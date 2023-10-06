Samsung’s Galaxy A50-series has been at the forefront of every best mid-range phone list for years now. Even though the company did stumble with the A53 model, the Galaxy A54 is again one of the best mid-range phones you can buy.

So there’s no surprise that every year Samsung fans wait impatiently for the new version of the phone. Samsung’s package offers it all – great cameras, excellent screens and long software support. And all at a much more affordable price than its S-series flagship phones.

The trouble with a new phone coming out every year is whether to buy the current model or wait a bit and get the new one. As I write this, we’re virtually in the middle of that 12-month period, which is exactly when it’s most difficult to make that decision.

However rumours about Samsung’s A55 are quite scarce at this point in time. Nevertheless, here’s everything we know and some things we expect from the upcoming phone.

When will the Samsung Galaxy A55 be released?

Galaxy A-series phones are usually released at the beginning of the year, at the end of the first quarter. It’s not too surprising, then, that we still do not have any official information about the 2024 models.

However, Samsung’s timeline with the series has been like clockwork, and we have no reason to think that it’ll change this time around. These are the launch dates of some of the recent generations:

Galaxy A54 – 15 March 2023

Galaxy A53 – 17 March 2022

Galaxy A52 – 17 March 2021

As you can see, these release dates are within days of one another. So it’s safe to say that the Samsung Galaxy A55 will also be released on schedule, around mid-March 2024.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy A55 cost?

Of course, as the release day is still quite far off, we can’t say for sure what the new phone will cost exactly, especially considering the rising prices everywhere at the moment. However, looking at the previous generations, we can at least make an educated guess:

Galaxy A54: $449/£449

Galaxy A53: $449/£399

Galaxy A52: $499/£399

As you can see, the price has been fluctuating a bit over the years. However, knowing how Samsung positions the series in the mid-range, we’re expecting it to be priced under the $500/£500 mark.

What specs and features will Samsung Galaxy A55 have?

Again, Samsung has not released any details about the Galaxy A55 yet. However, this has not stopped rumours from spreading around the internet, but it has to be said that so far even they are few and far between. Here’s what we’ve seen so far.

Design

No solid information about the design of the Galaxy A55 has surfaced. However, in this department, we’re not expecting big changes. The Galaxy A54 got quite a design change, and it seems that Samsung will probably be sticking to a similar design language for the next generation of phones as well. This means that when it comes to Galaxy A55’s looks, we’ll see minor tweaks here and there rather than as a complete overhaul.

Display

Once again, there are no solid rumours about the specs of Galaxy A55’s display. Knowing how good the screen already is on the Galaxy A54 – with its 120Hz AMOLED glory – there is barely anything to do better here. So, if Samsung sticks to its guns here, nobody should be disappointed.

Performance

The performance of the Galaxy A50-series has probably been its most controversial element. For two years, with Galaxy A52 and A53, Samsung was using an Exynos 1280 chip, which was severely underpowered compared to the competition (and, to top it off, wasn’t the best when it came to power efficiency).

With Galaxy A54, the Korean manufacturer opted for a newer version: Exynos 1380. It wasn’t the top performer for its class, but it was a significant improvement over its predecessor, so it was generally received favourably, even though many people were counting on a switch to Qualcomm chips.

It appears that Samsung is adamant about using its in-house chips in mid-range phones and it looks like it’s planning on equipping the Galaxy A55 with the upcoming Exynos 1480. That information comes courtesy of GalaxyClub.nl, and is based on the latest codename leak.

According to the source, Samsung is already testing a Galaxy A55 running a processor with a model designation S5E8845. We suspect it’s the Exynos 1480, as previous generations of this CPU had very similar model designations: S5E8835 for Exynos 1380 and S5E8825 for Exynos 1280.

We do not yet know what improvements the new chip will bring, but it doesn’t take a tech genius to predict that it’ll focus both on energy efficiency and performance, probably with some improvements to AI and machine learning as well. However, we’ll have to wait to see some benchmarks to be sure.

Cameras

The same source from GalaxyClub.nl is claiming that Galaxy A55 will not bring anything new to the table when it comes to the cameras. Granted, the photos from Galaxy A54 are already great for the price, so sticking to the package from the previous model might not be a bad move, especially if Samsung works on them in software.

What’s more disappointing is the news – or lack thereof – about the front camera. It appears that the Galaxy A55 will again use the same 32MP front camera sensor. What’s worse, it’s the same sensor that first appeared in Galaxy A51 – almost four years ago now. A reminder, if one were needed, that this is not a flagship phone.

Battery and charging

There’s no information about the battery and charging situation of the Samsung Galaxy A55. We expect it won’t differ much from the previous model, which means a 5000mAh battery and not very impressive charging speeds – probably once again around 25W.

Software

Undoubtedly, the Galaxy A55 will run Android 14 out of the box, with Samsung’s OneUI 6. This will bring about some interesting improvements to Samsung’s ecosystem. What’s more, you should also expect great software support, with four major Android updates for the Galaxy A55.

