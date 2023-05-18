Anyone buying a new tablet will likely consider an iPad but while that’s the obvious choice, there are plenty of reasons why an Android tablet might be a better choice and we’ve rounded up a range of options worth considering.
Android tablets vary in size and quality, but some are exceptionally good value and can make very superb iPad alternatives for those with smaller budgets. In the chart below we rank the best Android tablets available to buy in the UK in 2023 from the likes of Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi and more.
If you don’t specifically need an Android tablet, be sure to check out our list of the best tablets for any operating system, including the latest iPads and the occasional Windows tablet. We might include Amazon’s Fire tablets here as they are based on Android but if those are of interest, we have a dedicated best Amazon Fire tablet chart for all the latest models.
Best Android Tablets 2023
1. Xiaomi Pad 5 – Best Overall
Pros
- Stunning display
- Good performance
- Slim design
Cons
- Lacklustre selfie camera
- MIUI not for everyone
It’s been a while since Xiaomi offered up a slate on the global stage but its return to the tablet space – in the form of the Xiaomi Pad 5 – is pleasingly compelling.
The tablet boasts a thin design that’s fronted by a gorgeous 2.5K 120Hz display and comes backed up by great stereo speakers and solid performance to boot.
Just as with its phones, Xiaomi’s tablet-optimised take on its MIUI user experience won’t suit everyone but it’s wholly usable, and while the added connectivity found on the Chinese models doesn’t make it to most markets internationally, there’s still little else on the Android side of the fence we’d recommend around the Pad 5’s asking price.
2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 – Best Premium
Pros
- Excellent flagship performance
- Long-term software support
- Slim, lightweight design
- S Pen stylus included
Cons
- LCD display
- No charger included
- No 5G option in the US
If you’ve got the cash to splash, the regular Galaxy Tab S8 is the best premium Android tablet around, even though you can spend more on the Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra.
This model has the best balance of price, performance, design and features. For starters, you get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 along with lots of memory and storage to serve you well. It’s also a rare example where you get a stylus included in the box.
As well as the kinds of stylish and high-end build you’d expect from Samsung, the firm offers an excellent four years of OS updates so the Tab S8 will keep you going for a long time.
It’s a shame the screen is LCD and not AMOLED at this price and there’s no charger in the box. 5G is also awkward as it’s not available in the States and costs a lot in the UK.
3. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) – Best Budget
Pros
- Nice design
- Good battery life
- Impressive audio
Cons
- Underwhelming display
- Limited internal storage
- Slow charger in-box
The Galaxy Tab A8 makes a welcome return to Samsung’s tablet range, sporting an attractive design and other standout qualities, including impressive audio chops.
The display and the limited internal storage are its biggest shortcomings, holding it back from being an instant affordable media player recommendation, but it still offers respectable battery life and offers an otherwise balanced all-round experience, especially for the price.
It can also be easily found at lower prices than its already low RRP.
4. Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 – Affordable All-rounder
Pros
- Versatile design
- Sharp display
- Good battery life
- Decent value
Cons
- Average performance
- Android quirks
Lenovo Yoga Tabs have often experimented with unusual designs, embodied most obviously by their versatile integrated kickstands.
The Tab 11 might not be the most powerful slate on the block but it delivers a great audiovisual experience, strong battery life and convenient usability, thanks to that signature kickstand; all at a compelling price.
Android on tablets still isn’t brilliant but that’s not an issue unique to the Yoga Tab 11.
5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra – Best Productivity
Pros
- Stunning 120Hz display
- Stellar performance
- Included S Pen
Cons
- Price
- Middling software optimisation
- No charger in-box
Provided you’re not put off by the Tab S8 Ultra’s sheer size or sizeable asking price, it stands as the most capable Android tablet available right now.
On the front, you’ll find an expansive, crisp and colourful 14.6in 120Hz AMOLED display with support for the included S Pen stylus. Performance is top-notch, thanks to the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and when paired with the dedicated keyboard cover (sold separately) the Tab S8 Ultra is equally at home as a killer multimedia machine or a productivity slate.
Samsung has done well to tailor its user experience to the Tab S8 Ultra’s large display, but Android has its own native quirks that present a few challenges to any tablet running on Google’s mobile OS.
6. Oppo Pad Air – Best Budget Design
Pros
- Classy design
- Decent stereo speakers
- Strong battery life
Cons
- No fingerprint sensor
- Middling performance
- ColorOS not the best UI
Excellent budget tablets are hard to come by, but Oppo has done a great job of offering something well worth consideration with its first Western tablet.
The Pad Air has a stylish and svelte all-metal design with quad speakers and its IPS display is better than the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. It also has strong battery life making it a reliable device for various tasks.
Where it falls behind its main rival is in the performance department where it’s mediocre and the Pad Air could also do with features like a fingerprint scanner to make it more attractive.
7. OnePlus Pad – Best Speakers
Pros
- Stunning 144Hz display
- Superb speakers
- Impressive performance
- Solid battery life
Cons
- Hit-and-miss software
- Only one storage option
- No cellular option
- 80W charger sold separately in UK
It’s taken OnePlus a long time to launch a tablet but the firm’s first effort is a solid one and particularly impressive in some areas.
The display is one of the best features with a market-leading 144Hz refresh rate and the speakers are incredible. Combining these with long battery life means the OnePus Pad is an excellent choice for all kinds of entertainment in a premium and affordable package.
It’s not perfect though, with only one storage option, no fingerprint scanner and the need to spend extra if you want the official fast charger.
8. Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 – Great for Entertainment
Pros
- Large display
- Convenient kickstand design
- Decent performance
Cons
- Only 60Hz LCD panel
- Android quirks
- Overpriced
If the Yoga Tab 11 is too small for your needs, Lenovo also released a 13in model, which boasts superior performance and even better audio output from its quad-speaker setup.
It shares in the Tab 11’s standout design, complete with an integrated kickstand, although build quality isn’t quite as polished as we’d like and we would have loved an OLED panel in place of the LCD that features.
A bigger form factor also means a larger battery, helping with its strengths as a media player, while its ability to function as a second screen is a neat party trick too.
Like the 11in model, it falls foul of Android’s inflexibility on tablets and it’s more expensive than its hardware would suggest, which might be enough to put some off.
9. Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2021) – Best for Kids
Pros
- Stylish & lightweight
- Good warranty
- Well-designed case
Cons
- No Alexa in kids profiles
- Lacks Prime Video content
- Overpriced
Both a big tablet for kids and a tablet ideal for bigger kids, this is the first time Amazon has taken one of its child-centric slates ‘Pro’.
The HD 10 Kids Pro runs on the same underlying hardware as its general-purpose alter ego but comes with a protective case, one year’s access to Kids+ (which includes entertainment, apps, books etc.) and a two-year warranty that includes a no-questions-asked replacement if your little ones manage to decommission the slate the first time around.
The included case is a little more grown-up looking than the conventional Kids bumper, as is the UI that shows up on-screen. The user experience is closer to that of stock FireOS but makes for easy activity monitoring and leaves out access to certain age-gated content or apps (like Netflix), which have to be approved by a parent before being installed.
It’s a shame the kid-friendly version of Alexa isn’t supported – even though the tablet itself does facilitate such functionality – and certain kid-suitable Prime movies just don’t make an appearance without reason.
10. Nokia T20 – Highly Versatile
Pros
- Good display
- Solid battery life
- Highly affordable
Cons
- Underwhelming performance
- Basic cameras
- No productivity accessories
For the money, there’s little else in the stock-Android space we’d recommend, tablet-wise.
Nokia’s return to the tablet market looks to fill a space that’s littered with poor quality unknown brands by offering the T20 up with many of the sensibilities that make its budget smartphones so appealing.
A tasteful design, nice 2K display and great battery life are the main highlights, while cameras and general performance are less capable than we’d hoped (although not entirely surprising, considering the T20’s affordable nature).
Your buying guide to the best Android tablets in 2023
Android tablets are much like iPads. The main difference is the operating system (or OS) on which they run: Google’s Android platform. Android, as you’re likely to find it on most devices, comes with an app store all its own, called the Play Store.
Chances are all the popular apps you’d find on an iPad running iOS will also be available to Android users too, however, there are the odd exceptions or those times where an Android version of an app takes a little longer to appear than it does on iPadOS.
As for Amazon’s Fire tablets, things are a little different, as they run on a forked version of Android that’s heavily customised, locked down and employs Amazon’s own app store in place of the Google Play Store. Fire tablets make for good kids’ tablets, so if you’re after a tablet for a child, check out our list of the best tablets for kids.
FAQ
What size tablet should I buy?
The first thing to consider (apart from budget) is screen size. This ranges from around 7in to 13in, although for most people, an 8in or 9in tablet represents the best compromise between usability and portability.
With bigger screens comes more weight. Aim for a maximum of around 450g, as anything heavier can be uncomfortable to hold for long periods, such as when watching a film. That said, if you intend for your new slate to spend most of its life propped up on your lap or on a desk, weight isn’t likely to be so much of an issue.
How much storage do I need?
Ideally, you should aim for 32GB of internal storage as a minimum, but more is better for downloading media.
Many, but not all, Android tablets feature a microSD card slot, so you can add more storage when you need it. If you’re going for a tablet with no slot, make sure you buy the biggest capacity you can afford, as videos and some apps can use up an awful lot of storage in a single hit.
And don’t forget that the big number on the box – 32GB, say – is the total amount. The usable amount, i.e. the amount which is empty and available for you to use after the Android OS itself is installed, can be quite a lot less than that headline figure.
What about the screen?
Few tablets these days have poor-quality screens, but some do. Look for an IPS LCD or (better yet) OLED/AMOLED screen and avoid anything with a ‘TN’ screen as these have poor viewing angles.
In terms of resolution, higher is better, but the more important number relates to pixel density. Aim for 300 pixels per inch (often abbreviated to ‘ppi’) or higher, as this will ensure a sharp-looking image that’s not jagged or blocky.
What features do I need?
Most Android tablets feature WiFi and Bluetooth as their primary means of connectivity, and some have NFC as well. NFC may come in handy for pairing to other compatible devices quickly, but it’s by no means essential.
What’s more useful is a video output so you can connect your tablet to your TV (usually via HDMI). However, you can use most Android tablets with Google’s Chromecast for watching catch-up TV, YouTube and other internet video services that are supported.
Some tablets have GPS – which makes them useful for navigation – but not all do. Another thing to watch for is a SIM slot. This is useful if you want to get online when you’re traveling or out of Wi-Fi range.
However, you’ll usually pay more for a cellular (3G/4G/5G) tablet, and you will need a dedicated SIM card with a data-only plan to enable in. In truth, it’s better to tether your tablet to your smartphone, if your mobile plan/carrier allows this.
What about performance, battery life and cameras?
If you want to know if a particular model is great for gaming or too slow for web browsing, then read our reviews, which include benchmark results for a more empirical comparison; you can’t rely on specifications such as processor speed or number of cores it possesses to guarantee good performance.
We also test battery life, to give you an accurate idea of how long each tablet should likely last between charges. The best tablets last around ten hours or more, while the worst only manage four to five hours on a charge.
The same applies to cameras, and as with performance, you shouldn’t judge by the number of megapixels. Instead, check out our test photos in each review to see whether you’re happy with the quality on offer. Few Android tablets have great cameras, and quite a few have awful ones, so if photos, videos and video calls are important, don’t buy before you’ve read our reviews.
Once you’ve got your Android tablet, you might do yourself a favour by investing in one of our best tablet stands, to make usage more comfortable, reduce neck strain, and improve your posture.