) – Best USB4 cable for speed and charging Pros 240W charging

40Gbps data transfer Cons Short length

Not braided Price When Reviewed: $34.99 Best Prices Today: Charging: 240W Data: 40Gbps Video: Yes Bends tested: 5,000 Length: 1m (3.3ft) Suitable for: Laptops, tablets, phones This USB4 cable is similar to Plugable’s Thunderbolt 4 EPR cable in supporting USB PD 3.1 (240W), is compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and all versions of USB-C, and can handle data transfer at an impressive 40Gbps. However, Anker warns that it isn’t compatible with Thunderbolt 4 and if used with a TB4 device will downgrade to TB3—although this won’t affect the charging or data-transfer speeds. Ugreen USB-C to USB-C Charger Cable 5Gbps/60W – Best value charge and data USB-C cable Pros 60W charging

5Gbps data transfer

Braided Cons Not for larger laptops Price When Reviewed: $12.99 Charging: 60W Data: 5Gbps Video: Yes Bends tested: 3,000 Length: 1m (3.3ft) or 2m (6.6ft) Suitable for: Medium-sized laptops, tablets, phones What we like about this USB-C to USB-C cable is not just its reasonable price from a trusted manufacturer but its combination of decent 60W charging and 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1) data-transfer performance. While owners of high-powered laptops might prefer a 100W or greater charging cable, this is a fast performer at the mid-range—it’s 10x faster at transferring data than many of the 100W cables reviewed here that support USB 2.0 (0.48Gbps) rather than USB 3.1 (5Gbps). This also means it will support 4K video, unlike USB 2.0 cables. Another cable with the same specs (60W charging and 5Gbps data) is the Amazon Basics USB-C Cable. It doesn’t have the Ugreen cable’s robust braiding but it is slightly cheaper. Cable Matters 10Gbps USB-C to USB-C Cable – Best 100W 10Gbps USB-C cable Pros 100W charging

10Gbps data transfer Cons Not braided

Short length Price When Reviewed: $20.99 Best Prices Today: Charging: 100W Data: 10Gbps Video: Yes Bends tested: Not stated Length: 1m (3.3ft) Suitable for: Laptops, tablets, phones If you need more than 5Gbps data transfer but not Thunderbolt’s 40Gbps, this USB-IF-certified 10Gbps USB-C to USB-C cable is a neat, affordable solution. Charging at up to 100W, it’s enough to power even a large laptop. Available in either black or white. Cable Matters USB4 Thunderbolt 4 Cable (0.8m) – Best 100W 40Gbps USB-C cable Pros 100W charging

40Gbps data transfer

Backwards compatible Cons Short length

Not braided Price When Reviewed: $28.99 Best Prices Today: Charging: 100W Data: 40Gbps Video: Yes Bends tested: Not stated Length: 0.8m (2.6ft) Suitable for: Laptops, tablets, phones USB4 / Thunderbolt 4 is the latest version of USB-C, and will work with all USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 and 4 devices. With USB4, you get 100W charging and super-fast 40Gbps data transfer. This cable features active repeater chips that boost the signal, preserving full 40Gbps performance. Buy USB4 or Thunderbolt 4 cables even if you don’t have a fast-connection computer, as it’s backwards compatible all the way back to USB 2.0, and offers a level of future-proofing for when you upgrade. As with many USB4/Thunderbolt cables, it’s short (0.8m or 2.6ft). Cable Matters sells a 2m (6.6ft) USB4 Cable but the price does pretty much double. Amazon Basics USB-C to USB-C 2.0 Fast Charging Cable – Best USB-C cable for phone charging Pros Fast 15W charging for phones Cons Not for laptops

Slow data transfer rate Price When Reviewed: $10.99 Best Prices Today: Charging: 15W Data: 0.48Gbps Video: No Bends tested: Not stated Length: 0.9m (3ft) or 1.8m (6ft) Suitable for: Phones This basic USB-IF-certified USB-C to USB-C cable is recommended for charging phones or tablets but its 15W (5V x 3A) maximum output is nowhere near powerful enough to keep a laptop charged. The 15W does allow for fast-charging phones but a cable with greater power-output capacity is encouraged for the fastest charging, especially for larger tablets. But if you require a USB-C cable for just phone charging, this is a safe bet. iPhone users should look for a USB-C to Lightning cable—see our recommendations below. Anker 543 USB-C to USB-C Cable – Quality 240W USB-C charging cable Pros 240W charging

Bio-based materials Cons Slow data transfer Price When Reviewed: $17.99 Best Prices Today: Charging: 240W Data: 0.48Gbps Video: No Bends tested: 20,000 Length: 0.9m (3ft) or 1.8m (6ft) Suitable for: Laptops, tablets, phones This USB-IF-certified USB-C to USB-C cable from Anker is USB-IF-certified and is greener, being 40% made from “bio=based” material from plants such as corn and sugar cane. The company makes great claims about its durability, suggesting it can be bent up to 20,000 times. This is an affordably priced cable with a convenient 1.8m (6ft) length. Just bear in mind that it’s only certified for USB 2.0 speeds. This makes it a good choice for charging even the largest laptops, but faster data-transfer speeds and video support will be found elsewhere. It’s available in four colors: white, black, blue and green. Apple Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable – Best long Thunderbolt 4 cable Pros 100W

40Gbps

Braided

Long Cons Expensive Price When Reviewed: $159 Best Prices Today: Charging: 100W Data: 40Gbps Video: Yes Bends tested: Not stated Length: 3m (9.8ft) Suitable for: Laptops, tablets, phones Apple’s white USB-C to USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 cables are fine but not as robust as others we have reviewed here. Its black braided Thunderbolt 4 cable, on the other hand, is built to last. As a Thunderbolt 4 cable, it’s super fast, supports 100W charging and is backwards compatible with USB-C. Its other super strength is its ability to carry 40Gbps data transfer over a near 10-foot cable; 10Gbps if attached to USB 3.1 rather than Thunderbolt or USB4. Its drawback is its price–woah! Anker Powerline+ USB-C to USB-A Cable – Best USB-C to USB-A Cable Pros Affordable

5Gbps data transfer

Braided Cons Not for laptops Price When Reviewed: $18.99 Best Prices Today: Charging: 15W Data: 5Gbps Video: No Bends tested: Not stated Length: 0.9m (3ft) Suitable for: Phones Some computers and chargers still have the old-fashioned non-reversible, rectangular USB-A connection. If you want to connect a more modern USB-C device, then you need a cable with USB-C on one end and USB-A on the other. This quality USB-C to USB-A cable can charge at up to 15W and supports USB 3.1 so can transfer data at 5Gbps—much faster than many cables that are stuck at USB 2.0’s 480Mbps. Don’t expect to charge a laptop with this cable but it will charge a phone or tablet just fine. It’s available in either gray or red, and is a robust double-braided cable. Amazon Basics USB-C to USB-A Cable – Best value USB-A to USB-C cable Pros Affordable Cons Not for laptops

Slow data transfer

Not braided Price When Reviewed: 6.99 Best Prices Today: Charging: 15W Data: 0.48Gbps Bends tested: Not stated Length: 0.9m (3ft) Suitable for: Phones Amazon’s no-frills USB-C to USB-A cable does pretty much exactly what it says on the tin, and that’s all you can really expect at such a low price. It will connect an old-school USB-A charger to a USB-C device. The technical specs are basic too, with this 0.9m (3ft) cable capable of 480Mbps data transfer and just 15W charging—which is fine for charging a phone. It is available in 0.9m, 1.8m and 2.7m lengths, and in either white or black. It’s not braided so likely will not last as long as more robust cables. Anker 762 USB-C to Lightning Cable – Best USB-C to Lightning cable Pros MFi-certified

Braided

Color options Cons Expensive Price When Reviewed: $29.99 Best Prices Today: Charging: 15W Data: 0.48Gbps Bend tests: 35,000 Length: 0.9m (3ft) and 1.8m (6ft) Suitable for: iPhones Apple is phasing out Lightning as its mobile connector of choice in favor of USB-C, but there are still millions of Lightning-based iPhones and iPads out there. Apple’s own white Lightning cable is prone to fraying so we recommend a more robust third-party USB-C to Lightning cable. The Anker 762 PowerLine+ III cable is braided with stainless steel edges, and is super strong. Anker guarantees it for a lifetime, and it’s MFI Apple-certified so all bases are covered. It’s available in either 1m (3ft) or 1.8m (6ft) lengths in either black, red or silver. Anker 310 USB-C to Lightning Cable – Best budget USB-C to Lightning cable Pros Affordable

MFi-certified Cons Not braided Price When Reviewed: $10.99 Best Prices Today: Charging: 15W Data: 0.48Gbps Bend tests: 10,000 Length: 0.9m (3ft), 1.8m (6ft) and 3m (10ft) Suitable for: iPhones This Anker USB-C to Lightning cable is MFi-certified by Apple for fast-charging charging iPhones. It is available in either black or white and in three different lengths. Ugreen USB-C to USB-C Cable – Best right-angle connector USB-C cable Pros 100W

Braided

Right-angle connector Cons Slow data transfer Price When Reviewed: $12.99 Best Prices Today: Charging: 100W Data: 0.48Gbps Video: No Bends tested: Not stated Length: 1m (3.3ft) Suitable for: Laptops, tablets, phones Some people swear by right-angled connectors as it should mean less bend and so less stress on the connector end of the cable. The Oculus Riift headset, for instance, uses a right-angled connector. Ugreen has a wide range of USB-C cables and several, in varying lengths, with a right-angled connector on one or both ends. Check out the full range on Amazon.com and Amazon UK. Satechi USB-C to USB-C Cable – Quality USB-C charging cable Pros 100W charging

Braided Cons Slow data transfer Price When Reviewed: $19.99 Best Prices Today: Charging: 100W Data: 0.48Gbps Video: No Bends tested: Not stated Length: 2m (6.6ft) Suitable for: Laptops, tablets, phones This Satechi USB-C to USB-C cable is a great choice if you’re after a durable cable that supports fast 100W charging. It’s a useful length at 2m (6.6ft), and we love the double-braided nylon casing—expect this cable to outlive cheaper examples many times over. A small Velcro strap is included to help keep cables tangle-free when coiled. Data transfer is limited to a maximum 480Mbps (0.48Gbps) over the USB 2.0 standard, so look for faster cables if you are transferring data between devices, such as computer to hard drives.. Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Cable – Best Thunderbolt 3 cable Pros 100W charging

40Gbps data transfer Cons Thunderbolt 3 not 4

Short length

Not braided Price When Reviewed: $24.95 Best Prices Today: Charging: 100W Data: 40Gbps Video: Yes Bends tested: Not stated Length: 0.8m (2.6ft) Suitable for: Laptops, tablets, phones This Thunderbolt 3 cable from Plugable is one of the best all-rounders here when used with a compatible storage device or Windows or Mac PC or laptop. It offers the fastest data-transfer speeds, can carry enough charge to power most laptops, and it has an appealingly low price. Thunderbolt 3 cable is usually a little cheaper than Thunderbolt 4 or USB4. One of the main differences is that every Thunderbolt 4 laptop supports two 4K displays or one 8K display. Thunderbolt 3, on the other hand, is only required to support one 4K monitor. Some do support two n4K displays, but some don’t, so you are safer with the latest certified version. When paired with a Thunderbolt 3 or 4 port you can expect theoretical data-transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps, which makes this cable well suited to carrying 4K+ video. You’ll get lower bandwidth with a USB-C 3.1 port, but still up to 10Gbps. As with many Thunderbolt 3 cables it is reasonably short, just 0.8m (2.6ft), which helps it to maintain performance. It also lacks the nylon braided housing of some of the more durable cables here, though it does come with a two-year warranty from the manufacturer. Thunderbolt 3 cables are great but if you can find Thunderbolt 4 cheaper, go for the latest version. Anker Bio-Based USB-C to Lightning Cable – Best eco-friendly USB-C to Lightning cable Pros Eco friendly

Color choices Cons Not braided

Slow data transfer Price When Reviewed: $21.99 Best Prices Today: Charging: 30W Data: 0.48Gbps Bend tests: 20,000 Length: 0.9m (3ft) and 1.8m (6ft) Suitable for: iPhones We like this Anker USB-C to Lightning cable for its multiple color options that even have pretty names: Aurora White, Phantom Black, Misty Blue, Lilac Purple, and Natural Green. And we also appreciate it for its use of low petroleum-based plastic materials (TPE). 40% of the exterior cable body is built using bio-based materials from plants such as corn and sugar cane. We hope other cable manufacturers follow suit in reducing plastics from their products where possible. Aside from these credentials, this is another MFI Apple-certified cable that will work seamlessly with iPhone and iPad.

USB-C and Thunderbolt cable buying advice

To some extent, your choice of USB-C cable is going to come down to whether you need both ends to be USB-C, or if the device you want to hook up has a USB-A, Micro-USB, Lightning or Thunderbolt port. But there is more you should take into account before purchasing simply the cheapest cable you can find.

What’s the difference between USB-C and Thunderbolt?

With the latest USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 protocols, the two standards are brought much closer together, each based on the same underlying protocols, and thus they will work interchangeably. If your device supports one it will support the other.

Plain USB-C cables support either 0.48Gbps, 5Gbps or 10Gbps, while USB4 and Thunderbolt 3 and 4 support up to 40Gbps.

However, although Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 can handle up to 40Gbps data transfer, theoretically Thunderbolt 4 will always hit this maximum speed, while USB4 will operate between 20- and 40Gbps. (Thunderbolt 3 can also deliver 40Gbps, but misses some other features of the more recent standard on Windows laptops.)

That said, the length and type of the Thunderbolt cable can affect performance. Passive Thunderbolt 3 cables are typically shorter and cheaper, and unable to maintain the top 40Gbps transfer speeds over longer distances (you’ll get 40Gbps from a 0.8m Thunderbolt 3 cable, but possibly only 20Gbps from a 1m cable). Active cables can maintain this speed over distance, but they will also be more expensive.

Because Thunderbolt 4 can deliver 40Gbps over cables up to 2m in length, the latest version is the one to go for. You can buy cheaper Thunderbolt 3 cables but Thunderbolt 4 gives you more. if you need a longer cable.

As cables rely on amperage as much as voltage, 2m remains the recommended maximum length for passive 5A Thunderbolt cables.

For more options, read our roundup of the best Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 cables.

Why is Thunderbolt faster than USB for data transfer?

While the latest versions of each protocol (plus Thunderbolt 3) can operate at up to 40Gbps, earlier versions of the USB spec support much slower data-transfer speeds, so the potential for you to accidentally buy an inferior cable is much greater.

There’s USB 2.0, which goes up to 480Mbps (0.48Gbps); USB 3.2 Gen 1 (aka SuperSpeed USB) goes up to 5Gbps; USB 3.2 Gen 2 can handle 10Gbps; and USB 3.2 2×2 can manage 20Gbps. Only the very latest USB4 and Thunderbolt 3 and 4 can deliver up to 40Gbps.

Why won’t my laptop charge over USB-C?

Don’t assume that the presence of a USB-C port on a laptop means it will charge via that port—some are there purely for data transfer.

If you’re absolutely certain that your laptop is supposed to charge over USB-C, and you know the charger you are using can deliver sufficient power to charge it, the weak link may well be the cable.

Laptops that can charge via USB Power Delivery are becoming increasingly common, but few USB-C cables can match its top power requirements. Power Delivery previously maxed out at 100W, with most cables that were said to be compatible able to handle 65W or 100W, but today it goes as far as 240W.

Checking cable specs on product pages can be hit and miss, but at least with this new top-tier rating things should be about to get easier. The USB Implementers Forum group, which oversees the USB standard, has designed new logos to indicate whether a cable or charger can hit 240W, as illustrated below.

We explain USB speeds, types and features in more detail in our separate guide; you might also like to read Thunderbolt 4 vs Thunderbolt 3 vs USB4.

Plus, see our round-ups of the best USB-C Power Delivery chargers and laptop power banks.