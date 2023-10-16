Frasier reboot series episode release schedule

The last time Frasier Crane appeared on TV screens was 2004, and nobody suspected that the series about the grumpy psychiatrist would ever return. Although the show had a lot of fans and won an impressive number of awards, all the plot threads were resolved rather conclusively.

And yet, nearly two decades after the sitcom ended, Frasier is back. Find out when and where you can watch the show’s new episodes.

If you want to learn more about the series, our roundup on Frasier reboot will help you do so.

When do new episodes of the Frasier reboot release in the US?

In the US, Frasier hit Paramount+ on Thursday, 12 October 2023, with a two-episode premiere. The following episodes will be released weekly.

Here’s the episode release schedule:

Episode 1 and 2: Thursday, 12 October

Thursday, 12 October Episode 3: Thursday, 19 October

Thursday, 19 October Episode 4: Thursday, 26 October

Thursday, 26 October Episode 5: Thursday, 2 November

Thursday, 2 November Episode 6: Thursday, 9 November

Thursday, 9 November Episode 7: Thursday, 16 November

Thursday, 16 November Episode 8: Thursday, 23 November

Thursday, 23 November Episode 9: Thursday, 30 November

Thursday, 30 November Episode 10: Thursday, 7 December

In the US you can sign up to Paramount+ for $5.99 per month ($59.99 per year). However, the Premium package is priced at $11.99 monthly ($119.99 yearly).

US viewers with cable can also watch the new Frasier series on CBS at 9:15pm ET/PT.

Paramount+

When do new episodes of the Frasier reboot release in the UK?

In the UK, you can also watch Frasier on Paramount+, but a day later than in the US. The first two episodes dropped on the service on Friday, 13 October 2023. Further episodes will be added weekly.

Here’s the episode release schedule:

Episode 1 and 2: Friday, 13 October

Friday, 13 October Episode 3: Friday, 20 October

Friday, 20 October Episode 4: Friday, 27 October

Friday, 27 October Episode 5: Friday, 3 November

Friday, 3 November Episode 6: Friday, 10 November

Friday, 10 November Episode 7: Friday, 17 November

Friday, 17 November Episode 8: Friday, 24 November

Friday, 24 November Episode 9: Friday, 1 December

Friday, 1 December Episode 10: Friday, 8 December

In the UK, you can get a Paramount+ account for £6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Sky Cinema customers can access streaming service for free.

You will learn more from our article on how to watch Paramount Plus in the UK and how to get Paramount+ for free on Sky.

Related articles