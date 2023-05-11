The best Android phone 2023

Apple may have really kicked off the smartphone era, but Google-powered Android phones still dominate the market – especially outside the US.

That’s no surprise when you consider the range of different manufacturers producing Android handsets across a huge spread of prices, meaning there’s probably an Android out there to appeal to just about any taste.

Samsung is by far the biggest Android manufacturer in the global market, and US buyers will also be able to choose from Motorola, Sony, OnePlus, and of course Google’s own Pixel phones. Outside North America there’s even more competition from big Chinese brands including Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and more.

That means there’s plenty of variety out there – far more than you get from the handful of iPhones released each year. Android users also have the option of novel form factors like the wave of new foldable phones hitting the market right now, led by Samsung but with competition catching up.

Since Android is so open, it’s easy to move between brands, so just because you currently use a Samsung you shouldn’t feel the need to stick with it. Even if you’re currently an iPhone owner, it’s easier than ever to switch from iPhone to Android, so don’t let that put you off.

Here at Tech Advisor we independently test each phone thoroughly so we can bring you the very best options at any given moment. Clicking through to our in-depth reviews will help, as we have detailed benchmarks, test photography, and more. These are our ten favourites right now, but keep checking back as we update this list regularly.

Best Android phones 2023

1. Google Pixel 7 Pro – Best overall Pros Superb display

Incredible, versatile cameras

Strong battery life

Exclusive software features Cons Divisive design

Big and heavy

Slow charging Price When Reviewed: From $899 Best Prices Today: Pixel phones have always been about the camera, and the 7 Pro’s camera – while not quite our favourite right now – is absolutely fantastic, with versatility thanks to the inclusion of an ultrawide and a periscopic telephoto. The bigger edge to the phone is Google’s software though. The 7 Pro runs the best version of Android around, with the clean simplicity of stock Android plus all of Google’s excellent Pixel-exclusive upgrades, now powered by the company’s second-gen in-house Tensor chip. You’ll have to put up with slow charging (and buy your own charger to boot), and accept the fact that this is a big phone with a divisive design – you may well love it, but there are plenty out there who don’t. The regular Pixel 7 is a little smaller (and cheaper), but lacks that telephoto camera and has a slightly more basic display. Read our full Google Pixel 7 Pro review 2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – Best for a stylus Pros Outstandingly fast

Very good cameras

Excellent battery life

S Pen stylus support Cons Big

Expensive

Slower charging

Disappointing selfie camera Price When Reviewed: From $1,199 Best Prices Today: The Galaxy S23 Ultra is another Samsung Ultra phone that does just about everything – including unique S Pen stylus support – offering as much phone as you could ask for. The camera is one of the best in any phone, with a 200Mp main shooter backed up by an ultrawide and two telephoto lenses at different zoom levels. The 12Mp selfie camera is a let down though – skip this if that’s a priority. The expansive 6.8in LTPO AMOLED display delivers both high WQHD+ resolution and adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, and with S-pen stylus support it comfortably fills the productivity niche of the former Note phones. Throw in top performance from the customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip inside and all-day battery life, and you have a whole lot of phone – quite literally, as other than the high price, the main downside is its sheer size, which won’t be for everyone. Read our full Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review 3. Google Pixel 7a – Best mid-range Pros Phenomenal camera for the price

Excellent Google software

Strong performance

Water-resistant Cons Slow charging

Wireless charging is unreliable

Only 90Hz display Price When Reviewed: $499 Best Prices Today: If you can’t afford the Pixel 7 Pro or 7, then Google has another option for you: the decidedly affordable Pixel 7a. This mid-range phone packs the same flagship Tensor chip as its bigger brothers, along with a familiar design. But it’s a slightly smaller phone, and made from plastic rather than glass. There are downside, of course. The camera specs aren’t quite the same, though it still impresses. You’ll also get slower charging and only a 90Hz refresh rate on the display – the same as the regular 7, but not as smooth as on the Pro. If you can live with those downsides though, this is an excellent option for the price. Read our full Google Pixel 7a review 4. OnePlus 11 – Best for performance Pros Fast performance

Competitive price

Strong cameras

Five years of software support Cons No wireless charging

Not fully waterproof Price When Reviewed: $699 Best Prices Today: If you want an Android smartphone with top specs in 2023 that’s designed to stay fast and will have software support till 2028, the OnePlus 11 is a great choice. It’s also one of the cheapest high-end phones to offer this. The absence of wireless charging shouldn’t be a dealbreaker for most people. After all, this phone has an excellent screen, top cameras, good battery life and truly fast charging, and some of the best performance in any Android phone thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The lack of full waterproofing is more annoying to us. The OnePlus 11 is a fine flagship and one of the best phones you can buy for a price that undercuts many competing products. Read our full OnePlus 11 review 5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 – Best foldable Pros Stunning design

Top specs

Waterproof

Affordable (for a foldable) Cons No telephoto camera

Durability still a doubt Price When Reviewed: From $999 Best Prices Today: Samsung’s first few attempts at foldables were fun, but sometimes felt like novelties. With the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Korean tech giant has unequivocally got it right. Core specs are top-tier throughout, with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in tow, and the 12Mp main camera is as capable as almost any around – though you may miss having a telephoto lens. Even battery life is now impressive, comfortably lasting a full day’s use when its predecessors simply couldn’t. You’ll just have to be willing to take a chance that the folding screen will last as long as Samsung says. If you want something bigger, the Z Fold 4 is pretty great too, but the higher price, dodgy under-display camera, and software quirks make it less of a home-run than its smaller sibling. Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review 6. Motorola G62 – Best budget Pros Tidy hardware & software

120Hz display

Strong battery life

Great value Cons Slightly sluggish performance

Slow 15W charging

Camera struggles in less than optimal lighting Price When Reviewed: Unavailable in the US Not every phone needs to cost the world, and you can often get plenty by spending less. But even if you’re looking at budget phones, you might struggle to find another phone that gives you exactly what the Moto G62 does. While it fails to stand out in any one particular area, the combination of a 120Hz display, a fairly current Snapdragon 480+ processor, 5G connectivity, and an affordable price tag is surprisingly difficult to come by. Its stamina is excellent, and Motorola’s light-touch UI continues to be the best on the affordable phone scene. The major drawback here is a familiar one. With margins so tight at this end of the market, 5G connectivity feels like a luxury. It’s one that takes an inevitable toll on performance, storage, and charging speeds. If you want more power for the price, look to the 4G-only alternatives. But if you insist on 5G connectivity, the Moto G62 is one of your best bets at the price. Read our full Motorola Moto G62 review 7. Samsung Galaxy S23+ – Brilliant all-rounder Pros Bright, sharp, flat screen

Great battery life

Five years of software support

Solid, versatile cameras Cons Expensive

45W charging a little slow

Software takes some tweaking Price When Reviewed: From $999 Best Prices Today: The Galaxy S23+ isn’t the best phone on the market at any one thing. But it’s a great phone at almost everything, with few flaws so long as you can manage the fairly steep price. A slick, simple design is paired with top Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance, long battery life, and a versatile triple rear camera array. Throw in Samsung’s promise of five years of software support and this begins to look like an incredibly practical choice. Besides the price the main downside is the 45W wired charging, which is fine, but slower than other options at the price. The smaller Galaxy S23 is a little cheaper, but slightly harder to recommend thanks to even slower charging and shorter battery life, though you may find those trade-offs worth it for the smaller size. Read our full Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review 8. Xiaomi 13 Pro – Best main camera Pros Class-leading performance

Excellent main camera

Impressive 120W charging

Solid battery life Cons Unintuitive software

Huge rear camera module

Expensive The Xiaomi 13 Pro is a top-tier flagship, but what stands out most is its main rear camera, featuring an enormous 1in sensor that captures more light for stunning results. That main shooter may be the standout, but all of the Leica lenses impress, though the trade-off is putting up with an enormous rear camera bump. The software experience can be frustrating too – we don’t love Xiaomi’s MIUI – but performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is absolutely fantastic, with its improved power efficiency and a larger battery delivering significant battery life improvements. Read our full Xiaomi 13 Pro review 9. Asus Zenfone 9 – Best compact flagship Pros Distinctive, compact design

Fantastic battery life

Excellent low light photography Cons Overheating issues

Only two Android updates promised

No mmWave support Price When Reviewed: From $699 The Zenfone 9 is a full-force flagship in a small size, and with remarkably few compromises for it. The 5.9in display makes this one of the smallest phones on the market, especially on the Android side, and comfortably the smallest with specs this strong. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and up to 16GB of RAM mark this as a serious performance phone, though cooling problems do leave that power slightly throttled. The 8+ Gen 1 is also partly to thank for the excellent battery life however, which puts other compact smartphones to shame. The gimbal-stabilised main camera impresses, especially at night, though with a few visual glitches and issues in bright environments it’s clear Asus has some software tuning to do. Some may also miss the variety offered by rivals, especially the lack of a telephoto lens here. Given the phone is so good, it’s frustrating that Asus is only promising two years of support, so this will only suit those who know they’re on a regular upgrade schedule. The overall experience is excellent though, with smart software and welcome touches like the IP68 rating and headphone jack. Read our full Asus Zenfone 9 review 10. Oppo Find N2 Flip – The other flip phone Pros Sturdy, gapless hinge design

Excellent main camera

Big cover display

Good battery Cons No water-resistance

No wireless charging

Unreliable Bluetooth Price When Reviewed: Not available in the US The Galaxy Z Flip 4 may still pip it for the best foldable right now, but Oppo’s Find N2 Flip comes remarkably close to de-throning it. The Oppo phone packs a larger and more useful exterior screen, a better pair of cameras, and faster charging. It doesn’t look quite as stylish as Samsung’s offering, but the improved hinge design allows the Find N2 Flip to close completely flat and feel more solid as a result. It’s also cheaper than the Samsung – at least in the UK – but because of that you’ll have to give up niceties like wireless charging and waterproofing. We’ve also found Bluetooth performance a little spotty. With a little more polish, this could be the flip phone to beat. As it is, it’s a worthy alternative to the Z Flip 4 and a great option for those who prioritise performance. Read our full Oppo Find N2 Flip review

Buying advice for Android phones 1. Which version of Android is the latest? The latest version of Android right now is Android 13, which launched in late 2022. However, it often takes some time for Android brands to update their phones, so many phones launched in 2022, and even some cheaper 2023 models, will still be running Android 12. The next version, Android 14, should launch later this year, but will take some time to roll out to handsets. 2. Do all Android phones run the same software? Yes and no. They all run Android of course, but there are variations within that. Every manufacturer tweaks Android to produce its own version – often called an ‘Android skin’. For example Samsung phones run One UI, OnePlus phones are on OxygenOS, and Xiaomi phones run on MIUI. Phones that run software close to Google’s own are often described as running ‘stock’, but in truth even the Google Pixel phones run their own unique spin on the software. Each of these offers a unique aesthetic and a range of specific features, so you should always try and learn a little about a brand’s software before you commit to a phone. It’s also important to remember that not every Android phone gets equal updates. Every manufacturer promises a different number of updates for their devices – usually separated into Android feature updates and security patches – and generally speaking more expensive phones are supported for longer than cheaper devices. At the time of writing, the best brands in this regard are Samsung and Google, offering up to five years of software support, but rivals are fast catching up. 3. Which specs matter the most? With more Android phones out there, there are also more specs to pick between. There’s no hard-and-fast rule about what matters most, so instead think about your priorities. Do you care most about fast and smooth performance? Perhaps you prioritise longer battery life, or faster charging speeds? Maybe a capable camera is the main thing you look for? Most Android phones will offer some combination of the above – and more – but there will always be certain specs where they compromise. Deciding on your priorities is the first step in picking a phone. 4. Are Android phones better than iPhones? This argument has waged for over a decade, and it won’t end any time soon. For now, let’s just say that each has its advantages. There’s more variety in Android phones, giving consumers a lot more choice – including unusual options like foldable phones or devices designed for gaming. Certain hardware features also tend to be better on Android. The majority of modern Android phones charger faster – often a lot faster – than even the latest iPhones, and fast refresh rate displays have also become common. Look to the really top end and you’ll also find that by and large the best camera phones run Android, though Apple still has the edge when it comes to recording video. On the other hand, Apple’s carefully controlled ecosystem means iPhones often have fewer bugs and inconsistencies than Android devices, and there’s a level of polish to both the software and hardware that few Android rivals match. Apple’s long-term software support also outstrips even the best of Android. 5. Why isn’t every Android phone available where I live? This is a complicated question, and every manufacturer approaches it differently. If you live in Europe or Asia, you’ll likely find that most – albeit not all – Android phones launch where you live. Markets like Africa and South America get a slightly different selection, while in North America there are only very few brands, with almost none of the Chinese manufacturers. Ultimately each manufacturer has to decide which markets will be profitable for them, which comes down to a combination of market sizes, local regulations, and the power that networks have – in the US, for example, it’s the strict control carriers exert that keeps most Chinese companies out.

