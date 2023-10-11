Doom Patrol has finally reached its finale, and fans of the show will soon learn the fates of Robot-Man, Elasti-Woman, Cyborg, Negative Man and Crazy Jane.

The fourth instalment of the last series has been split into two parts. The first batch debuted on 8 December 2022, and fans had to wait almost a year for the premiere of part two. However, that wait will soon be over.

Find out when and where to watch the second part of season 4 of the DC show. If you’re looking for more information about the series, take a look at our round-up of Doom Patrol season 4 part 2.

How to stream Doom Patrol season 4 part 2 in the US

In the US, Doom Patrol season 4 part 2 will be released on Max. You can also find earlier episodes of the series on the service.

The cheapest, ad-supported Max plan, which allows you to watch programmes in HD quality, costs $9.99 per month. A package without adverts but also in HD quality is priced at $15.99 per month. The ad-free 4K HDR plan is available for $19.99 per month.

Warner Bros.

How to stream Doom Patrol season 4 part 2 in the UK

In the UK, you can watch new episodes of Doom Patrol via Lionsgate+. A subscription costs £5.99 with a seven-day trial period. It gives you access to a pretty extensive library of films and series.

For more on the topic, check out our article on how to watch Lionsgate+ in the UK.

However, if you’d prefer to watch Doom Patrol on HBO’s service, there’s also that option. You can log in to Max using a VPN (virtual private network). This secure service will allow you to reroute your IP address and access international websites. We recommend NordVPN, which is one of the most popular applications of its kind.

You can find all the necessary information on costs, logging in and using NordVPN in our guide on how to watch Max in the UK.

Warner Bros.

Doom Patrol season 4 part 2 episode release schedule

The second part of series season 4 consists of six episodes – as with other HBO series, they won’t be released in one day. The first two will debut on Thursday, 12 October 2023, while the following episodes will premiere weekly.

Here’s the episode release schedule:

Episode 7 and 8 – 12 October 2023

– 12 October 2023 Episode 9 – 19 October 2023

– 19 October 2023 Episode 10 – 26 October 2023

– 26 October 2023 Episode 11 – 2 November 2023

– 2 November 2023 Episode 12 – 9 November 2023

Related articles