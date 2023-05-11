The best Switch games 2023

The hybrid Nintendo Switch is unique compared to other consoles, with its hybrid form can be used as a main console and as a handheld device. As such, its best games feel equally at home on the big screen and on the bus.

Whether you have the original Nintendo Switch, the cheaper but portable-only Switch Lite, or the newly upgraded Switch OLED there’s plenty to keep you busy. Franchise favourites like Mario or The Legend of Zelda obviously appear, but deeper cuts include Splatoon 2 or the strangely captivating exercise game Ring Fit Adventure.

So without further ado, here are the Switch games we love so far – and don’t forget to check out our round-up of the best PS5 games while you’re at it.

Best Nintendo Switch games 2023