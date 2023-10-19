The Traitors, a series based on a Dutch format called De Verraders, was a smash hit on Peacock. Conspiracies, puzzles and fierce rivalries involving a group of celebrities and everyday people attracted dedicated fans across the globe.

After the success of The Traitors US season 1, it was only a matter of time for another instalment. In February 2023, Peacock renewed the show for season 2 – here is everything we know so far.

If you’re looking for information about other reality shows, take a look at our article on new episodes of The Great British Bake Off 2023.

When could The Traitors US season 2 release?

The cast of season 2 of The Traitors was revealed in September 2023. However, an exact air date has not yet been revealed.

They will most likely appear in early 2024, as season 1 premiered in January 2023 – stay tuned for more information.

What will season 2 of The Traitors US be about?

The show’s formula will remain the same. An old castle in the Scottish Highlands will bring together 21 contestants to compete for a maximum $250,000 cash prize. Before they get it, however, they have to face various physical and intellectual challenges to build up the pot.

Adding to the difficulty is that several ‘Traitors’ are hiding in the team and plotting against ‘the Faithful’ to take their money. Each night, the villains will choose a person to ‘murder’ and be removed from the programme. The group must deduce who the potential traitor might be and decide to ‘banish’ that participant.

The only major difference from the previous season is that that this edition will feature celebrities exclusively. Of course, we’re expecting to see some brand new challenges.

The second season of The Traitors US will consist of 11 60-minute episodes, and one reunion special.

Peacock

Who are the contestants on The Traitors US season 2?

The host of the new US edition of the show will once again be Alan Cumming. He’s also reported to have help from his dog, the hilarious Lala. The duo will be in charge of the following contestants:

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island USA)

Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello (The Challenge)

Dan Gheesling (Big Brother)

Deontay Wilder (Boxer)

Ekin-Su CülcüloÄŸlu (Love Island UK)

Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother)

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge)

John Bercow (UK Parliament)

Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire)

Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami)

Marcus Jordan (Basketball Player)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars)

Mercedes “MJ” Javid (Shahs of Sunset)

Parvati Shallow (Survivor)

Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Peter Weber (The Bachelor)

Phaedra Parks (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor)

Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County)

Trishelle Cannatella (Real World: Las Vegas)

Is there a trailer for The Traitors US season 2?

There is no trailer for the second season of the reality show yet. When it drops, we’ll add it to this article.

Peacock

How to watch The Traitors US in America

The Traitors is a Peacock original, so in the US, you can only stream the show on this platform.

At the time of writing, you can choose between two subscription packages:

Peacock Premium – $5.99 per month / $59.99 per year

– $5.99 per month / $59.99 per year Peacock Premium Plus – $11.99 per month / $119.99 per year

How to watch The Traitors US in the UK and abroad

You can, of course, watch the American version of The Traitors outside the US. However, you will need a VPN service (a virtual private network) to change your IP and sign in to Peacock’s US library. For this, you can use NordVPN, one of the most popular options of this kind.

Last year’s season was also syndicated on BBC iPlayer not long after it debuted on Peacock, so there is a chance that this will happen again.

You can read more about that matter in our guide on how to watch The Traitors US in the UK.