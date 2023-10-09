Don’t miss these deals on the Ecovacs T20 Omni and N10+

Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon’s latest sale event. Aside from Black Friday, this is one of the best times of the year to invest in tech – especially the big ticket items that will make a huge difference to your home life but that are simply too pricey at any other time.
Prime Day means big savings and some of the best we always see are from Ecovacs – one of the largest robot vacuum cleaner brands in the world.
This year, Ecovacs is offering huge savings on two of its best robot vacuums: the high-end, feature packed Deebot T20 Omni and the comprehensive and affordable Deebot N10+.
Below, we give you the rundown on what each robot vacuum has to offer and the savings you can make. Better still, these savings aren’t limited to Prime Big Deal Days: the discounts are available from now until 15 October!
DEEBOT T20 OMNI
Ecovacs
Without a doubt, this robot vacuum can do more than almost any other model, which means you can do less. It vacuums, it mops – and then it’ll clean itself afterwards. Here are some of its best features:
- 6,000Pa suction makes it one of the most powerful robot vacuums around, suitable for deep cleaning carpets as well as hard flooring. Its anti-tangle rubber brush bar means hair can easily be removed from the robot after cleaning.
- The OZMO Turbo 2.0 mopping system has two spinning mops that clean the floor with fresh water. With a downward pressure of 6 Newtons combined with a spinning speed of 180RPM, its mopping action mimics the movements of two hands scrubbing a floor – for effective cleaning and even stubborn stain removal.
- If you’re worried about your carpets, the T20 OMNI’s auto-lift mopping system will put your mind at ease. Thanks to its carpet detection system, it will lift its mopping plates before crossing any carpeted areas or rugs. This means your carpets will never get an accidental clean and it won’t leave a damp trail when it’s returning to the dock to recharge.
- Once the T20 Omni returns to its dock, it’ll empty its onboard bin and clean its mops with hot water (heated to 55°C). Then it’ll dry them with hot air. That means no mould, no damp odours, and another job you can tick off your to-do list.
Ecovacs
The T20 Omni usually retails for £1,299 but over the Prime Day sale, you can get it for just £829, saving a massive £470 – over a third of its usual price. Don’t miss out.
DEEBOT N10+
Ecovacs
If you’re looking for something a little simpler and more budget-friendly, the Deebot N10+ will fit the bill – while still offering everything you could want in a robot vacuum. Here’s why you should buy it:
- Its 4,300Pa suction power is still more than enough to clean both carpets and hard flooring, including pulling pet hair from carpets and rugs, and sucking up dust trapped in crevices.
- It mops as well as vacuuming. Thanks to its 5,200mAh battery, it can mop for up to 300 minutes, covering 4,300 square feet. Plus, there’s a choice of mopping modes. You can opt for the Deep Mopping mode for very grimy areas, which offers a more intensive row by row clean.
- It can even vacuum and mop at the same time. Its onboard tank holds 240ml of water and you can adjust the water flow to one of four levels, for perfect mopping performance.
- Thanks to its carpet detection, the N10+ will avoid carpets and rugs in mopping mode. When it’s vacuuming, it uses the same carpet detection to boost the power for a more thorough clean.
- Its navigation is excellent. The TrueMapping 2.0 mapping and navigation system offers a scanning area that’s twice as large and with four times the precision of current standard laser navigation. It’ll create a detailed map of your home that’ll allow you to set up custom cleaning zones.
- Its high-quality mapping also means that you can use the app to set up no-mop areas or exclusion zones for your robot to avoid completely. You can choose your custom cleaning preferences, including when it cleans each room and the power setting it uses.
- Finally, it empties itself as well, so there’s no need for you to empty the onboard bin by hand. Instead, when the N10+ docks to recharge, its bin will be emptied via suction into a bag in the charging station. You only need to change the bag roughly once every two months, so you can set up a cleaning schedule and let it get on with its work for weeks at a time – completely hands-free.
The Deebot N10+ has a day-to-day price of £499 but over the Prime Day sale, Ecovacs is offering £120 off, so you can buy it for just £379.
Ecovacs