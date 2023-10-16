Samsung might be responsible for some of the most well-known Android flagships, but the company doesn’t only focus on high-end devices.

In fact, mid-range offerings such as the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 are some of the most popular phones that Samsung sells.

And it’s easy to see why. Despite both being mid-range phones, they offer a lot for your money, particularly if you’re a fan of the One UI software and invested in the Samsung ecosystem.

With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that the Galaxy A35 is one of the most eagerly anticipated mid-range phones. And while it’s not expected to be released for a while, there are already plenty of rumours flying around.

When will the Samsung Galaxy A35 be released?

Samsung generally keeps to a consistent schedule for its phone releases. March is generally the time for their mid-range offerings, as both Galaxy A5X series and A3X series generally release then.

Dutch site GalaxyClub suggests ‘spring 2024’ as a potential release date, which would line up with the launches of previous generations:

Galaxy A32 – February 2021

Galaxy A33 – March 2022

Galaxy A34 – March 2023

Even if it’s not February or March, the Galaxy A35 will probably arrive at some point in 2024. However, it’s worth noting that none of the above models were released in the US, and that’s unlikely to change.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy A35 cost?

Samsung Galaxy A34 was an instant hit, as it combined very decent specs with an affordable price tag.

We don’t expect that to change, though there’s no concrete information regarding pricing at this stage. Let’s check out the prices of some of the previous models to know where we’re standing:

Samsung Galaxy A32 – £249

Samsung Galaxy A33 – £329

Samsung Galaxy A34 – £349

As you can see, the prices of the Galaxy A3X series have been rising steadily, as the phone has slowly moved from a budget handset to lower mid-range. This is a result of global inflation, but also the hardware improving over time.

Further price increases are possible, but expect to pay at least the £349 Galaxy A34 starting price for the A35.

What specs and features will the Samsung Galaxy A35 have?

At the time of writing, the Galaxy A35 isn’t expected to be released for a while. However, we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect:

Design

Samsung introduced big design changes to its Galaxy A34 and A54 phones, so minor updates are more likely this time around.

In terms of design, you can expect something which looks a lot like the Galaxy A34 (shown below).

Jim Martin / Foundry

Display

The display is another area that we’re not expecting Samsung to change much. Galaxy A34 is already equipped with the best-in-class screen, which is a gorgeous 6.6″ AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. We might see a slight bump in the brightness of the display, but that will probably be all.

Of course, there is a chance that Samsung might pull the trigger and finally introduce a hole-punch camera to the A3X series of phones, instead of the teardrop notch from the Galaxy A34. It would make the smartphone look much more modern, but it’s just wishful thinking for now.

Performance

Performance was the key differentiating factor between the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54.

While the A54 got Samsung’s upgraded Exynos 1380, the A34 was stuck with the older MediaTek Dimensity 1080. But that might change on the next generation.

SamMobile suggests the phone may be equipped with the upcoming Exynos 1480, which would be Samsung’s latest chip for mid-range phones. If true, the same SoC would likely make its way into the Galaxy A55.

However, there’s also a chance Samsung will follow Apple’s lead and equip the cheaper phone with the CPU from the previous generation. That would mean the A35 is powered by the Eynos 1380 instead.

But regardless of which chip will be responsible for Galaxy A35’s processing power, we’re expecting a decent boost to performance.

Cameras

Another big factor that distinguished the Galaxy A34 from the Galaxy A54 was its cameras – especially the main shooter.

According to GalaxyClub, the A35 will be equipped with the same 50Mp main sensor that’s in the Galaxy A54. While rumoured upgrades to the latter mean it wouldn’t share this lens, the A35 should get a nice boost to its photographic abilities.

However, it’s not yet clear what the other rear lenses will be like – the Galaxy A34’s 8Mp ultrawide and 2Mp macro could both do with improvements. We also don’t know if there’ll be any changes to the 13Mp selfie lens.

Of course, there will still be differences in their secondary cameras. Galaxy A34 is still expected to come with the aging 8MP ultrawide and 5MP macro lens, as well as a quite underwhelming 13MP front-facing camera. At least the main lens will be getting a significant upgrade.

Battery and charging

So far, there is unfortunately no information on any battery or charging changes for the Galaxy A35.

Until that changes, an unchanged situation compared to the Galaxy A34 is the most likely – that phone features a 5000mAh battery and 25W wired charging, but no wireless charging.

It’s also worth noting that you’ll probably still have to make without a charging brick in the box.

Software

Android 14 is here, but we’re still waiting for a full release of Samsung’s take on it, known as One UI 6.

The Samsung India website summarises its main changes, which includes updates to notifications, a new camera UI and revamped Samsung Health app.

Given the Galaxy A35 isn’t expected until around March 2024, it’s highly likely to ship running One UI 6.

We’ll update this article once more information is revealed. In the meantime, our Galaxy A54 vs A34 comparison helps you decide which of the current generation is a better choice.