Not too long ago, it seemed like tablets with detachable keyboards would take over from laptops as the go-to portable productivity device.

While 2-in-1 devices are more popular than ever, that’s never fully materialised. During the pandemic, people around the world rediscovered just how useful laptops can be, and they seem here to stay.

However, if you’ve decided to buy a new laptop, deciding what to go for can be very difficult. Even if you’ve decided on a screen size, rough design or brand, there are still so many devices that could be right for you.

This article aims to simplify that process, with 15 of the very best laptops you can buy, alongside detailed buying advice at the bottom of the page. They are ranked, but the options towards the top of the list might not be right for you – we can recommend them all.

But value is your primary concern, we’ve also scoured the web for laptop deals and have a separate guide to the best budget laptops.

Best laptops 2023