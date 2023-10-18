Historical drama series have been popular with TV audiences for many years. Hits such as Boardwalk Empire, Downton Abbey, The Crown and Bridgerton have proven that there’s demand for stories set decades or centuries ago.

The Gilded Age is another example that takes viewers back to times long gone. The show is set in 1800s New York in an era of industrialisation, rapid economic growth and social change. The series, which comes from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, was acclaimed for its colourful depiction of the era and superb acting performances.

A second season of The Gilded Age is now on its way to small screens. Find out what to expect from the new episodes of the series.

The series’ next season will debut on Sunday, 29 October 2023. New episodes will air weekly on HBO at 9pm ET/PT and on Max. There will be nine episodes in total.

The Gilded Age season 2 plot

In season 2, the New York society faces more changes. The rivalry between old families and those just trying to enter the socialite world will intensify. The city will also have to deal with striking workers.

As the description of season 2 goes:

The Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of huge fortunes made and lost, and of fierce rivalry between old money and new. Nowhere is that rivalry more apparent than on East 61st Street, where Marian Brook and her thoroughly old money aunts, Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook, live opposite the stupendously rich George and Bertha Russell. The Russells are both fiercely ambitious, he financially, she socially, and they are determined to reach the highest echelons of New York. Meanwhile in Brooklyn, Marian’s friend and confidant Peggy Scott forges her own path in the world of the Black elite. In this glittering world on the brink of the modern age, will the established rules of society prevail, or will the game change entirely?

The Gilded Age season 2 trailer

In the first teaser for the upcoming season, Bertha Russell is getting ready for a war:

The Gilded Age season 2 cast

The following cast members are confirmed to reappear in the show:

Carrie Coon – Bertha Russell.

– Bertha Russell. Nathan Lane – Ward McAllister

– Ward McAllister Cynthia Nixon – Ada Brook

– Ada Brook Christine Baranski – Agnes Van Rhijn

– Agnes Van Rhijn Denée Benton – Peggy Scott

– Peggy Scott Louisa Jacobson – Marian Brook

– Marian Brook Harry Richardson – Larry Russell

– Larry Russell Morgan Spector – George Russell

– George Russell Taissa Farmiga – Gladys Russell

– Gladys Russell Blake Ritson – Oscar van Rhijn

– Oscar van Rhijn Jack Gilpin – Mr. Church

– Mr. Church Simon Jones – Mr. Bannister

There will also be a few new faces:

Laura Benanti

Robert Sean Leonard

Christopher Denham

Dakin Matthews

Matilda Lawler

Ben Lamb

David Furr

Nicole Brydon Bloom

How to watch The Gilded Age season 2 in the UK

British fans of the series can catch up on episodes on Now TV or Sky Atlantic. The first episode will debut on Monday, 30 October 2023 at 9pm GMT. New episodes will then release weekly.

However, if you prefer to watch the series on HBO, you can use a VPN (virtual private network) service. It will allow you to change your IP address and access foreign portals. If you are looking for a trustworthy VPN provider, we recommend NordVPN – one of the most popular options of its kind.

You can find out more about it in our article on how to watch Max in the UK.