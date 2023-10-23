Samsung has launched its latest generation of cheap tablets, with a surprise addition to the family in the form of the Tab A9+ alongside the expected Tab A9. Here’s all you need to know about the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.

When can you buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and A9+?

The official launch date of 23 October 2023 is for India, South Korea, and Australia.

While we don’t have a confirmed release date for the US, UK or mainland Europe, we’d expect them to be available very soon.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 launched initially in the UK in December 2021 with other regions following on in January 2022, so if the same scheduling appears this time around then we should see the full global release achieved by the end of November 2023.

How much do the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and A9+ cost?

We don’t yet have US and UK pricing for the new models, but as Samsung has launched the tablets in Australia, we can use those figures as a clue. At the time of writing, only the Tab A9+ prices have been confirmed though, so here’s how they line up.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Galaxy Tab A9+ Wi-Fi, 4/ 64GB: AU$379 (approx. $238/£195)

Galaxy Tab A9+ Wi-Fi, 8/128GB: AU$479 (approx. $302/£248)

Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G, 4/ 64GB: AU$529 (approx. $334/£274)

Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G, 8/128GB: AU$629 (approx. $397/£326)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 was priced as such:

Galaxy Tab A8 32GB Wi-Fi – £219/$229.99

Galaxy Tab A8 64GB Wi-Fi – £249/$279.99

Galaxy Tab A8 128GB Wi-Fi – $329.99 (US only)

Galaxy Tab A8 32GB LTE – £259 (not available in US)

Galaxy Tab A8 64GB LTE – £289 (not available in US)

As you can see, the converted A9+ prices are lower than the A8, which doesn’t seem likely, especially with the expanded storage, so we’d assume that local taxes and inflation will move the A9+ numbers up a bit in the US and UK, although the Tab A9 model could well stick to the prices of the model it replaces.

Samsung

What features are in the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and A9+?

The most interesting new addition in terms of features, is an entirely new model in the Galaxy Tab A9+.

This offers much of the same specs and capabilities as the standard A9, but goes from an 8.7in LCD 60Hz display up to 11in LCD 90Hz panel. The larger model also offers 5G capabilities (in certain models and regions), while the A9 sticks with 4G LTE (again, if you buy that variant).

The standard Tab A9 has some advantages of its own, with the more future-proofed Bluetooth 5.3 onboard, while the A9+ sporting the older 5.1. The A9 is also smaller and lighter, mainly due to the difference in the size of the display.

However, the A9+ has quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and both appear to only come in one colour option in the spec sheet: Graphite. However, the image at the top provided by Samsung also shows white and blue colourways.

“the series combines immersive video and audio with hyper-fast connectivity — supporting everyday entertainment and productivity needs in a portable package,” said Samsung.

Both come with two configurations for memory and storage – 4GB/64GB or 8GB/128GB – which can be expanded by a further 1TB via Micro SD cards. The large size of the A9+ means it can also accommodate a 7040mAh battery instead of the 5100mAh cell in the A9, but powering that 11in panel may make the differences between them negligible.

Samsung equips both devices with Android 13, presumably with its OneUI skin running on top to make it the same experience that users of Samsung’s other devices will be accustomed.

Here’s a breakdown of the specs:



Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Display 8.7in LCD (up to 60Hz) 11in LCD (up to 90Hz) Memory & Storage 4GB+64GB / 8GB + 128GB (expandable by up to 1TB via Micro SD card) 4GB+64GB / 8GB + 128GB (expandable by up to 1TB via Micro SD card) Camera 8MP Rear / 2MP Front 8MP Rear / 5MP Front Processor Octa-core Octa-core Battery 5,100mAh 7,040mAh Operating System Android 13 Android 13 Bluetooth 5.3 5.1 Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5 Wi-Fi 5 LTE 4G 5G Dimensions 124.7 x 211.0 x 8mm 168.7 x 257.1 x 6.9mm Weight 332g (Wi-Fi), 333g (LTE) 480g (Wi-Fi), 491g (5G)

We’re hoping to get the new tablets in for a full review very soon, so be sure to check back to see how the Tab A9 series performs when we put them through their paces.

In the meantime, check out our best tablets and best budget tablets charts to see what they will be up against.