The best mid-range phone 2023

Not everyone can afford a flagship phone like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or iPhone 14 Pro Max, but plenty of cheaper devices offer an excellent experience all the same.

Mid-range phones usually offer the best balance of price and performance, packing in high-end features and powerful cameras while still sometimes costing half the price of top flagships, or even less – usually by using cheaper materials or omitting luxury features like wireless charging and waterproofing.

We define a mid-range phone as one that costs between $350/£250 (the higher limit of our even cheaper budget phones chart) and $850/£600 on a SIM-free basis – perfect to pair with a SIM-only plan.

You’ll find anything more expensive than that in our general best smartphone ranking, which tends to focus on flagship fare, along with our pick of the best Android phones.

Phones from the likes of OnePlus, Motorola, and Google are all great buys, and if you live outside north America you may find you have even more options from brands like Realme, Xiaomi, and Poco. Every phone in this list is available in either the US or UK, but not every model is available in both. Read past our rundown for more mid-range phone buying advice.

Best mid-range phone 2023

1. Google Pixel 7a – Best overall Pros Phenomenal camera for the price

Excellent Google software

Strong performance

Water-resistant Cons Slow charging

Average battery life

Only 90Hz display Price When Reviewed: $499 Best Prices Today: The Pixel 7a is a superb mid-range phone that frequently feels like a flagship. An outstanding main camera combines with water-proofing, wireless charging, excellent Google software, and powerful performance to outclass almost every other mid-ranger around. There are compromises. The wired charging is sluggish, and Google doesn’t include a charger in the box. Battery life isn’t bad, but it isn’t great either. You’ll also have to put up with a 90Hz refresh rate display, lagging behind the smoother 120Hz panels found elsewhere. Those are small negatives in an otherwise excellent phone though, and overall the Pixel 7a offers the best bang for your buck out there right now. Read our full Google Pixel 7a review 2. OnePlus Nord 2T – The close second Pros Excellent software

Strong main camera

Super-fast charging Cons Only 90Hz display

Only 2 Android updates Price When Reviewed: Unavailable in the US An outstanding follow-up to 2021’s best mid-range phone, with 80W fast charging, 5G, OnePlus’s signature Oxygen OS user experience, and a near-flagship main camera. What’s not to love? What the OnePlus Nord 2T really demonstrates is the company’s ability to prioritise the features that users are looking for right now and wrapping them up in an attractive package with a compelling price point. The Nord 2T misses out on flagship niceties like wireless charging and waterproofing, but those are really the only compromises made here. There’s also the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G available, which delivers a stripped-back version for a slightly lower price. Read our full OnePlus Nord 2T review 3. Google Pixel 7 – Best camera Pros Excellent software

Great cameras

IP68 rating Cons Only 90Hz display

Divisive design

Slow charging Price When Reviewed: From $599 Best Prices Today: Arguably the toughest competition for the Pixel 7a is the fact that you don’t have to spend that much more to get the Pixel 7, which is just cheap to enough to sneak into our mid-range chart, despite really being a flagship phone. That extra expenditure gets you one of the best cameras around at this price, with an exceptional main lens backed up by an equally strong ultrawide. Both benefit from a few clever AI tricks delivered by Google’s second-generation Tensor chip. You also get flagship build quality, with a toughened glass body and a sleek, slender design – this is thinner than the 7a, and only a fraction heavier despite packing a larger display. Read our full Google Pixel 7 review 4. Poco X5 Pro 5G – Best budget option Pros 120Hz AMOLED display

108Mp main camera

Great value

Thin and light Cons Flimsy plastic rear cover

Sub-par software

No OS upgrade commitment Price When Reviewed: From $299 The Poco X5 Pro 5G is at the cheaper end of what we consider a mid-ranger, but that means it offers pretty exceptional value. The 6.67in, 120Hz AMOLED display is essentially flagship-level, and it’s matched by a slick, elegant design elsewhere. Even the camera impresses, with a surprisingly solid 108Mp sensor for the main shooter – though the accompanying ultrawide and macro cameras aren’t as impressive. It’s all made of plastic, so doesn’t feel too premium, and we don’t love the MIUI software running on here (shared by all Xiaomi, Poco, and Redmi phones). But overall this is an excellent package for the price. Read our full Poco X5 Pro review 5. Nothing Phone (1) – Best design Pros Unique, eye-catching design

Impressive dual rear camera

Wireless charging Cons Average performance

Below average battery life

A little buggy Price When Reviewed: $299 (beta version) Best Prices Today: The Phone (1) is the debut phone from London-based start-up Nothing – though the company has serious pedigree, as its founder Carl Pei previously headed up OnePlus. Ahead of launch much was made to hype up the Phone (1) as a smartphone revolution, but really the boldest thing about it is the design: a semi-transparent rear intersected by LED light strips that can flash for notifications, illuminate while charging, and even serve as a fill light for the camera. Set aside the lights, and the Nothing Phone (1) is really just a regular mid-range device, albeit one of the better ones around. Battery life is a bit disappointing, but the trade-off is you get a decent display, a pair of good rear cameras, and both wireless charging and an IP53 rating. Read our full Nothing Phone (1) review 6. Samsung Galaxy A54 Pros IP67 rating

Excellent screen

Solid battery life

Long software support Cons Slow charging

Charger sold separately

Rivals are cheaper Price When Reviewed: $449.99 Best Prices Today: Samsung is back on track with the Galaxy A54 5G after a miscue with last year’s A53. The A54 delivers top-notch styling, IP67 protection, one of the best screens on a mid-range phone, and a dependable set of cameras. Furthermore, battery life is solid and Samsung continues to impress with its software upgrade guarantee. The key this year is that all of that is backed up by stable, solid performance from the powerful Exynos 1380 processor. This isn’t the most powerful mid-range phone around, but it’s good enough – and excels almost everywhere else. Read our full Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review 7. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Pros Great 200Mp main lens

Superb 120W charging

Excellent 120Hz display

Solid performance Cons Underwhelming software

Disappointing ultrawide and macro cameras The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is more than just a competitive mid-ranger – it’s a potential flagship killer. Its headlining 200Mp camera is a bona fide premium feature, while performance and display are among the best you’ll find at this price point. Battery life is solid too, while the 120W fast charging is excellent. As a result, the 12 Pro+ is easy to recommend, though if you can live with slower charging and a 50Mp camera then the cheaper Note 12 Pro is also great. The polarising MIUI software and poor supporting rear cameras might make you look elsewhere, but you certainly shouldn’t rule out this phone. Read our full Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ review 8. Xiaomi 13 Lite Pros Slim & lightweight

Solid performance

Fast recharge times

Large AMOLED screen Cons Average cameras

MIUI clutter The Xiaomi 13 Lite looks and feels lovely, with a lightweight frame that is nice to use all day, and the decent battery life with quick recharging means you won’t have to worry about power. However, the cameras are a little underwhelming this time around, which is a surprise after the excellent quality of the 12 Lite. – although they’re by no means bad. There’s plenty of performance and charm on offer, so the Xiaomi 13 Lite is a solid option if you want a lightweight mid-range phone with plenty of power. Read our full Xiaomi 13 Lite review 9. Motorola Edge 30 Pros Lightest 5G smartphone on the market

Gorgeous 6.5in 144Hz AMOLED display

Great performance Cons All-plastic build

Middling battery life & fast charging

Only 2 years of OS updates The Motorola Edge 30 boasts a premium design with a frosted rear that looks great, and it’s the lightest 5G phone around – something immediately noticeable in the hand. The 6.5in AMOLED display is crisp and detailed, and the 144Hz refresh rate makes things feel smoother and more responsive, though without an adaptive resolution there is a hit to overall battery life. It can still last all day with average use – though heavy users and gamers may need a top-up to get through to the end of the day. 33W charging helps, but it’s a far cry from the exceptionally fast charging of some rivals. The camera setup is also decent for the money, with the main 50Mp snapper able to capture detailed, well-lit shots in both light and dark environments, but the dynamic range leaves something to be desired. The 50Mp ultrawide is also a nice touch for scenic shots. Essentially, it comes down to what’s best for your needs: if you prioritise design and display, the Motorola X30 Pro is a great choice. But if things like performance, battery life and fast charging capabilities are what’s most important, there are better mid-range phones available. Read our full Motorola Edge 30 review 10. Realme GT 2 Pros 65W charging

120Hz AMOLED display

Good main camera Cons Basic secondary cameras

Plastic build Price When Reviewed: Unavailable in the US The Realme GT 2 is a gentle follow-up to the previous year’s GT, and doesn’t tweak the specs too much – but to be honest, that’s no bad thing. The Snapdragon 888 makes a return as the chipset, but it’s still plenty powerful. A 120Hz AMOLED display, big battery, and excellent 65W fast charging round out the strong spec sheet. It’s built out of plastic, which some don’t mind but others might find holds it back from feeling like a flagship, but the biggest downside is that the strong main camera isn’t well supported by the secondary lenses. Read our full Realme GT 2 review

Buying advice for mid-range phones 1. What is a mid-range phone? There’s no technical definition, but as mentioned above, we define mid-range phones based on price: anything that costs more than $350/£250 but less than $850/£600 if you buy it SIM-free. Anything cheaper than that is really a budget phone, and anything more expensive is a flagship. Some mid-range phones will take the all-round good-value approach, with capable specs in each area; others will focus on a key trait, such as the camera or display, and promise flagship-rivalling capabilities in that one aspect; others still used to be those flagships, so will offer fantastic specs at a brilliant price, but may be running on slightly older hardware. 2. What specs do I need? Every mid-range phone offers a compromise, trying to deliver the best of a flagship without costing quite so much. Still, there are some specs you don’t want to skimp on. Look for at least 6GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 7 or 8 chipset for smooth performance, along with at least 128GB storage. After that, it’s about deciding on your priorities. Are you looking for long battery life, fast charging, an AMOLED display, or a powerful camera? Few mid-range phones offer all of them, so pick which matters most to you. One common element is that you’ll likely have to give up on nice-to-haves like wireless charging or a waterproof rating – these still tend to be reserved for the most expensive phones on the market, though a few mid-range devices do offer one or the other. Try to remember that it’s not always about specs either. We’ve hit something of a ceiling when it comes to smartphone tech anyway, so although these phones may not be as fast as your average flagship, they are almost certainly fast enough for most users. Go for a phone that balances value, performance, features and design in a way that appeals to you and your needs. 3. Is there a mid-range iPhone? There is one mid-range iPhone on the market – the 2022 iPhone SE – but we don’t think it offers great value compared to Android rivals. Consider it if you know you need an iPhone, but otherwise steer clear. Instead, you’re probably better off looking at an older flagship iPhone – the iPhone 12 is still on sale direct from Apple, and even older models are available from third-party stores. Since Apple’s software support runs for so long, even an old iPhone should still run well for a few years, but bear in mind that you’ll likely miss out on some of the snazzy new features found in modern Android mid-rangers. 4. Why isn’t every mid-range phone on sale in the US? If you’re in the US or Canada, you may find that not every phone in our chart is available for you to buy. Unfortunately that’s because many of the biggest Chinese phone manufacturers simply don’t sell their products in the US. Chinese phones are a great choice in the mid-range market because they often balance very good specifications with a lower price than you’d expect. The likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and Poco often offer staggering value, but for anyone in the US they’ll be import-only.

