Hacks season 3 potential release date, plot cast and news

Hacks is a wacky and charming streaming series about generational conflict and working in showbiz. It has been highly acclaimed by viewers and critics alike.

Although the second season of the tale about two comedians is long behind us, little is known about the announced third season of the series. When will new episodes of Hacks appear on Max? What awaits viewers in season 3? We’ve gathered all the information about the comedy hit starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.

The series was renewed by HBO for a third season in June 2022. Filming started in November. However, until now, not even a potential release date for the new episodes has been announced.

Unfortunately, the creators of Hacks have encountered severe problems along the way. Firstly, production was halted in February 2023 due to Jean Smart’s heart procedure. Although production on the series moved after just one month, it was suspended again in May – this time due to the scriptwriters’ strike, who were joined by actors in July.

Although the screenwriters recently reached an agreement with the heads of the major film studios and streaming platforms, the actors’ protest is still ongoing. Work on Hacks is, therefore, still on halt, and it’s difficult to predict when season 3 could hit Max.

Warner Bros.

Hacks season 3 plot

Spoilers for season 2 below.

The plot of season 3 is also shrouded in mystery. After all, the second season of Hacks brought all the major storylines to a close. Deborah and Ava achieved the desired success, and the diva finally appreciated the girl’s work. At the same time, the women’s paths diverged – Deborah officially ended her collaboration with Ava, wanting to motivate the girl to build her own career.

Despite the painful parting with her mentor, Ava finally appreciated her decision. In season 3, the two women will likely go their separate ways for a while before teaming up again. Especially as Deborah, who is on top again, will certainly have to put in a lot of effort to maintain her position.

She will probably be able to count on the help of Jimmy and Kayla, who, at the end of season 2, decided to take a crazy step and set up their own PR agency.

In Deborah’s personal life, there is a small revolution on its way due to the baby that her daughter DJ is expecting. At the same time, the relationship between Deborah and Palmetto Casino owner Marty is definitely over – the man has decided to marry another woman.

Warner Bros.

As for Ava, her career should really flourish in season 3. Changes may await her in her love life – the end of season 2 suggested that Ava and Ruby may start dating again.

Hacks season 3 cast

We could expect the following cast members to reprise their roles in the third season of Hacks:

Jean Smart – Deborah Vance

– Deborah Vance Hannah Einbinder – Ava Daniels

– Ava Daniels Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Marcus

– Marcus Paul W. Downs – Jimmy LusSaque

– Jimmy LusSaque Megan Stalter – Kayla

– Kayla Kaitlin Olsen – DJ

– DJ Poppy Liu – Kiki

– Kiki Rose Abdoo – Josefina

– Josefina Mark Indelicato – Damien

