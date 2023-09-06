1. Logitech MX Master 3S – Best Overall

The Logitech MX Master 3S is a small but important update to Logitech’s most popular desktop mouse, the MX Master 3, that solidifies it as one of the best mice available.

Like its predecessor, the design of the MX Master 3S is gorgeous – in fact, at a glance, you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference. That’s a good thing because it’s still just as comfortable to use and the curves fit perfectly against your hand.

Don’t let the near-identical look fool you though; beneath the curved body you’ll find a new, upgraded 8K DPI sensor. Up from 4K of its predecessor, it’s perfect for quickly moving your mouse across multiple displays – especially when they’re high-res 4K displays.

There’s also a new click mechanism that’s an impressive 90% quieter than its predecessor, making for a less distracting noise if used in an office or in a Zoom call. Nobody (except you, of course) like’s the sound of a crisp click every 2 seconds throughout the workday.

Importantly, the sound dampening doesn’t have a knock-on effect on how crisp the mechanism feels when clicked – it’s still as satisfying as ever.

Elsewhere, it’s very much business as usual for the MX Master 3S. Other perks include a machined steel scroll with an electromagnetic mechanism that all but removes resistance from the scroll while not making a peep.

There’s also support for Logitech Flow, allowing you to seamlessly move your mouse between displays – even when they’re different computers running different operating systems. It makes copying and pasting files and working across a multi-computer setup a breeze.

Through the software, you can also set up app-specific controls using a combination of pressing the gesture button where your thumb rests and swiping with the mouse in a particular direction.

The MX Master 3S can be connected using Bluetooth, wired connection via USB-C or Logitech’s proprietary Logitech Bolt wireless connectivity. The wide array of connectivity options makes the mouse fantastic for use with various platforms and types of setup. Though the standard 3S works across both PC and Mac, there’s also an MX Master 3S designed for Mac, sporting Apple’s signature Space Grey or Pale Grey colour schemes.

No matter what you need a computer mouse for, it’s likely that the Logitech MX Master 3S will do the job – and then some.