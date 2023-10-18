EE is a brand you probably associate with mobile phones and Kevin Bacon ads but it’s rapidly replacing BT and will offer super-fast home broadband and TV.

Not too long ago in July, BT Sports rebranded to TNT Sports and now BT TV is becoming EE TV.

If you already have BT broadband and BT TV, you’ll be contacted soon and offered the option to move over to EE broadband and EE TV.

But what does the change mean?

EE TV is BT TV with a new name

You don’t have to switch to EE broadband, but if you do choose to stick to BT you’ll still be swapped over to EE TV.

That’s because BT will – in the near future – take a back seat and offer only standalone broadband and landline services.

It’s really only the name that’s changing: you’ll still be able to watch everything you pay for right now and it’ll still come through your BT TV set top box. The service will simply lose the BT logos and gain EE instead.

EE TV app on Apple TV

One thing that’s new is that you’ll be able to watch everything included in your subscription on an Apple TV 4K box, thanks to the new EE TV app.

This will, according to EE offer a “proper live TV experience” with a programme guide and also include on-demand content just as you get from BT TV today, including Now, Sky Sports, Discovery+, TNT Sports and Netflix.

Through the app you can also use other Apple services such as Music, Arcade and Fitness+. Not only that: you’ll be able to control it all using an EE Bluetooth remote control.

EE

EE TV Box Pro & Mini

If you don’t have an Apple TV, there’ll be the option for EE broadband customers to get an EE set-top box instead.

The TV Box Pro is essentially the BT TV Box Pro in a new, recycled plastic shell. That means it can record four channels at once, stream 4K content where it’s available from streaming services and record up to 600 hours of TV.

EE

There’s also going to be the EE TV Box Mini, which can be used standalone or as a secondary box for multi-room. This can pause, rewind and fast forward TV up to 2 hours, but can’t record. It’s 4K as well and offer the same access to live TV and streaming as the TV Box Pro.

EE

Both have Wi-Fi so don’t need to be connected to the EE Smart Hub router with a cable.

Like BT’s set-top boxes, EE’s will have apps for BBC iPlayer, ITVX and all the other usual ones. Plus, you can sign in to the respective accounts and watch Amazon Prime Video, NOW and Netflix.

What’s new is the Apple TV app, which means you’ll be able to watch Apple TV+ if you happen to subscribe to it.

EE TV: Multi-room for free

Impressively, EE says it thinks customers shouldn’t have to pay extra to watch a service they already pay for in different rooms. That means you can get up to two TV Box Minis in addition to a TV Box Pro and watch live or stream in three separate rooms for the same price as having just one box.

When is EE TV launching and how much does it cost?

All EE has told us so far is that the TV service – and hardware – will launch “over the coming months”, and it will announce pricing closer to the launch.