This excellent Eufy robot vacuum is just £259.99 – for now

Eufy by Anker is one of the most trusted names in robot vacuum manufacturing. And we’ve spotted a fantastic deal that’ll get you over 40% off the RRP of one of its most reliable cleaners.

Buy the Eufy X8 from Box now and you can pick it up for just £259.99, down from an RRP of £449.99. Sadly, this discount is not available in the US.

Is this deal as good as it seems? The X8 has been on sale for over a year now, which means that its day-to-day price has already come down by £50 from its launch RRP. Right now, you can find it on stock at Currys, Amazon and AO.com for £399. And we’d still say that’s a good price for it.

So, the Box deal will get you £139 off the current best offer available: that’s over a third off. And Eufy robot vacuums are already well-priced for their feature sets. All in all, it’s rare to find a robot vacuum of such quality for this price. Our verdict: go for it.

This deal is only available until Wednesday 25 October, so we’d say that if you want one, don’t delay.

If you’re wondering whether it’s the right robot vacuum for you, here are some of the Eufy X8’s best features:

Twin turbines each with 2,000Pa suction: the Eufy X8’s suction power is strong enough to clean both carpets and hard flooring – and it’ll pick up pet hair without a problem.

It’s low profile at just 9.8cm high, so it should be able to vacuum under sofas and beds (its dimensions are 34.5 x 34.5 x 9.8cm).

It features laser navigation: the X8 will clean efficiently even in low light and it’ll spot and avoid obstacles.

Precision mapping technology: The X8 will build an accurate map of your home. It will even create separate maps for different floors. In the app, you can set up customised cleaning for specific rooms, target cleaning to one room, or add no-go zones for the robot to avoid.

UltraPack dust compression: The X8’s powerful suction means that it’ll tightly pack the dustbin with dust and debris, meaning you’ll need to empty it less often.

It has voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant.

We’ve tested the slightly pricier Eufy X8 Hybrid, which mops as well as vacuums, and we rate it as one of the best robot vacuums you can buy.

Have a look at our X8 Hybrid review, or check out all the recommended options in our round-up of the best robot vacuums we’ve tested. The round-up features at-a-glance information and pros and cons for each model, as well as links to full reviews.