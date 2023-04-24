The best dual-SIM phones 2023

Dual-SIM smartphones let you use two SIM cards in a single phone. Most people who use them find the functionality useful for mixing work and pleasure, saving them from carrying separate phones for their work and personal lives.

Dual-SIM phones are also useful for maintaining two personal contracts, whereby one might offer a good rate on calls and texts and the other offers unlimited data. Or perhaps you frequently travel abroad and would like to carry your usual SIM for when you’re at home and another that’s local to the country you’re visiting.

These days you don’t even need two physical SIMs to achieve this dual-SIM functionality. Some phones support physical dual-SIM along with eSIM, which means you can have one standard SIM installed in the phone and use another via eSIM.

To keep things simple, in this list we’re only including phones that allow you to use two physical SIM cards. That means you won’t find any iPhones, Pixels, or other phones that require you to use eSIM for the second number, as while the tech is improving, it’s not widely adopted enough yet, and we wanted to avoid confusion. You’ll find an explainer on iPhone and Pixel dual-SIM options further down at the bottom of the page.

Bear in mind that sometimes smartphones sold in the West are single-SIM variants, whereas alternative models of that very same phone sold elsewhere in the world are dual-SIM. We’re focussed on phones released in the US and/or UK for this list, and have only included models that officially support two physical SIMs in those markets.

Best dual-SIM phones

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – Best overall Pros Outstandingly fast

Very good cameras

Excellent battery life

Lovely premium object Cons Bulky

Expensive

Slower charging than key rivals

Poor selfie camera Price When Reviewed: From $1,199 Best Prices Today: The Galaxy S23 Ultra is our second-favourite phone right now – but since the Google Pixel 7 Pro doesn’t support two physical SIMs, Samsung’s flagship manages to top this particular ranking. It arguably deserves it too: it’s more powerful, probably has better cameras, and includes stylus support. The camera is one of the best in any phone, with a 200Mp main shooter backed up by an ultrawide and two telephoto lenses at different zoom levels. It’s a shame that the 12Mp selfie camera lets the phone down, but otherwise photos here are excellent. The expansive 6.8in LTPO AMOLED display delivers both high WQHD+ resolution and adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, and with S-pen stylus support it comfortably fills the productivity niche of the former Note phones. If you like big phones, and can afford Samsung’s asking price, this is probably the best around – but it won’t suit everyone. Read our full Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review 2. OnePlus 11 – Best for performance Pros Fast performance

Competitive price

Strong cameras

Five years of software support Cons No wireless charging

Not fully waterproof Price When Reviewed: $699 Best Prices Today: If you want an Android smartphone with top specs in 2023 that’s designed to stay fast and will have software support till 2028, the OnePlus 11 is a great choice. It’s also one of the cheapest high-end phones to offer this. The absence of wireless charging shouldn’t be a dealbreaker for most people. After all, this phone has an excellent screen, top cameras, good battery life and truly fast charging, and phenomenal performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The lack of full waterproofing is more annoying to us. OnePlus can’t just stand still, it also must evolve – luckily for us, the OnePlus 11 is a fine evolution and one of the best phones you can buy for a price that undercuts many competing products. Read our full OnePlus 11 review 3. Motorola Moto G62 – Best budget dual-SIM Pros Tidy hardware & software

120Hz display

5G connectivity

Strong battery life Cons Performance isn’t 120Hz-worthy

Slow 15W charging

Camera struggles in less than optimal lighting Price When Reviewed: Unavailable in the US Not every budget phone includes dual-SIM support, and even fewer include support for two physical SIM cards and 5G networking. Enter the Moto G62. While it fails to stand out in any one particular area, the combination of a 120Hz display, a fairly current Snapdragon 480+ processor, 5G connectivity, and an affordable price tag is surprisingly difficult to come by. Its stamina is excellent, and Motorola’s light-touch UI continues to be the best on the affordable phone scene. The major drawback here is a familiar one. With margins so tight at this end of the market, 5G connectivity feels like a luxury. It’s one that takes an inevitable toll on performance, storage, and charging speeds. If you want more power for the price, look to the 4G-only alternatives. But if you insist on 5G connectivity, the Moto G62 is one of your best bets at the price. Read our full Motorola Moto G62 review 4. Asus Zenfone 9 – Best compact dual-SIM Pros Distinctive, compact design

Fantastic battery life

Strong specs

Excellent low light photography Cons Overheating issues

Only two Android updates promised

No mmWave support Price When Reviewed: From $699 The Zenfone 9 is a full-force flagship in a small size, and with remarkably few compromises for it. The 5.9in display makes this one of the smallest phones on the market, especially on the Android side, and comfortably the smallest with specs this strong. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and up to 16GB of RAM mark this as a serious performance phone, though cooling problems do leave that power slightly throttled. The 8+ Gen 1 is also partly to thank for the excellent battery life however, which puts other compact smartphones to shame. The gimbal-stabilised main camera impresses, especially at night, though with a few visual glitches and issues in bright environments it’s clear Asus has some software tuning to do. Some may also miss the variety offered by rivals, especially the lack of a telephoto lens here. Given the phone is so good, it’s frustrating that Asus is only promising two years of support, so this will only suit those who know they’re on a regular upgrade schedule. The lack of mmWave support will also limit the 5G performance for US buyers. The overall experience is excellent though, with smart software and welcome touches like the IP68 rating and headphone jack. Read our full Asus Zenfone 9 review 5. OnePlus Nord 2T – Best mid-range dual-SIM Pros Affordable price

Strong main camera

Super-fast charging Cons Only 90Hz display

Only 2 Android updates Price When Reviewed: Unavailable in the US An outstanding follow-up to 2021’s best mid-range phone, with 80W fast charging, 5G, OnePlus’s signature Oxygen OS user experience, and a near-flagship main camera. What’s not to love? What the OnePlus Nord 2T really demonstrates is the company’s ability to prioritise the features that users are looking for right now and wrapping them up in an attractive package with a compelling price point. The Nord 2T misses out on flagship niceties like wireless charging and waterproofing, but those are really the only compromises made here. Read our full OnePlus Nord 2T review 6. Samsung Galaxy S23+ Pros Bright, sharp, flat screen

Great battery life

Five years of software support

Solid, versatile cameras Cons Expensive

45W charging a little slow

Software takes some tweaking Price When Reviewed: From $999 Best Prices Today: The Galaxy S23+ isn’t the best phone on the market at any one thing. But it’s a great phone at almost everything, with few flaws so long as you can manage the fairly steep price. A slick, simple design is paired with top Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance, long battery life, and a versatile triple rear camera array. Throw in Samsung’s promise of five years of software support and this begins to look like an incredibly practical choice. Besides the price the main downside is the 45W wired charging, which is fine, but slower than other options at the price. The smaller Galaxy S23 is a little cheaper, but slightly harder to recommend thanks to even slower charging and shorter battery life, though you may find those trade-offs worth it for the smaller size. Read our full Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review 7. Xiaomi 13 Pro Pros Class-leading performance

Excellent main camera

Impressive 120W charging

Solid battery life Cons Unintuitive software

Huge rear camera module

Expensive The Xiaomi 13 Pro is a top-tier flagship, but what stands out most is its main rear camera, featuring an enormous 1in sensor that captures more light for stunning results. That main shooter may be the standout, but all of the Leica lenses impress, though the trade-off is putting up with an enormous rear camera bump. The regular Xiaomi 13 is a little more compact, but doesn’t pack as powerful a camera. The software experience can be frustrating too – we don’t love Xiaomi’s MIUI – but performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is absolutely fantastic, with its improved power efficiency and a larger battery delivering significant battery life improvements. Read our full Xiaomi 13 Pro review 8. Oppo Find N2 Flip Pros Sturdy, gapless hinge design

Excellent main camera

Big cover display

Good battery Cons No water-resistance

No wireless charging

Unreliable Bluetooth Price When Reviewed: Not available in the US We usually recommend the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 as the best flip phone around, but it has one disadvantage: it only supports a single physical SIM card, requiring eSIM if you want to use two numbers. Enter the Oppo Find N2 Flip. The Find N2 Flip is a match for the Samsung on almost every spec, and has it beat on camera performance and charging speeds. Throw in a sturdier, gapless hinge and its expansive cover display and you might wonder if it isn’t the best flip phone out there after all. Really, the only downsides are the lack of water-resistance or wireless charging, plus some spotty Bluetooth performance. Small faults, and enough to make the Find N2 Flip easy to recommend, and an excellent two-SIM option. Read our full Oppo Find N2 Flip review 9. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Pros 144Hz OLED display

Best-in-class performance

Excellent value

Phenomenal battery & charging Cons Camera is good, but not great

Poor IP rating Price When Reviewed: Not available in the US Some phones are great for what they do, others are great for how little they cost doing it. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra stands out because it offers the best of an Android flagship while costing a lot less than most of the competition. The 144Hz OLED display is pretty much unheard of outside gaming phones, the 125W charging is among the fastest around, and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip is blisteringly fast. Oh, and the battery lasts for two full days, easy. All that, and it costs just £749/€899, making it an absolute bargain. You’ll have to live with IP54 rather than IP68 water-resistance, and a camera that’s good but not quite great, but those feel like small concessions to make for a phone as good as this. Read our full Motorola Edge 30 Ultra review 10. Xiaomi 13 Pros Small and stunning design

Powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor

Excellent main camera Cons Middling battery life

Cluttered OS

Competitors offer more for the money Price When Reviewed: Not available in US On the hardware front, the Xiaomi 13 is extremely well built, and more durable than the previous generation. The main camera produces clear, crisp shots, even in darker conditions, and we can’t ignore its impressive performance. It’s a little low on this list because its price puts it head-to-head with some of the leading smartphones of this past year, and sadly it doesn’t quite measure up to some of the competition, especially with the bloated and confusing MIUI software. Read our full Xiaomi 13 review

Buying guide for dual-SIM phones 1. How do dual-SIM phones work? Something we’ve noticed when shopping for dual-SIM phones is that the manufacturer very rarely provides any information about the functionality other than it exists. It doesn’t tell you how the dual-SIM functionality works in practice, nor whether both SIMs support 4G/5G, or even what size SIM cards they accept. You can never assume; you’ll need to contact the manufacturer or check spec tables, reviews, or forums to find out this information. In all the dual-SIM phones we’ve tested, both SIMs are on standby at all times (known as dual-standby phones), but you can actively use only one SIM at a time. This means that either SIM can accept a phone call or text at any time, without you having to actively swap between them or reboot the phone. However, if you get a call on one number while a call is active on the other, it won’t start ringing in your ear or give you the option to put the first caller on hold – the call will simply not be successful. 2. What is the difference between Dual-Standby and Dual-Active? Dual-active SIM phones use two modems and allow you to receive calls on both numbers at once. If it’s you who wants to make a call or send a text, Android has a standard SIM Management menu that lets you specify which SIM should be used for voice calls, video calls, messages and mobile data. You can either specify a particular SIM for each of these tasks, or leave the setting as ‘Always Ask’. The data connection is where there seems to be a lot of confusion when it comes to dual-SIM phones. Whereas both SIM slots on some dual-SIM phones are capable of supporting 4G or 5G connections, you can use data connectivity on only one SIM at a time. Unlike with calls and texts, typically speaking the data connection can’t be on standby for both SIMs; you must specify which SIM you want to use rather than select one when prompted – though some phones will let you set them to switch to the other SIM when the first can’t make a connection. By default, when you are using the data connection on one SIM and a phone call comes in to the other, it will pause the data connection on the first. 3. Can you use dual-SIM with a microSD card? If you want to take advantage of both SIM card slots and expandable storage, your options will be a little limited. While most phones with expandable microSD storage also offer dual-SIM, typically the SD card has to use that second SIM slot, forcing you to choose between storage and the SIM. If this is a priority for you, make sure to check reviews and specs carefully for phones that support two SIMs and a microSD card simultaneously – there are some out there – or look out for a combo of microSD and eSIM support. 4. Are there any dual-SIM iPhones? Yes and no. iPhones only ship with two physical SIM trays in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau – so if you don’t live there, then you can’t use two physical SIM cards in an iPhone. That’s why we haven’t included any iPhones in our list above. However, every iPhone that supports eSIM – those from the XS and XR onwards – allows you to use a single physical SIM card along with an eSIM, and those from the iPhone 13 onwards even allow you to set up dual-SIM with two eSIMs. 5. Are there any dual-SIM Google Pixel phones? It’s a similar story for Google as for Apple. Phones from the 3a onwards allow you to use a single physical SIM along with a second eSIM, while the latest models – from the 7 onwards – include support for dual eSIM. However, none of the Pixel phones all you to install two physical SIM cards simultaneously.

