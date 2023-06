The best smartwatch 2023

Smartwatches are a great way to receive notifications from your phone and track your health, right from your wrist. We’ve used and reviewed all of the latest smartwatches for Android and iPhone, and here we’ve ranked ten of the best.

The latest Apple Watch may seem like the obvious choice – and in fact there are now three Apple Watch options to pick from – but there are also loads of great rivals to choose from whether you use Android or an iPhone, with excellent hardware from Samsung, Huawei, Amazfit, and others.

In this ranking we’re focussed on fully featured smartwatches, with some level of app and notification support, but check out our guide to the best fitness trackers if you want something simpler – and probably cheaper.

Best smartwatch 2023

1. Apple Watch SE – Best for iPhone Pros Good value

Solid feature set

Great integration with iPhone Cons No always-on display

So-so battery life Price When Reviewed: $249 (GPS only) Best Prices Today: The Apple Watch SE is the best Apple Watch option for most people with an iPhone. It is very reasonably priced – not something we can often genuinely say about Apple hardware products. It has many of the features of the more expensive Apple Watch Series 8, including the new car crash detection, while maintaining a modern design with the same chipset and solid battery life – for an Apple Watch, that is. If you equally value smart features like third-party app integration, music storage, contactless payments, and full fitness tracking, the Apple Watch is still the best smartwatch if you have an iPhone. The SE does everything surprisingly well considering it’s the cheapest one. Read our full Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) review 2. Google Pixel Watch – Best for Android (& Fitbit Fans) Pros Attractive design

Easy to use

Smooth performance Cons Inconsistent battery life

Old chipset

Lacks proper automatic workout detection

No Qi wireless charging Price When Reviewed: From $349.99 Best Prices Today: One of the biggest draws of the first official Pixel Watch is its beautiful design. Not only does it look and feel great, with its own personality, but it’s also compact, light, and comfortable too. More than that though, it’s packed with loads of great tech and works brilliantly thanks to the combination of the intuitive Wear OS 3 software, a digital crown, and a dazzling screen. Fitness tracking is handled by Fitbit, which also makes this the best smartwatch right now for anyone who wants to keep their data in the Fitbit family, as it’s comfortably better than Fitbit’s own Sense 2 and Versa 4, which weren’t good enough to feature in this chart. Sadly, Google hasn’t nailed it in every department, with unpredictable battery life, restrictions when it comes to charging and, most odd of all, lacking proper automatic workout detection despite featuring Fitbit-powered tracking. Still, this sets the bar for the new default smartwatch experience on Android, and gives rivals something to aim for. Read our full Google Pixel Watch review 3. Apple Watch Series 8 – Full-featured Apple Watch Pros Premium design & build

Feature-packed

Fantastic iPhone integration Cons Few updates from older models

Requires daily charging Price When Reviewed: $399 (GPS only) Best Prices Today: While the Series 8 is only an incremental upgrade over 2021’s Series 7, it’s still a great buy for iPhone owners, and packs a couple key features that the cheaper SE (above) doesn’t. The big difference compared to the SE is the support for an always-on display, letting you check the time and other alerts at a glance – with a hit to battery life. Some of the health tracking features are also more advanced, with ECG and blood oxygen measurement plus a temperature sensor for cycle tracking, which is new to the Series 8. Battery life remains the biggest weak spot – unlike most rivals this still needs a daily charge, and you’ll need to plan that well if you want to make the most of the sleep-tracking features. If you don’t need the top health features then you may want to consider the cheaper SE, while those with more demanding needs should look at the souped-up Apple Watch Ultra, which you’ll find below. Read our full Apple Watch Series 8 review 4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 – Best for Samsung phone owners Pros Best Wear OS experience yet

Customisable design

Great performance Cons 40mm model has bad battery

Full functionality for Samsung Galaxy users only Price When Reviewed: $279 Best Prices Today: After the Pixel Watch, the Galaxy Watch 5 has a good claim to being the ‘default’ smartwatch for many Android phone owners, though that does come with a big caveat: if your handset isn’t made by Samsung then not every feature will work, including health tracking extras like the ECG. Even if you don’t use a Samsung phone you shouldn’t write this off though. The Watch 5 comes in two casing sizes, along with a range of colours for personalisation. The whole design is contemporary, complete with a digital bezel that uses haptic feedback, too. The Watch 5 is a premium feature-packed smartwatch with the Google Play Store and support for a wealth of third-party apps. It’s also surprisingly affordable, so there’s no need to break the bank. One final word of caution: we found the battery life on the smaller 40mm model erratic and unreliably, but the larger cell in the 44mm variant should make that a safer bet. Read our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review 5. Apple Watch Ultra – Best for outdoor sports Pros Impressive durability

Bright display is easy to use outdoors

Great outdoor-focused features

Provides the core watchOS experience Cons Chunky

New straps need some more work

Pricey Price When Reviewed: $799 Best Prices Today: The Apple Watch Ultra might just look like a bigger, more rugged Apple Watch, but there’s more to it than that. It’s not only more durable but boasts a number of improvements that benefit outdoor sports enthusiasts, from extreme temperature protection to improved water resistance capabilities. The new Action button is a welcome addition that I hope makes its way to the standard Apple Watch, providing a handy way to access key functionality without the touchscreen, and the dual-GPS is a real game-changer for those that like to wander off the beaten track. Sure, it’s bigger, bulkier and weightier than the standard Apple Watch, but if you’re looking for something that’ll take a knock or two and last days on a single charge, the Apple Watch Ultra is a solid premium option. However, if you’re only looking for an Apple Watch for day-to-day use, the cheaper, slimmer Apple Watch SE and Series 8 are better bets. Read our full Apple Watch Ultra review 6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro – Best for durability Pros Incredibly durable build

Multi-day battery life

Impressively in-depth tracking

Features for hiking and cycling Cons Non-Samsung phones lose features

Big, bulky design Price When Reviewed: From $449.99 Best Prices Today: This is the most advanced wearable in Samsung’s collection, offering the same combination of in-depth health and fitness tracking metrics including body composition as the regular Galaxy Watch 5 along with outdoor exercise-focused features like track back and turn-by-turn navigation, a larger display, and much improved multi-day battery. There’s also the impressive durability to consider, with a display 90% stronger than the Galaxy Watch 4 series, the ability to survive a dunk in the sea and a titanium case that can take a knock or two. It’s certainly more robust than the stylish Galaxy Watch 5, though this does also mean that it’s larger and bulkier, with a single 45mm casing option that looked big even on my fairly large wrists. The catch is that certain fitness features are locked to those with a Samsung phone, so other Android owners will find the experience slightly limited – and it won’t work at all with an iPhone. It’s also a lot more expensive than the standard Galaxy Watch 5, and a big increase on even the premium last-gen Watch 4 Classic, which makes it hard to recommend for everyone. But, if you’re an avid cyclist or hiker that’ll get the most out of the extra functionality on offer, the Galaxy Watch 5 could be the perfect premium wearable. Read our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review 7. Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra – Strong battery life Pros Feature-packed

Durable design

Unique display technology Cons First-party app needs work

Some synching issues Price When Reviewed: $299.99 Best Prices Today: Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra is one of the most rugged timepieces we’ve seen from the company; integrating the Pro line’s signature dual-display technology into a hardy form factor, running Wear OS 2 and offering respectable battery longevity. It can’t quite match the battery life of dedicated premium outdoor watches like Polar’s Grit X Pro, or those with more modest hardware, like Amazfit’s recent offerings, but there’s little else that’s this hardy and this capable in the smartwatch space right now. As well as the promise of an update to Wear OS 3, the Pro 3 Ultra sports a full-colour AMOLED display and a monochromatic FSTN display that, in Essential Mode, can help extend longevity from 3 to 45 days per charge. Read our full Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra review 8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic – Best bezel Pros Best Wear OS experience yet

Tactile design

Great performance Cons Full functionality for Samsung Galaxy users only

Classic styling costs extra Price When Reviewed: From $349.99 Best Prices Today: Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is an older model, but it still checks out. The Watch 4 Classic has since been replaced by the Watch 5 Pro, but that newer model lacks the classics distinctive rotating bezel. We love this as a way to navigate Wear OS 3, so we’re heartened to see that you can still pick up the Classic model. The good news is that otherwise this is pretty similar to the more recent models. You still get the latest Wear OS software, plus health tracking including body composition, ECG, and AFib (irregular heart rhythm) detection – though as with the other Galaxy Watch models, only Samsung phone owners get every feature. The Watch 4 Classic is best experienced if you’re a Samsung Galaxy user, and you pay a premium for that Classic styling but it’s still a great fit for the wider Android user base after a premium wearable experience. Read our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic review 9. Garmin Venu 2 Plus – Best for runners Pros In-depth fitness tracking and analysis

Can take calls and access virtual assistant

Stylish, understated design

Up to a week of battery life Cons Workout UI isn’t user-friendly

Need multiple companion apps on your phone

No LTE model

Lack of non-fitness apps Price When Reviewed: $449.99 Best Prices Today: The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is a great all-rounder if you’re on the market for a smartwatch that focuses on health and fitness. It’s ideal for runners and cyclists, with custom multi-week workout plans available, accurate HR readings and impressive GPS performance – even in built-up city streets. It’s not just for runners though, also capable of tracking everything from rowing to golfing and skiing, and the new animated yoga and pilates exercises are a nice touch. With a microphone and speaker it offers on-demand virtual assistant requests and the ability to take calls mid-run without reaching for your phone. The only downside is that, without LTE, you’ll need a Bluetooth-connected smartphone nearby. However, if you’re not much of a fitness fanatic and you’re after something that’ll run your favourite apps, provide smart home shortcuts, and more, you’d be better off looking elsewhere, as the vast majority of apps are fitness-focused Read our full Garmin Venu 2 Plus review 10. Amazfit GTS 4 Mini – Best on a budget Pros Lovely design

Great range of health features

Strong battery life

GPS Cons Few third-party apps

No NFC

Not the most accurate tracker Price When Reviewed: $99.99 Best Prices Today: There’s no denying that the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini is a great looking compact smartwatch, with a sleek, slim, and comfortable design that bears more than a passing resemblance to the Apple Watch. It also benefits from brilliant two-week battery life, among the longest of any smartwatches, despite the fact that it’s also among the cheapest and smallest. The downsides are that third-party app support is limited, so really this sits halfway between a full smartwatch and a simple tracker. That tracking can also be slightly less reliable than the competition, so to some extent you get what you pay for. Still, it’s sufficient for basic tracking, as is the larger Amazfit GTS 4 and the similar (but circular) Amazfit GTR 4. Read our full Amazfit GTS 4 Mini review