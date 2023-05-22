Printers might be one of the most unexciting devices in the tech world but we all need one at some point and that’s more true than ever with the increase of working from home. Printers can be quite hard to find in the current climate, but we have rounded up the best we’ve managed to test.

You might want to print a calendar, gig tickets, a boarding pass or some photos you’ve taken on your phone. Many printers are multi-function and therefore also handy for scanning and copying, too.

Whatever your needs, buying a new printer can be a confusing process. Not only do you have to worry about the upfront cost and whether it can print a good photo, but you’ve also got to consider print speeds, ongoing costs and a host of potential features.

We cover all these areas in our full reviews, which you can read if you want to read more about each printer.

It’s worth bearing in mind that the printer market moves slowly, and the latest printers aren’t always the best. Printer tech moves slowly so reviews might not be from this year or even the year before that but they stay on sale for a long time unlike categories like phones or laptops.

Read on below our chart for more in-depth printer buying advice on things like whether to choose inkjet or laser.

Best printers 2023

1. Canon Pixma TS7450/1 – Best Overall Pros Prints quickly

Excellent quality

Inexpensive to buy and run Cons Mobile apps aren’t always intuitive

Bulky design

Photos need glossy paper Printers are hard to even find in stock right now so a great value all-rounder from Canon at under £100 is worth snapping up, even though it is quite heavy. This is a great value all-in-one printer that’s easy to set up and use. It’s also no slough with lots of features and versatile printing including documents and photos. Cheaper printers can be expensive to run but the TS7450 doesn’t even fall into this category. The mobile apps are a little frustrating at times but print quality is good, although you’ll want to stick to proper glossy paper for photos. Note that the TS7451 is the same printer, only in white. Read our full Canon Pixma TS7450 review 2. HP Envy Inspire 7220e – Best Compact Family Printer Pros Attractive price

Fast printing speeds

2-sided printing

Good text and photo quality Cons No ADF

Can’t print on A4 glossy paper Price When Reviewed: $220 Best Prices Today: Those looking for a compact and easy-to-use printer for the whole family might have just found it. The Envy Inspire 7220e is an excellent all-rounder for those needing to regularly print text and photos at good speeds and affordable costs. The printer looks nice, has wide support for different wireless printing services and offers high-quality results. It doesn’t have an automatic document feeder but that’s normal, so as long as you don’t need to print on A4 glossy paper, it’s a bit of a steal. Read our full HP Envy Inspire 7220e review 3. HP DeskJet Plus 4120 – Excellent Value Inkjet Pros Very cheap

Easy to use

Good photo & graphics quality Cons Average text quality

Needs Instant Ink to keep running costs down Price When Reviewed: $99.99 Those on a budget needing a printer for a mix of different tasks should consider the DeskJet Plus 4120 – known as the 4155 in the US. It’s basic in style and design with things like a simple LCD display but keeps costs down, especially if you use HP’s Instant Ink subscription service. Despite the low price, it can print on both sides of the paper and also has Amazon Alexa compatibility. middling text quality and misaligned photos stop it from scoring higher. Read our full HP DeskJet Plus 4120 review 4. Epson EcoTank ET-3850 – Best Ink Tank Pros Cost per page is very low

Good print speed

Excellent print quality Cons Pigment black isn’t ideal for photos

Lack duplex copying

One year warranty Price When Reviewed: $399.99 Best Prices Today: Anyone against traditional cartridges should consider this EcoTank model from Epson. The ET-3850 offers high-quality printing at decent speeds while keeping the cost down, even if you’re printing A4 colour pages on a regular basis. It’s more expensive to buy the device itself than cartridge rivals but may well work out better value in the long run. And it has virtually the same specs as higher-end EcoTank models, including the PrecisionCore print head. One of the main practical downsides is that it doesn’t offer duplex printing and Epson only offers a one year warranty or 50,000 pages – whichever comes first. Read our full Epson EcoTank ET-3850 review 5. Epson EcoTank ET-18100 – Best Photo Printer Pros Inexpensive photo prints

Great print quality

Mess-free ink refills Cons No display

No scanner / copier

Expensive to buy Price When Reviewed: Not available in the US The ET-18100 has niche appeal because it’s been designed with a particular user in mind. If you want to print a lot of photos at up to A3 sizes without breaking the bank, then you’re the target market. The printer itself is costly, but the ink tank design keeps running costs down. The mess-free design is great and refill bottles are better for the environment, too. Print quality is excellent but as mentioned, you will need to print a lot of photos to justify this model. With no display or copier/scanner functions, this isn’t an all-rounder. Read our full Epson EcoTank ET-18100 review 6. HP Smart Tank 5105 – Best Value Ink Tank Printer Pros Cheap running costs

Borderless on A4, A5

Ink tank sensors

Affordable printer Cons Flimsy

Awkward paper path

Only 50ml coloured inks included

No display It’s great to see HP taking on Epson at ink tank printers and the 5105 is a practical solution for any home or small office customer that would like to worry less about the cost of printing. Normally there’s a high initial price for the printer with an ink tank model but HP offers good value here, even if the supplied colour bottles are only 50ml and the build quality is on the flimsy end of the scale. There’s also no display and this isn’t the fastest printer around either, but the quality is good for a range of tasks including surprisingly vibrant photos, and you can print borderless on A4 and A5 sheets. It’s not all singing, all dancing but if a value for money ink tank printer is what you need then the 5105 is worth a look. Read our full HP Smart Tank 5105 review 7. Brother MFC-J5340DW – Best A3 Inkjet Pros Painless setup

Versatile, multi-function device

Fast print speeds Cons Large footprint

Scanner is A4, not A3

A full set of genuine cartridges is expensive Price When Reviewed: $249.99 Best Prices Today: It’s not much to look at and it’s a bulky 17kg but the MFC-J5340DW will be a solid choice for certain users. Those needing a reliable workhorse for the home or office will get a printer that’s fast, versatile with various functions and can be easily controlled and managed from your phone. It also offers reasonable running costs if you buy XL cartridges but bear in mind the genuine ones are costly and the scanner available is limited to A4 size. Read our full Brother MFC-J5340DW review 8. Canon Pixma TS3350 MkII – Best Budget Pros Cheap

High quality printing

Connectivity Cons Slow printing

Expensive ink Price When Reviewed: $79.99 Best Prices Today: If you’re looking for a cheap printer to handle day-to-day tasks then the TS3350 MkII (or TS3320 in the US) is an excellent choice. This is not only affordable but offers great quality printing for a range of jobs, including colour images. This is even a copier and scanner too so you’re getting a lot for your money. It’s quite slow so isn’t a workhorse and you’ll want to get XL cartridges to keep running costs down. For printing the occasional letter, boarding pass or family photo without breaking the bank it’s perfect. Read our full Canon Pixma TS3350 MkII review 9. Brother DCP-L3510cdw – Best Laser Pros 2-sided printing

Decent performance Cons Single-sheet scanning

No colour screen

Running costs Price When Reviewed: Unavailable in the US If you don’t need to print photos on photo paper but instead need a printer primarily for documents then a laser is a great choice. The Brother DCP-L3510cdw uses LEDs instead of a laser, but it’s very similar and can reliably handle lots of printing with crisp quality at a decent speed. You’ll need more room for it than a typical inkjet printer but running costs over the long term are more affordable and with Brother’s EcoPro subscription you get the printer for just £1.20! This model has a basic LCD screen but still has useful features including 2-sided printing, a single-sheet scanner and Wi-Fi, complete with AirPrint support. Read our full Brother DCP-L3510cdw review 10. HP Envy Pro 6420 – Inkjet with ADF Pros Excellent print quality

2-sided printing

Scanner with ADF Cons No screen

Paper pickup & feeding issues Price When Reviewed: $129.99 Best Prices Today: Here HP offers an all-in-one inkjet printer at under £100 making it a tempting buy for a home office or similar. Like other HP printers, the value is best when used with the Instant Ink cartridge subscription. The Envy Pro 6420 (or 6455 in the US) has lots of things to like including excellent print quality, two-sided printing and an automatic document feeder (ADF). However, there’s no screen but worse is that it struggles to cope with heavier weight paper if that’s something you plan to use. Read our full HP Envy Pro 6420/6455 review

How to choose a printer

There’s no single printer that will suit everyone, so while the list below is ordered it’s best not to worry too much about the number beside it. We’ve mixed together home and business printers, multifunction, colour and mono.

They’re all good and we keep an eye on the best printer deals here.