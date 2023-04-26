Most people choose between Windows and macOS when it comes to laptops, but you’re probably aware there’s a third main option.

Google’s Chrome OS was first released back in 2011, as a stripped-back operating system designed for cheap machines. But it’s come a long way since then, reflected in the release of plenty of premium Chromebooks these days.

The user experience is still more simplistic than Windows 11 or macOS Ventura, but that makes them much easier to pick up and start using. If you just need a device for everyday tasks (such as ) or don’t need access to specific apps or software, Chrome OS could be right for you.

But choosing the right Chromebook isn’t easy. There’s more choice than ever before in 2023, with established brands such as Acer, HP, Asus and Lenovo all regularly releasing new devices.

This article aims to simplify your decision, with a list of 10 of the very best Chromebooks you can buy. Some models might be a year or two old, but they’re still widely available and offer good value. Also, Chromebook tech doesn’t move as fast as Windows laptops.

Chromebooks are also included in our budget laptop chart, while the main laptop guide features more premium devices. But if you’re set on Chrome OS, you’ve come to the right place.

Best Chromebook 2023

1. Google Pixelbook Go – Best Overall Pros Great screen

Decent performance

Excellent webcam Cons Expensive high-end models Price When Reviewed: From $649 | Model reviewed $849 Best Prices Today: The Pixelbook Go is a lightweight yet premium device which has great battery life and performance. It’s also more affordable than the previous Pixelbook, though still pricey compared to most Chromebooks. The keyboard is ultra-quiet and other features such as a high-quality webcam make this Chromebook a great option for remote workers. The two lower-spec models are better value for money, but there are higher storage options should you want them. Google reportedly won’t be making any more of its own Chromebooks, but the Pixelbook Go still holds up very well. Read our full Google Pixelbook Go review 2. Acer Chromebook 516 GE – Best for Gaming Pros Great performance

Excellent 16in display

Good port selection Cons Mediocre audio

Underwhelming battery life

Best AAA gaming experience requires subscription Price When Reviewed: $649.99 Best Prices Today: Chromebooks were never traditionally designed for gaming, but Acer is one of the companies trying to change that. The 516 GE is a very impressive first attempt, combining a premium design with great performance and genuine AAA gaming. But with only integrated Intel graphics alongside the 12th-gen processors, the latter relies on streaming games via Nvidia GeForce Now instead. Provided your internet connection is solid, the experience here is truly compelling. With a good range of ports, impressive RGB keyboard and stunning 120Hz display, Acer is on to a winner here. The 516 GE more expensive than many Chromebooks, but it undoubtedly justifies the extra expense. Read our full Acer Chromebook 516 GE review 3. Acer Chromebook Vero 514 – Best Design Pros Durable, eco-friendly design

Solid performance

Good port selection

Great webcam Cons Underwhelming display

Unreliable trackpad

No fingerprint or face unlock Price When Reviewed: From £499.99 Best Prices Today: In a world where so many Chromebooks (and other laptops) look similar, the Vero 514 truly stands out. Recycled plastic can be found in the chassis, keycaps, and speakers, while all the packaging can be recycled too. Deciding against using paint results in a unique speckled grey design, which looks good but also feels impressively durable. Combined with great performance from 12th-gen Intel CPUs and an excellent Full HD webcam, Acer is on to a winner here. There’s also a solid port selection, even if there looks to be space for a second USB-A slot. But it’s not all good news. Below the impressive keyboard is an erratic trackpad that often has a mind of its own, while the matte display means content often looks dull and washed out, even if it is much less reflective than the usual glossy alternative. You’ll also have to get used to typing in a PIN or password, with no fingerprint sensor or face unlock available. Whether these are dealbreakers will be up to you. But the Vero 514 is strong in so many other areas that it’s definitely worth considering. Read our full Acer Chromebook Vero 514 review 4. HP Chromebook x360 14c – Best for Media Consumption Pros Fast performance

Great audio

Premium components Cons Reflective Display

Glitches at low power Price When Reviewed: $519.99 Best Prices Today: It might not be quite able to pip Google and Acer but HP has done a great job with its latest Chromebook x360. For a reasonable price, you get a great all-rounder with a versatile design thanks to the 360-degree hinges and 14in touchscreen even if it’s not the brightest around and has a glossy finish. Build quality is solid and so are the core specs with a Core i3 processor and a healthy 8GB of RAM. Add in a decent keyboard and Bang & Olufsen speakers and you’ve got yourself a Chromebook you can rely on for a vast range of tasks. Read our full HP Chromebook x360 14c review 5. Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 – Best Performance Pros Large display

Good battery life

Fast performance Cons Dim display

Rough edges on faceplate

Cramped numberpad Price When Reviewed: From $699.99 Best Prices Today: With unusually powerful components for a Chromebook, around Intel 11th-gen Core i3 and i5 processors along with 8GB of RAM, the Flip CX5 is one of the most powerful around. This ensures smooth performance day-to-day and along with a large screen and solid battery life from a single charge, the CX5 is a great option. Add in the convertible design and it gets even better. A dedicated numpad might be a boon for some although it is cramped in size and the display is lacking brightness stopping the CX5 from being a knockout package. It also has some build issues worth considering before hitting the buy button. Read our full Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 (CX5500) review 6. Lenovo Thinkpad C13 Yoga – Best Build Pros Excellent build quality

Great keyboard

Stylus Included Cons Patchy performance

Poor battery life

Average cameras Price When Reviewed: From $599 | Model reviewed $819 Best Prices Today: If you want a well-made and hard-wearing Chromebook then this ThinkPad from Lenovo will not disappoint, living up to the famous name. This applies not only to durability but also elements like the keyboard and the Yoga part means it’s convertible, too. Furthermore, the stylus – which neatly slots into the laptop itself – will be very useful for some users. On the flip side, the battery life is poorer than you’d expect for a ThinkPad, we experienced gaming issues and the cameras are pretty average, too. Read our full Lenovo Thinkpad C13 Yoga Chromebook review 7. Acer Chromebook Spin 713 – Best Battery Life Pros Excellent display

Great battery life

Fast performance Cons Slightly spongy keyboard

Fan noise at times Price When Reviewed: From $629.99 Best Prices Today: The Spin 713 blends excellent performance with a gorgeous 3:2 ratio display and decent ports, but it’s the battery life that helps it truly stand out. The latter lasts longer than even Acer’s claims, meaning a full working day is comfortably within reach. The 360-degree hinge means a versatile design and things run very nicely on the 10th-gen Core processor we tested with 128GB storage, though a cheaper model uses a Pentium processor and half the storage. It’s a powerful combination, with age the only main drawback these days. However, it’s worth noting that there’s now a 2022 version. Read our full Acer Chromebook Spin 713 review 8. Acer Chromebook 515 – Best Display Pros Impressive 15.6in screen

Plenty of RAM & storage

Solid performance Cons Spongy keyboard

Average battery life

No touchscreen Price When Reviewed: $649.99 Best Prices Today: In an attempt to get the price as low as possible, Chromebooks often make big display compromises. That’s not the case here, with the Chromebooks Full HD IPS panel one of the best you’ll find on any Chrome OS device. It offers plenty of detail and vibrant colours, while the 15.6in size is larger than many rivals. it also features a matte coating, making it less reflective than the typical glossy finish. Other highlights include Intel Core i3 or i5 processors (albeit 11th-gen chips) and 8GB of RAM, meaning performance is solid. A 128GB SSD is slightly on the small side, but shouldn’t be an issue given Chrome OS’ emphasis on cloud storage. With a good range of ports and separate number pad, the Chromebook 515 has a lot going for it. If you can look beyond a slightly spongy keyboard and don’t want to spend a full day away from the charger, it’s worth considering. Read our full Acer Chromebook 515 review 9. Asus Chromebook C423NA – Best Value Pros Inexpensive

Attractive design

Good keyboard Cons Sub-standard battery life

Slightly underpowered Price When Reviewed: $349.99 Best Prices Today: The C423NA is another classic Chromebook from Asus, providing you with a laptop to carry out day-to-day tasks at low cost. It looks nice, is highly portable and offers a comfortable keyboard and trackpad. It won’t be able to cope with much beyond basic tasks and the battery life is limited making it more suitable for around the home rather than on the road. If you want a quality Chromebook that’s more affordable than the Pixelbook Go, the C423NA is a good option. Read our full Asus C423NA Chromebook review 10. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet – Best Tablet Pros Attractive hybrid design

Comes with keyboard

Cheap Cons Lacks processing power

Cramped keyboard

Small screen Price When Reviewed: $279.99 Best Prices Today: A charming little 2-in-1 Chromebook that might be light on power but is big on fun. It’s no wonder the Duet was highly anticipated. The fact you’re getting a ChromeOS laptop and an Android tablet in one affordable package is just the start really – and yes, the keyboard is included in the price. It looks nice, lasts a decent amount of time and has a good quality display. It’s not the biggest screen, though and the keyboard is also a little cramped so isn’t ideal for all work situations – ie lots of typing or large spreadsheets. It also doesn’t have huge amounts of power so is better suited to lighter use. Read our full Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook review