Most people choose between Windows and macOS when it comes to laptops, but you’re probably aware there’s a third main option.
Google’s Chrome OS was first released back in 2011, as a stripped-back operating system designed for cheap machines. But it’s come a long way since then, reflected in the release of plenty of premium Chromebooks these days.
The user experience is still more simplistic than Windows 11 or macOS Ventura, but that makes them much easier to pick up and start using. If you just need a device for everyday tasks (such as ) or don’t need access to specific apps or software, Chrome OS could be right for you.
But choosing the right Chromebook isn’t easy. There’s more choice than ever before in 2023, with established brands such as Acer, HP, Asus and Lenovo all regularly releasing new devices.
This article aims to simplify your decision, with a list of 10 of the very best Chromebooks you can buy. Some models might be a year or two old, but they’re still widely available and offer good value. Also, Chromebook tech doesn’t move as fast as Windows laptops.
Chromebooks are also included in our budget laptop chart, while the main laptop guide features more premium devices. But if you’re set on Chrome OS, you’ve come to the right place.
Best Chromebook 2023
1. Google Pixelbook Go – Best Overall
Pros
- Great screen
- Decent performance
- Excellent webcam
Cons
- Expensive high-end models
The Pixelbook Go is a lightweight yet premium device which has great battery life and performance. It’s also more affordable than the previous Pixelbook, though still pricey compared to most Chromebooks.
The keyboard is ultra-quiet and other features such as a high-quality webcam make this Chromebook a great option for remote workers. The two lower-spec models are better value for money, but there are higher storage options should you want them.
Google reportedly won’t be making any more of its own Chromebooks, but the Pixelbook Go still holds up very well.
2. Acer Chromebook 516 GE – Best for Gaming
Pros
- Great performance
- Excellent 16in display
- Good port selection
Cons
- Mediocre audio
- Underwhelming battery life
- Best AAA gaming experience requires subscription
Chromebooks were never traditionally designed for gaming, but Acer is one of the companies trying to change that. The 516 GE is a very impressive first attempt, combining a premium design with great performance and genuine AAA gaming.
But with only integrated Intel graphics alongside the 12th-gen processors, the latter relies on streaming games via Nvidia GeForce Now instead. Provided your internet connection is solid, the experience here is truly compelling.
With a good range of ports, impressive RGB keyboard and stunning 120Hz display, Acer is on to a winner here.
The 516 GE more expensive than many Chromebooks, but it undoubtedly justifies the extra expense.
3. Acer Chromebook Vero 514 – Best Design
Pros
- Durable, eco-friendly design
- Solid performance
- Good port selection
- Great webcam
Cons
- Underwhelming display
- Unreliable trackpad
- No fingerprint or face unlock
In a world where so many Chromebooks (and other laptops) look similar, the Vero 514 truly stands out. Recycled plastic can be found in the chassis, keycaps, and speakers, while all the packaging can be recycled too.
Deciding against using paint results in a unique speckled grey design, which looks good but also feels impressively durable. Combined with great performance from 12th-gen Intel CPUs and an excellent Full HD webcam, Acer is on to a winner here. There’s also a solid port selection, even if there looks to be space for a second USB-A slot.
But it’s not all good news. Below the impressive keyboard is an erratic trackpad that often has a mind of its own, while the matte display means content often looks dull and washed out, even if it is much less reflective than the usual glossy alternative. You’ll also have to get used to typing in a PIN or password, with no fingerprint sensor or face unlock available.
Whether these are dealbreakers will be up to you. But the Vero 514 is strong in so many other areas that it’s definitely worth considering.
4. HP Chromebook x360 14c – Best for Media Consumption
Pros
- Fast performance
- Great audio
- Premium components
Cons
- Reflective Display
- Glitches at low power
It might not be quite able to pip Google and Acer but HP has done a great job with its latest Chromebook x360.
For a reasonable price, you get a great all-rounder with a versatile design thanks to the 360-degree hinges and 14in touchscreen even if it’s not the brightest around and has a glossy finish.
Build quality is solid and so are the core specs with a Core i3 processor and a healthy 8GB of RAM. Add in a decent keyboard and Bang & Olufsen speakers and you’ve got yourself a Chromebook you can rely on for a vast range of tasks.
5. Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 – Best Performance
Pros
- Large display
- Good battery life
- Fast performance
Cons
- Dim display
- Rough edges on faceplate
- Cramped numberpad
With unusually powerful components for a Chromebook, around Intel 11th-gen Core i3 and i5 processors along with 8GB of RAM, the Flip CX5 is one of the most powerful around.
This ensures smooth performance day-to-day and along with a large screen and solid battery life from a single charge, the CX5 is a great option. Add in the convertible design and it gets even better.
A dedicated numpad might be a boon for some although it is cramped in size and the display is lacking brightness stopping the CX5 from being a knockout package. It also has some build issues worth considering before hitting the buy button.
6. Lenovo Thinkpad C13 Yoga – Best Build
Pros
- Excellent build quality
- Great keyboard
- Stylus Included
Cons
- Patchy performance
- Poor battery life
- Average cameras
If you want a well-made and hard-wearing Chromebook then this ThinkPad from Lenovo will not disappoint, living up to the famous name.
This applies not only to durability but also elements like the keyboard and the Yoga part means it’s convertible, too. Furthermore, the stylus – which neatly slots into the laptop itself – will be very useful for some users.
On the flip side, the battery life is poorer than you’d expect for a ThinkPad, we experienced gaming issues and the cameras are pretty average, too.
7. Acer Chromebook Spin 713 – Best Battery Life
Pros
- Excellent display
- Great battery life
- Fast performance
Cons
- Slightly spongy keyboard
- Fan noise at times
The Spin 713 blends excellent performance with a gorgeous 3:2 ratio display and decent ports, but it’s the battery life that helps it truly stand out. The latter lasts longer than even Acer’s claims, meaning a full working day is comfortably within reach.
The 360-degree hinge means a versatile design and things run very nicely on the 10th-gen Core processor we tested with 128GB storage, though a cheaper model uses a Pentium processor and half the storage.
It’s a powerful combination, with age the only main drawback these days. However, it’s worth noting that there’s now a 2022 version.
8. Acer Chromebook 515 – Best Display
Pros
- Impressive 15.6in screen
- Plenty of RAM & storage
- Solid performance
Cons
- Spongy keyboard
- Average battery life
- No touchscreen
In an attempt to get the price as low as possible, Chromebooks often make big display compromises.
That’s not the case here, with the Chromebooks Full HD IPS panel one of the best you’ll find on any Chrome OS device. It offers plenty of detail and vibrant colours, while the 15.6in size is larger than many rivals. it also features a matte coating, making it less reflective than the typical glossy finish.
Other highlights include Intel Core i3 or i5 processors (albeit 11th-gen chips) and 8GB of RAM, meaning performance is solid. A 128GB SSD is slightly on the small side, but shouldn’t be an issue given Chrome OS’ emphasis on cloud storage.
With a good range of ports and separate number pad, the Chromebook 515 has a lot going for it. If you can look beyond a slightly spongy keyboard and don’t want to spend a full day away from the charger, it’s worth considering.
9. Asus Chromebook C423NA – Best Value
Pros
- Inexpensive
- Attractive design
- Good keyboard
Cons
- Sub-standard battery life
- Slightly underpowered
The C423NA is another classic Chromebook from Asus, providing you with a laptop to carry out day-to-day tasks at low cost. It looks nice, is highly portable and offers a comfortable keyboard and trackpad.
It won’t be able to cope with much beyond basic tasks and the battery life is limited making it more suitable for around the home rather than on the road.
If you want a quality Chromebook that’s more affordable than the Pixelbook Go, the C423NA is a good option.
10. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet – Best Tablet
Pros
- Attractive hybrid design
- Comes with keyboard
- Cheap
Cons
- Lacks processing power
- Cramped keyboard
- Small screen
A charming little 2-in-1 Chromebook that might be light on power but is big on fun. It’s no wonder the Duet was highly anticipated.
The fact you’re getting a ChromeOS laptop and an Android tablet in one affordable package is just the start really – and yes, the keyboard is included in the price. It looks nice, lasts a decent amount of time and has a good quality display.
It’s not the biggest screen, though and the keyboard is also a little cramped so isn’t ideal for all work situations – ie lots of typing or large spreadsheets. It also doesn’t have huge amounts of power so is better suited to lighter use.
FAQ
Do Chromebooks run Android apps?
This is one of the big reasons to buy a Chromebook. All modern Chrome OS devices are capable of running Android apps, making it easy to use a specific phone app or play mobile games on your laptop. It also makes it easy to share data between devices.
However, if you’re looking at an older model, it’s worth checking whether it supports them on not before buying.
Can Chromebooks run Microsoft Office apps?
The most significant limitation of a Chromebook is that it can’t run some of the Windows software you might be used to. Full versions of Microsoft Office apps won’t run on a Chromebook, although you can use the web-based suite and Android apps. But the free Google Workspace apps are a very good alternative, with the likes of Docs (Word), Sheets (Excel) and Slides (PowerPoint) offer everything most people are looking for.
For the alternatives to other popular software, see the Q&A section on the Chromebook website.
What specs should I look for in a Chromebook?
There are more premium Chromebooks than ever before, but that’s not what you’ll find on most Chrome OS devices.
Instead, you’ll need to get used to smaller displays and relying on cloud storage rather than storing most files locally. Google offers 100GB of Drive storage with every machine and a range of other perks with every Chromebook bought.
But entry-level processors are likely to hold you back unless you only need a Chromebook for the absolute basics. Look for a device running an Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 CPU or higher, while 8GB of RAM is a good baseline to aim for.
In terms of display, look for a Full HD (1920×1080) or higher resolution and IPS LCD panels. OLED is nice to have, but rare on Chromebooks.
These days, you can find displays ranging from 10-16in. Some offer touchscreens and 360° hinges, which allow the keyboard to be folded out of the way and it used like a tablet. But there are also a growing number of Chrome OS tablets with detachable keyboards.
Battery life is also crucial, but don’t pay too much attention to the capacity itself. Instead, look for how much usage you can expect to get from a single charge. If the manufacturer doesn’t say, read reviews to understand other people’s experience with it.