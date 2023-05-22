If your bank balance allows it, you could spend thousands on just one pair of headphones. We know that the average consumer doesn’t have anything like that just lying around, so we’re looking at more affordable but premium sets here.

We’ve got a wide range of prices here so you could spend under $50/£50 or over $500/£500 depending on what you’re looking for. You might want a pair for commuting every day so it could be worth investing more, or you might just want a cheap pair for occasional use.

Bear in mind that in general, spending more on audio really does mean getting better quality as well as features.

Best headphones 2023

1. Sony WH-1000XM5 – Best Overall Pros Phenomenal audio quality

Great noise cancellation

Serious smarts Cons No longer fold

Expensive Price When Reviewed: $399 Best Prices Today: It seems Sony can do no wrong with its flagship XM headphones, well almost. They’re more expensive than their predecessors and the design no longer folds down which will irk some users. However, the price can largely be put down to inflation and if the non-folding design doesn’t bother you then these headphones are essentially flawless starting with the kinds of high-end sound and noise cancelling you’d expect from Sony, despite smaller drivers. Elsewhere, the improved headband allows smooth adjustment and there’s an unrivalled selection of smart features from Adaptive Sound Control to Speak-to-Chat. It’s a small step forward but they remain the best over-ear headphones you can buy. The caveat, as usual, is that considering this is refinement and not reinvention, you can buy previous generations, even the WH-1000XM4, for much lower prices providing a better value option. Read our full Sony WH-1000XM5 review 2. Sony WF-1000XM4 – Best Wireless Earbuds Pros Class leading ANC

Incredible sound

Smart features Cons More expensive than some

Bulky for small ears Price When Reviewed: $280 Best Prices Today: Sony has done it again with its latest pair of flagship earbuds with an unmatched combination of sound quality, top-notch noise cancelling and high-end smart features borrowed from the WH model. They also have strong battery life so they are the best package on the market if you can afford them. There’s very little to be disappointed with here, perhaps only that the earbuds themselves are still bigger than some rivals so aren’t well-suited to smaller ears. Read our full Sony WF-1000XM4 review 3. Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch – Best Battery Life Pros Epic battery life

Great sound

Useful app

Comfortable Cons No ANC

Slow to switch modes

Slightly awkward case Price When Reviewed: $149.95 Best Prices Today: They don’t have noise cancelling, but the Melomania Touch are still a great pair of wireless earbuds. As long as ANC isn’t a must-have feature, they offer excellent sound quality and a comfortable design with changeable fins. The standout here is unrivalled battery life with the ability to go for a whopping total of 50 hours if you use them in low power mode. They can still last an awesome 44 hours in high performance mode. Read our full Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch review 4. NuraLoop – Best Custom Sound Pros Superb personalised sound

Excellent ANC

Good value Cons Proprietary eartips and adapter

No digital assistant support

Bulky case Price When Reviewed: $149 Best Prices Today: NuraLoop manages to condense the audio wizardry found in the company’s first product and deliver an in-ear alternative that’s hard to beat in terms of comfort, quality sound, top-notch noise cancellation and battery longevity. Better yet, at this price, they undercut Apple’s AirPods Pro while delivering a better audio experience overall. Just be aware that they lack virtual assistant support and relies on some proprietary components that might cost a little extra to replace. They are now cheaper due to the introduction of the NuraTrue earbuds. Read our full NuraLoop review 5. Bose QuietComfort 45 – Best Comfort Pros Light and comfortable

Effective noise cancelling

Solid battery life Cons No ANC adjustment

Lacking smart features

Plasticky build Price When Reviewed: $329 Best Prices Today: It was a long wait for Bose to update the QC35 II and five years later the QuietComfort 45 still live up to the name. With cloud-like cushions and a lightweight design, they are the best choice for long listening sessions – whether you’re simply at your desk or on a long haul flight. Noise cancelling performance is top-notch as you’d expect from Bose and battery life is solid – with wired mode still an option. Things are surprisingly simple though with just two ANC modes – Quiet and Aware – missing the 11 levels of adjustment found on the QC Earbuds. They also lack smart features such as ear detection. Read our full Bose QC45 review 6. Anker Soundcore Life A2 NC – Best Budget Wireless Earbuds Pros Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation

Powerful bass

Great battery life Cons No auto-pause

Case feels a little cheap

No auto-switching of ANC profiles Price When Reviewed: $79.99 Best Prices Today: If you’re not on a tight budget then you’ll struggle to find better wireless earbuds than these. They might have a slightly cheap-feeling case and no auto-pausing tech (aka wear detection) but those downsides are massively overshadowed by great performance and a surprisingly comprehensive feature set. As well as powerful bass, the A2 buds have excellent noise cancelling with three presets for different environments and the app offers EQ sound customisation. Throw in touch controls and solid battery life and there’s very little to dislike. And you can easily find them at prices lower than the RRP. Read our full Anker Soundcore Life A2 NC review 7. Adidas RPD-01 – Best for Running Pros Impressive fit

Great audio quality

Budget friendly Cons Slow charging

Middling battery life

Awkward media controls Price When Reviewed: $69.99 Best Prices Today: If you need headphones for running or other forms of exercise then this pair from Adidas is a steal. They don’t charge very fast and the controls are tricky to master but they get a lot of more important stuff starting with a range of tips and wings to ensure a secure fit. They are also lightweight and have an IPX4 splash resistant. Sound quality is great, particularly the bass, and the price is rather agreeable. If you need longer battery life look to the more premium Adidas FWD-01. Read our full Adidas RPD-01 review 8. Marshall Monitor II ANC – Best Style Pros Build quality

Comfortable & compact

Good battery life Cons Middling ANC

Joystick control won't suit everyone Price When Reviewed: $319.99 Best Prices Today: If noise cancelling is your top priority then Marshall is a little behind rivals in this area, but the Monitor II ANC headphones have a lot to offer. For starters, they have a more affordable price (RRP) and offer one of the most compact and comfortable designs for a pair of over-ear headphones. They also sound very good, too. We also like the useful buttons, long battery life and the way the app allows you to customise various elements. Read our full Marshall Monitor II ANC review 9. Fairbuds XL – Best Sustainability Pros Great sound

Decent ANC

Ultra-repairability

Solid battery life Cons ANC isn’t class-leading

Some stitching issues

Basic app In terms of pure sound quality, the Fairbuds XL can’t quite duke it out with other premium headsets, but they still deliver perfectly enjoyable audio that will please most users. The active noise cancelling is good, but also not class-leading. The battery life is great though and the Fairbuds XL offer an alternatively stylish design, particularly in the green colour shown. The big, XL even, reason to buy these headphones over rivals is down to Fairphone’s ethical and sustainable ethos with recycled materials and the ability to fix pretty much anything that goes wrong down the line with official spare parts. Read our full Fairbuds XL ANC headphones review 10. Apple AirPods Max – Best Luxury Listening Pros Incredible sound quality

Premium build

Great ANC

Impressive smarts Cons Limited Android support

No power button

Silly Smart Case

No Lossless support Price When Reviewed: $549 Best Prices Today: They got off to a rocky start but after some firmware updates, the AirPods Max are an excellent choice for Apple users who can afford them. The design and build are among the most luxurious we’ve ever seen (ignoring the ridiculous Smart Case) and they sound great too, even without Lossless playback support. You also get active noise cancelling with an excellent transparency mode along with smart features like Hey Siri and Spatial Audio with head-tracking for a more immersive listening experience, whether that’s music or movies. Read our full Apple AirPods Max review

Your buying guide to the best headphones

One of the main things you need to do, apart from deciding how much to spend, is choose the type of headphones right for you.

In the grand scheme, there are three types but there are also sub-categories within those, often with a bit of crossover. Here’s what you need to know:

In-ear – Small, lightweight and generally inexpensive

Over-ear – Comfortable and space to house larger drivers

On-ear – A good balance of the above

Now take a look at the below options for more types:

Earbuds – Another way of saying in-ear headphones

Neckbuds – Wireless headphones connected together with a section designed to sit around the neck

True wireless earbuds – Earbuds that are not connected to each other with a wire

Find out how we test audio.

Features to look out for

A lot of people buying headphones will want them to be wireless. It’s not just more convenient but many smartphones don’t come with a physical headphone jack so plug a cable in anymore.

For many, wireless will never reach the quality of a trusty wire, although some pairs may offer both options. Read our reviews to see how good they sound over the air and look out for the latest versions of Bluetooth as well as codecs like aptX for better audio.

We have a chart just for the best wireless earbuds and best budget wireless earbuds.

The other modern feature to look out for is noise cancelling. Beware that many sets will try to promote this despite it being ‘passive’, which simply means the headphones are physically blocking sound like earplugs.

What you really want is ‘active noise cancelling’ (ANC) which means the headphones are listening to the outside world with microphones, then getting rid of that sound. This is done by cleverly playing you an inverted version of the signal.

Not all noise cancelling is equal though, so read our reviews to see how good it is. Some also have various levels of the feature as well as additional modes that let some outside sound in to keep you safe or so you hear important announcements. They go by various names like ‘aware’ or ‘social’.

We have a dedicated round-up for the best noise cancelling headphones.