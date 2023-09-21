NAS drives (Network Attached Storage) are a niche and often misunderstood part of the tech world but they can be extremely useful devices and sometimes even life-saving (for your files). Here we’ve tested the best NAS drives so you can create a personal cloud storage system for home or office.

NAS drives can be used to back up and store files such as music, documents, video and a lot more. You can even install apps on them so they do things like run your home security cameras, download files automatically and even host a website.

Synology is well-known for making some of the best NAS drives, but there are plenty of great alternatives that are often cheaper from the likes of QNAP, TerraMaster, Western Digital and others. Sadly, the competition isn’t so strong these days with nothing new from the likes of Drobo, Netgear, Seagate or Buffalo.

We’ve reviewed and ranked them here so these are the best NAS drives for Plex at home, back up in the office and many more uses. Need a more traditional drive? Check our chart of the best SSDs and best portable hard drives and SSDs.

Best NAS drives 2023

1. Synology DS220j – Best Overall Pros Affordable

Easy to use

Easy to use

Upgraded processor Cons Limited RAM Price When Reviewed: $149.99 Another version of Synology's 2-bay NAS drive might not be a huge upgrade but if it ain't broke don't fix it, right. This is still one of the best options on the market thanks to its continued accessibility and ease of use. The extra processor power and memory speed things up nicely making this the perfect device to sync files from multiple computers and distribute media around the home. Those looking for extra bays and power should look at the DS4 range. Read our full Synology DS220j review 2. Asustor Nimbustor 2 Gen2 (AS5202T) – Best Synology Alternative Pros 4 NVMe drive slots

Dual 2.5GbE LAN port

Expandable RAM

SMB Multichannel Cons Needs two M.2 drives for read/write caching

No M.2 2230 support

Sub-par software Price When Reviewed: $369 The AS5402T model number is slightly confusing for this Gen2 as the hardware overhaul warrants a new name, but the Nimbustor 2 Gen2 is an excellent NAS drive nonetheless. It's on the expensive side of things after a price rise but may be a worthwhile investment, especially considering how Asustor has has baked flexibility into this design meaning it can easily be repurposed down the line. The hardware on offer here is game changing with a much improved Intel processor, significantly more bandwidth with eight PCIe 3.0 lanes and no less than USB-C 3.2 Gen 2. And there's still dual 2.5GbE LAN ports and the HDMI 2.0b output. What's a shame is the software doesn't match up with revamps needed in various ways, meaning rivals might still be a better choice if you don't need the latest and greatest specs. Read our full Asustor Nimbustor 2 Gen2 (AS5202T) review 3. QNAP HS-264 – Best NAS for Media Streaming Pros Powerful platform

Dual 2.5GbE LAN

8GB DDR4 RAM

Silent operation Cons Zero upgrades

No M.2 slot for caching

Remote control not included Price When Reviewed: $599 It's fairly pricey but if the HS-264 fits the bill then it could well be worth the investment. This NAS looks more like a set-top box and fittingly so since it's designed as a multimedia centre for your home. It will look perfectly at home in your TV unit and fit far better than a traditional NAS. It runs silently, outputs 4K via HDMI and has impressive specs along with a powerful platform. The lack of an included remote control will be the main downside for most users. Read our full QNAP HS-264 review 4. Asustor Drivestor 2 Pro AS3302T – Best NAS for 2.5GbE LAN Pros 2.5GbE LAN port

Plenty of apps

Powerful power Cons Can't upgrade RAM

Can't use SSDs as cache Price When Reviewed: $249.99 The Asustor Drivestor 2 Pro AS3302T was designed for those home and small business users that are embracing better than 1Gbit LANs. It isn't a cheap NAS but offers enhanced LAN performance for those using 2.5GbE and the latest ADM 4.0 operating system is a nice upgrade offering a responsive interface and plenty of functionality. Asustor and third-party applications are available for a wide range of uses, but make sure these include the functionality you need for your deployment. Read our full Asustor Drivestor 2 Pro AS3302T review 5. TerraMaster F2-212 – Flexible and Affordable NAS Pros New styling

Quad-core CPU

Can be upgraded to 2.5GbE LAN

Supports SSD caching Cons No memory upgrades

Only one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port

Drive trays don't lock Price When Reviewed: $169.99 The TerraMaster F2-212 has a difficult task in the NAS market becuase the very similarly specced Synology DS223j is only a little bit more expensive, making it a tempting choice with Synology's infamous software and a preferable USB layout. However, there's lots to like about the F2 so it's not a no-brainer. For starters, it can be upgraded to 2.5GbE LAN by way of an adapter while the DS223j is limited to Gigabit Ethernet. Transferring files at twice the speed may swing it for many users. The speed also means using an SSD to cache a large hard drive is a worthwhile option. With support for up to 44TB total storage, this is a great value option for many, we just wish the trays locked and there was more than one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port. Read our full TerraMaster F2-212 review 6. QNAP TS-251B – Best Value NAS for HDMI Pros Compact

HDMI output

Versatile Cons Behind Synology on apps Price When Reviewed: $306.99 The QNAP TS-251B is a great choice for a NAS drive if you're not looking for one of the cheapest models around. It does the job on the design and build front, but more importantly, offers an excellent range of specs and features. QNAP might be a little behind Synology on the app front, but the selection is still decent and we're increasingly impressed with the user interface. Combined with a powerful processor and HDMI output, this can be used like a tiny PC. It's a great media player and you can even run office software on it if you like. Read our full QNAP TS-251B review 7. TerraMaster F2-210 – Best Budget NAS Pros Cheap

Easy to use

Versatile Cons Limited performance for encrypted storage Price When Reviewed: $149.99 Best Prices Today: As long as a 2-bay drive is enough, the TerraMaster is an excellent value for money option in the NAS drive world. It’s well-made, easy to set up and use, then runs quietly and efficiently. Importantly, it offers much of the same specs and features that you’ll find on much more expensive rivals such as Synology. If you just want a fairly simple NAS drive for home or small office use without spending too much then this is a great option. The F2-210 is perfect for tasks like basic file serving, backup and management. Read our full TerraMaster F2-210 review 8. TerraMaster F5-422 – Best 5-bay NAS Pros Powerful

10GbE LAN

Upgradeable to 12GB RAM

Five Bays Cons Lacks USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports

No PCIe slot

Tricky RAM upgrade Price When Reviewed: $599.99 TerraMaster continues to offer excellent value for money in the NAS drive market with attractive alternatives for those who can't afford Synology or QNAP models. While the F5-422 might just seem like a 5-bay version of the F4 for more money, there's a lot that can be done with an extra drive. It doesn't have a PCIe slot or USB 3.2 Gen 2 but you can cleverly use it as a local storage device as well as a network resource. With 10GbE LAN, plenty of processing power and the ability to upgrade the RAM to 12GB if you like all add to the charm. The TOS 4.2 OS has got a lot better over time, too. Read our full TerraMaster F5-422 NAS review 9. Asustor Lockerstore 2 Gen 2 AS6702T – Feature-packed 2-bay NAS Pros Better CPU

Four NVMe slots for storage or cache

HMDI 2.0 output

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Cons Full installation requires disassembly

A little expensive Price When Reviewed: $459 That Asustor has more enthusiastically embraced 2.5GbE networking, and NVMe storage in this design than Synology has in its products speaks volumes about its ambitions in this sector. There is a delicate balance between the components here that demonstrates that those designing these machines use them regularly and understand where the performance pinch points exist. It's perfect if you have one or two very large drives combined with the speedy USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. There are also plenty of versatile NVMe slots, HDMI, 2.5GbE ports and more making it a great NAS for a range of situations. It's just a little expensive and troublesome to dismantle but you'll likely only do that once. Read our full Asustor Lockerstore 2 Gen 2 AS6702T review 10. WD My Cloud Home – Best Style Pros Compact & stylish

DLNA support

Storage built-in Cons Can't expand storage Price When Reviewed: $169.99 (4TB), $269.99 (8TB) The design and styling of the hardware in the My Cloud Home is top-notch, with all its issues lying in the software components provided for it. The underlying platform is a solid one for which WD hardware engineers should be proud, and the software team needs to better support. The My Cloud Home can provide DLNA storage to access with a smart TV or a personal cloud solution, but those that want more should consider Synology, QNAP or the higher-end WD My Cloud products. Read our full WD My Cloud Home review

How to choose a NAS drive

NAS stands for Network Attached Storage. Put simply, it’s a big hard drive that connects to your router so you don’t need to plug directly into it to access the storage.

They make it easy to access your music, movies, photos and documents anywhere at all times. One of the most popular reasons to buy a NAS drive is for media playback. Your personal video library can be viewed on your TV, without having to connect a laptop. A bit like having your own Netflix.

Similarly, you can use an app on your phone to control music playback, much like your own personal Spotify. A NAS drive will use much less power than a regular PC, too. For ease of setup and ease of use, a dedicated NAS drive is hard to beat.