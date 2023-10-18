At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Comfortable palm rest

Logitech has a whole line of peripherals that put ergonomics at the forefront, aptly called the Ergo range. The latest addition to the group is the Logitech Wave Keys, a keyboard with a curvy design with an integrated palm rest.

The product seems to be a reimagined version of the Logitech Ergo K860, which was released back in 2020. If you’re considering adding it to your workstation set-up, then keep on reading.

Design & Build

Off-white and black

Integrated palm rest

No backlighting

The Logitech Wave Keys is about the same length as a standard keyboard. However, the addition of the palm rest means that it’s longer. It measures 375.97 x 218.91 x 30.53mm and can fit inside a large backpack easily. However, it isn’t the lightest keyboard at 750g.

The name of the device is reflected in its curvy shape. According to Logitech, the wavy outline is designed to put your hands in a more natural position for typing. I thought that the shapes of the keys would take some getting used to, but it was a seamless switch. It’s also much less jarring than the Ergo K860, which has split off the keys.

The Logitech Wave Keys is available in two colours in the US and UK, off-white and black – which I tested. These handily match the Logitech Lift mouse, should you plan on opting for a fully ergonomic set-up. The material of the keys is plastic and has a slight sheen to it.

It’s not quite as premium as some rivals, and fans of mechanical keyboards or those with metal bodies may notice a difference.

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

The bottom of the keyboard has four nubs to keep it steady, as well as some adjustable feet to alter the typing angle by four degrees. When tilted, the Wave Keys is still solid and doesn’t rattle like other cheaper devices can do. There is also a power switch on the back, should you want to take it travelling or conserve the battery life.

The palm rest is made from three layers of memory foam, making it plush and well cushioned. As it raises your arms off the desk, it also ends up encouraging you to sit upright – I’m certainly guilty of slouching in my chair like a gremlin.

Whilst there are light up buttons for Caps Lock and the F keys, sadly, there is no backlighting on the keys. There is a range of customisable keys available, with shortcuts for screenshots, dictation and emojis. The keys also have a dual Windows/Mac layout, so you can choose whatever suits your set-up best.

Connection & Performance

Logitech Bolt connection

Bluetooth

Works with Logitech Options+

I’ve been using the Wave Keys for several weeks now, and I think I’m now fully converted to the ergonomic way of working.

I’ve not felt any aching in my hands or wrists, even after long periods at my desk. In fact, going back to a normal keyboard has made me realise how much of a difference there is – there should be a palm rest on every keyboard going forward, in my humble opinion.

That aside, the keys themselves have a decent travel press, with good bounce back. Due to their size, they aren’t the quietest, but they certainly feel more responsive than those with a shallower travel press.

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Testing hasn’t been completely seamless; there were a few minor occasions of the keys getting stuck down, and sometimes the keyboard being slightly slow to respond when first booting up my PC. However, it wasn’t enough to ruin my experience.

The Logitech Wave Keys can connect either via the Logitech Bolt receiver (which is included in the box), which can be used on Windows and macOS. If you want to use the Logitech Options+ software, then you’ll need to connect the keyboard using this.

Alternatively, you can connect devices via Bluetooth. This is for the two operating systems above, as well as ChromeOS, iPadOS, iOS and Android. Typing response isn’t as snappy on this type of connection, but switching between devices is quick and easy. The Wave Keys supports up to three connections at one time, which is the same as many other Logitech accessories.

The accompanying app is free to download and use. There are a range of keyboard shortcuts to choose from, as well as the option of ‘smart actions’ which can perform several actions with one click. For example, you could make a singular button close all your windows and shut down your PC.

Despite the size of the Wave Keys, there are only 13 keys that you can customise. If having something very personalised is a priority, then there are alternatives out there.

Battery Life

Lasts 36 months on a single charge

Uses dual AAA batteries

Logitech’s keyboards typically have incredible battery lives, and the Wave Keys is no exception. According to the tech brand, it’ll take you on average 36 months before you need to replace its AAA batteries.

Considering I’ve only had a few weeks with the Wave Keys, I’ve not managed to see whether this claim is true. What I can say is that its still on 100% battery life even after vigorous use, so I’m impressed.

There isn’t an option to charge the keyboard when you run out – you’ll have to replace the batteries when that happens.

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Price & Availability

The Logitech Wave Keys costs $59.99/£69.99. You can buy the keyboard from Logitech in the US and UK, as well as Amazon UK.

Whilst that’s not the cheapest wireless keyboard on the market, the built-in palm rest and customisable keys means that you get a decent amount for your money.

For a similar price, you could also consider the Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s – which offers a more compact build ideal for travelling or smaller desks. There’s also the JLab Epic Wireless Keyboard, which has a premium build quality and more customisable keys.

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Should you buy the Logitech Wave Keys?

The Logitech Wave Keys is an excellent ergonomic keyboard. It’s comfortable to use for hours on end, it isn’t too obtrusive on my desk and the long battery life is incredible.

For this price, many users may be expecting backlighting. There are also other options that offer a split design if you’re looking to take your ergonomics to the next level. However, this is still an impressive keyboard from Logitech.

