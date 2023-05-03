For most people, a laptop remains the best portable device for productivity. The physical keyboard is something tablets can’t match, although the latter is a better option for gaming or watching videos.

Wouldn’t it be great if there was one device that could do all of these and more? Depending on your needs, there might just be a solution among 2-in-1 laptops, which have become much more popular recent years.

There are two main form factors – a tablet with detachable keyboard and laptop with a 360° hinge. Both let you type and touch the screen, and there are devices running Windows, Android, iOS and Chrome OS these days.

However, a word of warning: you’ll be hard-pressed to find a device that excels as both a tablet and laptop. Some of the options in this list are also very expensive, so you may be able to buy both for the price of one 2-in-1. But the convenience of having everything in one place shouldn’t be overlooked, especially as these are products that can go everywhere with you.

There’s a range of options here, catering to many different price points. If you’re interested in a particular product, it’s worth clicking through to our full review of each to learn more about its strengths and weaknesses. Below the chart, you’ll also find in-depth buying advice on what to look for in a 2-in-1 laptop.

Best 2-in-1 laptops 2023

1. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 – Best Overall Pros Excellent design and display

Solid battery life

Great accessories

Impressive webcam Cons Poor performance on ARM models

Limited ports

Keyboard cover sold separately Price When Reviewed: From $999.99 Best Prices Today: The Surface Pro 9 retains its crown as the best 2-in-1 you can buy, but only if you get the Intel version. That adds just 12th-gen Intel CPUs to 2021’s Surface Pro 8, but that device was already excellent. Solid performance combines with the existing premium design and 120Hz display for a great all-round experience. Video calling and battery life are other key strengths, but they’re actually even better on the new ARM-based model. The SQ3 chip it uses is based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, but this can’t compete with Intel on performance and app compatibility, both of which still hold it back. 5G is exclusive to the ARM version, but it’s simply not worth taking the risk for most people. Poor ports and a high price tag remain regardless of the model you choose, but the Intel version still provides the best all-round tablet experience. When you add the keyboard cover (sold separately), it becomes a convincing laptop replacement. Read our full Microsoft Surface Pro 9 review 2. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 – Best Convertible Pros Excellent display

Attractive design

Impressive performance

S Pen included Cons Underwhelming keyboard

Average battery life Price When Reviewed: From $1,699.99 Best Prices Today: Samsung’s laptops seem to get better every year, so it’s no surprise to see the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 so high in this list. As the name suggests, it combines the power of a Pro-level device with the versatility of a 360° hinge, and the results are excellent. Everything centres around the 16in, 120Hz OLED display, which supports both touch and stylus input via the included S Pen. It’s a joy to use, especially when combined with solid Intel 13th-gen performance. It’s a shame not to see a discrete GPU, but there’s plenty of power here for most people. Despite the thin and light design, there’s still enough space for a good port selection and Full HD webcam, although the keyboard could be better. You’ll also have to make do with average battery life, but this is only a problem if you regularly spend many hours away from the charger. For most people, this is an easy laptop to recommend. If you’re looking for a Windows 2-in-1 and don’t want to detach the keyboard, this is the device to buy. 3. Apple iPad Pro (12.9in 2022) – Best iPad Pros Superb performance

Stunning display

Great cameras and battery life Cons Expensive accessories

iPadOS doesn't make full use of M1 chip Price When Reviewed: $1,099 (128GB, Wi-Fi only) Best Prices Today: The 2022 iPad Pro doesn’t change much compared to the 2021 version, but it’s the closest Apple has ever go to a laptop replacement. This 12.9in model is equipped with the company’s latest M2 chip, stretching its lead in terms of performance. You won’t find any tablet as capable, although few apps push it even close to its potential. To make the most of the device, you’ll want to pay extra for the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, but they offer a superb typing and navigation experience that beats even the Surface Pro. It’s also worth highlighting that 120Hz display, which now has mini-LED tech for an even better viewing experience. However, the single biggest reason not to buy the iPad Pro is its software. iPadOS simply cannot rival macOS or Windows in terms of functionality. With a device this expensive, it’s enough to make you think twice. 4. Huawei MateBook E (2022) – Best Value for Money Pros Impressive OLED display

Great cameras

Keyboard case included

Decent i5 performance Cons Poor battery life

Frustrating fingerprint sensor

Only one port Huawei has dabbled in 2-in-1 devices in the past, but the latest MateBook E is its best effort yet. The device isn’t dissimilar to the Surface Pro 8 in design – high praise considering it’s significantly more affordable. However, that entry-level model has just an 11th-gen Core i3 model under the hood – most people will probably want to step up to i5, where you’ll find solid all-round performance. A 12.6in display is slightly smaller than some rivals and only 60Hz, but opting for OLED makes up for it. Huawei has maintained slim bezels around the edge of the display, which house a solid webcam. There’s also an impressive webcam for video calls, but no Windows Hello face unlock. That means you’ll need to rely on an underwhelming fingerprint sensor built into the power button. There’s also only one USB-C port. The included keyboard cover (with built-in stand) and stylus sold separately are both superb, but battery life is another key weakness. There may be one too many compromises here for most people, but it remains a compelling option and very good value for money. You’ll find Performance on the entry-level Intel Core i4 Read our full Huawei MateBook E (2022) review 5. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio – Most Versatile Pros 3-in-1 functionality

Great performance

Excellent battery life Cons Expensive

Limited ports Price When Reviewed: From $1,599.99 | Model reviewed $2,699.99 Best Prices Today: With the Surface Laptop Studio, Microsoft has solved one of the Surface Book’s key design drawbacks: needing to house many of its components under the screen. Ditching the detachable display for a new flexible hinge design achieves this, although you’re now limited to just three fixed positions. But the Laptop Studio excels as a traditional laptop, while there are credible use cases for the other two modes – with the display pulled forward or laid flat. The high-res 120Hz panel itself is a joy to use, while video calling features remain a highlight. The keyboard and trackpad take some getting used to, but deliver a convincing experience. With great battery life and solid performance (thanks to 11th-gen Intel CPUs and optional RTX 3050 Ti GPU), there’s a lot to like here. But whether you buy the Surface Laptop Studio will likely come down to two things: whether the design works for you and if you can afford the high asking price. If your answer to both is yes, you won’t be disappointed. But with a second-gen model expected soon, you might want to hold off on buying it. Read our full Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio review 6. Asus ROG Flow Z13 – Best For Gaming Pros AAA gaming on a tablet

Excellent XG Mobile GPU performance

Impressive 120Hz display Cons Expensive

Too heavy for most people

Poor battery life Price When Reviewed: From $1,799.99 Best Prices Today: Gaming on a PC usually requires a permanent desktop or bulky laptop, but Asus has proven that doesn’t need to be the case. The ROG Flow Z13 offers incredible power within a thin and light design, with a choice between top-spec Intel or AMD CPUs and a discrete RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Performance drops slightly when running on battery power, but connecting the optional XG Mobile helps deliver desktop-level gaming. Elsewhere, the large 13.4in Mini-LED display delivers an immersive gaming experience. You get a choice between Full HD or 4K, with both offering a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. A built-in kickstand and detachable keyboard (included in the price) makes the Flow Z13 impressively versatile, although you might be disappointed by the lack of ports. It’d also have been nice to see some better speakers too, but most gamers will be connecting headphones anyway. But battery life is a key weakness, with less than 90 minutes of AAA gaming on a single charge. The situation is much better in general use, but at around five hours, it’s still worse than most rivals. Ultimately, the Flow Z13’s high price tag will put people off. But it’s an exciting first step into the world of gaming 2-in-1s. Read our full Asus ROG Flow Z13 review 7. HP Chromebook x360 14c – Best 2-in-1 Chromebook Pros Decent performance

Excellent audio

Premium internals Cons Reflective display

Occasional glitches Price When Reviewed: $519.99 Best Prices Today: It’s not all about Windows devices and iPads where 2-in-1s are concerned though – there are plenty of options if you’re looking for a Chrome OS device. HP’s Chromebook x360 is our top pick, combining super-fast performance with a great design and excellent keyboard & trackpad. The Full HD display is another highlight, even if it doesn’t get very bright, while the Bang & Olufsen speakers deliver an excellent audio experience. Elsewhere, you also get a great port selection and impressive battery life, all for a price that won’t break the bank. If you can look beyond poor outdoor visibility and some occasional bugs, the x360 14c could be a great option for you. Just make sure you’re content with the limitations of Chrome OS. Read our full HP Chromebook x360 14c review 8. Microsoft Surface Go 3 – Best Budget 2-in-1 Pros Lightweight and portable

Solid Intel Core i3 performance

Great for video calls Cons Poor battery life

Dated design

Type Cover still costs extra Price When Reviewed: From $399.99 | Model reviewed $629.99 Best Prices Today: If you don’t have much money to spend, the Surface Go 3 is an excellent option. It’s one of the smallest devices to run a full version of Windows 11, making the OS more portable than ever. There aren’t many upgrades here compared to the Surface Go 2. In fact, the only change of note is the introduction of new processors, but impressive performance from the Intel Core i3 chip justifies this move. However, this is likely to take a significant hit on cheaper models. The 10.5in touchscreen display is excellent, and the video calling experience is very good. But the Go 3 does suffer from poor battery life, while chunky bezels give the impression of an older device. You’ll also need to buy a Type Cover separately to make the most of it. Nonetheless, if you want a solid tablet experience that avoids the limitations of Android and iOS, the Go 3 is a solid bet. With the Go 4 not expected to arrive until 2023, you don’t have to worry about it being out of date anytime. Read our full Microsoft Surface Go 3 review 9. Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2023) – Best for Video Calls Pros Great display

Solid everyday performance

Impressive keyboard

Excellent two-way cameras Cons Limited port selection

Underwhelming battery life

Not the fastest Price When Reviewed: From $1,149 Best Prices Today: Dell’s regular XPS 13 is one of the most well-known Windows laptops around. The 2-in-1 version hasn’t quite built the same reputation, although some key strengths make it worth considering. They include excellent 11Mp rear and 5Mp front-facing cameras, while the latter combines with dual microphones for one of the best video calling devices around. The keyboard cover is included with the tablet, and provides a convincing typing experience, while 12th-gen Intel CPUs make this a solid all-rounder. Another highlight is the 13in IPS touchscreen, which looks great and responds well to input with a finger or the optional XPS Stylus, although the latter costs extra. However, the XPS 13 2-in-1 still struggles with more demanding workloads, while battery life and ports could still do with work. This is a relatively thin and light device, but those shortcomings are the main reason it’s not higher in this list. Definitely still one to consider, though. Read our full Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2023) review 10. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED – Best Foldable Pros Excellent foldable OLED screen

Incredibly versatile

Superb battery life

Great speakers Cons Extremely expensive

Heavy and bulky

Not enough ports

No discrete GPU Price When Reviewed: $3,499.99 Best Prices Today: The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is a truly extraordinary device, but it’s not ready for the mainstream yet. A huge price tag is the main thing that counts against it, and the user experience is a little rough around the edges. But that’s to be expected from a first-gen device that’s only the second ever folding tablet/laptop to ever come to market. The Zenbook 17 Fold’s hinge is impressively durable, and it enables a range of different form factors that simply aren’t possible on the other devices in this list. You can use it as a huge 17.3in tablet, use the built-in kickstand for hands-free use or fold it in half for a unique scrolling experience. Then there’s the dedicated keyboard accessory, which can create a desktop replacement or attach over half the screen to create a convincing 12.5in laptop experience. With great battery life and a super audio experience, Asus is onto something good with the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED. But it won’t tempt many people to ditch their traditional laptop or 2-in-1 yet. Read our full Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED review