A laptop is a significant purchase, and one you’ll need to spend at least a few hundred dollars or pounds on. But it might not cost as much as you think.

Premium, four-figure laptops often get most of the headlines, though you don’t need to spend nearly as much for a great experience. This article proves it, with a selection of impressive budget laptops that cost around $500/$500 or less.

Apple is yet to make a MacBook that’s truly affordable, but it’s not all Chromebooks here. Plenty of Windows 11 devices make the grade, and offer full access to Microsoft’s operating system.

While some budget laptops involve taking a punt on a little-known brand, that’s not the case in this article. Below, you’ll find devices from the likes of Acer, Asus, Microsoft, Lenovo and HP. They are ranked, but something lower in the list may suit you best.

It’s also worth reading our detailed buying advice in the FAQ section at the bottom of this page, or considering mid-range and high-end laptops if you have a bigger budget.

Best laptop 2023

1. Acer Aspire 3 – Best overall Pros Great keyboard

Impressive everyday performance

Good battery life

Decent webcam Cons Not suitable for gaming

Display just 1080p

Only a 128GB SSD Price When Reviewed: $329.99 Best Prices Today: Most budget laptops can only ‘aspire’ to be as good as this one from Acer. Performance from an AMD’s Ryzen 7000 Series CPU is impressive, even if it can’t quite stretch to gaming. But in everyday use, an excellent keyboard and battery life are real benefits. While the webcam is only 720p, it’s certainly one of the better budget laptop sensors around. However, the 15.6in LCD display remains limited to a rather underwhelming 1080p resolution, and you’ll have to make do with very limited internal storage. But if you’re happy to rely on cloud storage, neither should be dealbreakers. Considering everything else you’re getting for your money, it remains a great option. However, you may also like to consider the Intel version with a 12th-gen CPU. Read our full Acer Aspire 3 (2022) review 2. Acer Chromebook Vero 514 – Best Chromebook Pros Unique eco-friendly design

Impressive performance

Great webcam

Good port selection Cons Display could be better

Erratic trackpad

No fingerprint or face unlock Price When Reviewed: From £499.99 Best Prices Today: The Vero 514 is a standout Chromebook in more ways than one. And if you’re happy with the entry-level model, it still qualifies as a budget laptop. That version gets you an Intel Core i3-1215U and 128GB of storage, but there’s no reason why performance shouldn’t be good. Of course, the experience will improve if you can pay extra. But the Vero 514’s attractive speckled design is consistent across all models, and it’s partly made using recycled materials (as are the speakers). The 1080p webcam is excellent, while there are plenty of ports for most people. However, it’s not all good news. It’s nice that the 14in Full HD display has a matte coating for improved visibility, but it means content tends to look dull and washed out. You’ll also have to put up with an unreliable trackpad and entering your password each time you unlock the device. But these kinds of compromises are to be expected at this price, and the Vero 514 still ticks a lot of boxes. Read our full Acer Chromebook Vero 514 review 3. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 – Best for portability Pros Solid performance

Great keyboard

Decent battery

Compact, lightweight design Cons Prone to overheating

No backlit keys

Slow charging Price When Reviewed: From $599.99 | Model reviewed $799.99 Best Prices Today: It’s great to see Microsoft offering a traditional laptop at a budget price, and this second generation is a significant step up over the original. Performance has improved thanks to Intel 11th-gen CPUs, and it’s great to see the Core i5 available across all configurations. However, most people will need more than the 4GB of RAM and 64GB SSD on the cheapest model. The other obvious compromise is its size, but the 12.4in touchscreen display is still very impressive in real-world usage. At just 1.16kg, it’s also one of the lightest laptops you can buy. Power efficiency gains mean battery life is significantly better, although charging if slower than we’d like. It also tends to run hot, while the the impressive keyboard still doesn’t have backlighting. But if you can look beyond these trade-offs and are willing to spend a little more, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is a great option. Read our full Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 review 4. HP Chromebook x360 14c – Best 2-in-1 Pros Good performance

Great audio

Premium design

360° hinge Cons Reflective display

Some software bugs Price When Reviewed: $519.99 Best Prices Today: If you’re happy with a Chromebook but still want 2-in-1 functionality, the x360 14c is the way to go. You get a 14in Full HD touchscreen here, with the 360° hinge enabling use in a variety of positions. An 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor delivers solid performance, provided you just need something for the basics. A full-size keyboard and trackpad make inputting information simple, and you even get some great speakers. A reflective display can make visibility difficult and there are some software bugs, but if you’re happy with ChromeOS, this is a great choice. Read our full HP Chromebook x360 14c review 5. Asus E410 – Best value for money Pros Very cheap

Lightweight

Long battery life Cons Dim screen

Annoying NumberPad Price When Reviewed: $299 Best Prices Today: It might not score as highly as other laptops here but most people will want as much as possible for under £300/$300 and the E410 is a great option if you’re one of them. Things like a dim screen are inevitable and not everyone will like the quirky design on the lid. We also found the NumberPad in the trackpad a tad annoying but Asus has got a lot right here. The E410 has excellent battery life, a lightweight design and performance is good enough for basic day-to-day tasks. Ticking key boxes at this price makes it a great value laptop. Read our full Asus E410 review 6. Acer Chromebook 515 – Best display Pros Impressive 15.6in display

Decent performance

Plenty of RAM and storage

Good port selection Cons Underwhelming keyboard

No touchscreen on most models

Battery life could be better Price When Reviewed: $649.99 Best Prices Today: The Chromebook 515 is a cheap laptop running Chrome OS, but there aren’t many real compromises here. Asus has avoided the temptation to include a basic processor, opting for an 11th-gen Core i3 instead. Performance is solid as a result, especially when combined with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. This helps power a vibrant 15.6in Full HD display, while you also get plenty of ports and a slick design. They keyboard isn’t the best, though, while battery life could be better and most models don’t have a touchscreen. But for the price, the Chromebook 515 is an impressive all-rounder that’s worth considering. Read our full Acer Chromebook 515 review 7. HP Pavilion 14 – Best Speakers Pros Premium design

Impressive audio

Good performance Cons Average battery life

Stiff keys Price When Reviewed: From $549.99 Best Prices Today: The Pavilion 14 from HP is a good all-rounder if your budget will stretch, offering a stylish design, good build quality and decent specs. It does a bit of everything with a fingerprint scanner, a good webcam, a touchscreen and B&O speakers making it a good choice for those that want a laptop for a wide range of tasks. Battery life is middling but performance is solid, thanks to the latest 11th-gen Intel processors and other decent components. There’s also a nice selection of ports and good wireless connectivity. Read our full HP Pavilion 14 (2021) review 8. Microsoft Surface Go 3 – Most compact Pros Premium design

Decent Intel Core i3 performance

Great webcam and speakers Cons Small screen

Poor battery life

Keyboard cover sold separately Price When Reviewed: From $399.99 | Model reviewed $629.99 Best Prices Today: The Surface Go 3 is technically just a 10.5in tablet, but adding the Type Cover (sold separately) turns this into a credible laptop replacement. It’s possible to buy both and be within budget laptop pricing, but only with a basic Intel Pentium Gold chip. We’ve only tested the Intel Core i3 model, which is very good. But you do get a very impressive webcam and better speakers than you’d expect for such a compact device. However, as you might expect, battery life isn’t great. Can such a compact device be a laptop replacement for you? If so, the Surface Go 3 is definitely worth considering – especially if there are any discounts available. Read our full Microsoft Surface Go 3 review 9. Acer Swift 1 – Best Connectivity Pros Slim, light build

Strong connectivity

Fingerprint reader Cons Basic performance

Stiff hinge

Average trackpad Price When Reviewed: Unavailable in the US Not all budget laptops are stunners – in fact, very few are – but the Swift 1 proves it’s what’s inside that counts. While it offers a basic style and build quality along with limited performance to match, it will be plenty good enough for anyone looking for a very cheap laptop to do simple tasks like email and word processing. Despite its low cost, the Swift 1 comes with some surprising features such as a fingerprint scanner, USB-C, HDMI and Wi-Fi 6. Read our full Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) review 10. Lenovo IdeaPad 3i – Most colourful Pros Stylish design

Good performance

Nice keyboard and trackpad Cons Poor scren

Limited battery life

Lo-res webcam Price When Reviewed: From $479.99 | Model reviewed $579.99 Best Prices Today: Lenovo hasn’t quite cracked the formula here for a great budget laptop with poor battery life and a dim screen with limited viewing angles. However, if you only need a cheap laptop to have around the house for basic tasks like checking email and web browsing, then the IdeaPad 3i is good value for money. It also looks a lot nicer than most around this price thanks to its colourful brushed aluminium case so you won’t want to hide it away. It offers good performance for the price along with a nice keyboard and trackpad. Read our full Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 14 review