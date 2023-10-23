Everything we know about The Traitors season 2

When The Traitors first debuted on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022, no one imagined that the show would become a smash hit. The programme, based on a Dutch format called De Verraders, invited 22 contestants from across the country to an opulent Scottish castle, where they all competed for a huge cash prize.

The gigantic success of the show meant that its creators didn’t hesitate to give the green light to season 2. Find out when the new instalment of The Traitors may be released and what to expect from it.

If you’re looking for information on other reality shows, take a look at our article on new episodes of The Great British Bake Off 2023 or check out our round-up of The Traitors US season 2.

When could The Traitors UK season 2 release?

A release date for the second season of The Traitors hasn’t been yet announced. However, there is a chance that the show will return later this year, as season 1 premiered on 29 November 2022. Failing that, we should see it by early 2024.

BBC

What will season 2 of The Traitors UK be about?

All indications are that the show’s core format will remain unchanged. Around 20 contestants will again gather at Ardross Castle in Scotland to compete for a big cash prize – last year, the total sum was £120,000. They must complete tasks, solve puzzles and overcome many challenges to win it.

However, several “Traitors” will be standing in their way. They will be hidden within the group, and their task will be to secretly eliminate the “Faithfuls” from the programme. It will be up to the contestants to discover who the villains are and eliminate them from the show.

Each week, the Traitors will murder a Faithful, so the group will be slowly whittled down over time.

The show’s creators have revealed that season 2 will contain surprises for viewers and contestants alike. Producer Mike Cotton gave the following quote at the TV BAFTA awards (via Virgin Radio UK).

It’s like a good murder mystery. Everyone thinks they know how to play the game, but they have no idea! There will be new twists and turns in the game.

Do we know the contestants for The Traitors UK season 2?

The second season of the UK reality show will again be hosted by Claudia Winkleman, a presenter well-known to fans of Strictly Come Dancing.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know the list of contestants for season 2. We will, of course, share the names with you as soon as they are announced.

BBC

Is there a trailer for The Traitors UK season 2?

The BBC hasn’t released promotional material for the show’s second season. We will let you know the minute the first trailer arrives.

Where to watch The Traitors UK

The British version of The Traitors is created by the BBC. The reality show, therefore, airs on BBC One and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

If you’re based in the US or abroad, then you can still catch the show by using our guide to watching iPlayer abroad.