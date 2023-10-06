Joker 2 release date, plot, cast and news

The Joker, created by Todd Phillips, stands out from other DC films. The filmmakers opted for a realistic tone and dark visuals inspired strongly by Martin Scorsese’s works. The film’s storytelling and grim cinematography reinforced the tragic story of Arthur Fleck, who struggles with poverty and mental disorders.

Although Joker was initially intended to be a stand-alone film, a sequel was announced not long after it debuted. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming movie, Joker: Folie à Deux.

The world premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled for 4 October 2024.

Joker: Folie à Deux plot

The filmmakers haven’t yet revealed any information about the movie’s plot. However, there are a few things that we can guess.

It seems that Joker 2 is set in Arkham Asylum, the hospital for mentally ill criminals that Arthur is sent to after the first film’s events. In the comics, this is where Joker meets the young psychiatrist, Harleen Quinzel. As time passed, the doctor became increasingly fascinated by her patient and formed a dangerous bond with him.

As a result, Quinzel was manipulated by the Joker and driven into madness. In love with the dangerous criminal, she changed her name to Harley Quinn and became the companion of Gotham’s Prince of Crime. Most likely, the sequel will cover the toxic relationship between Arthur Fleck and his psychiatrist.

Most surprisingly, Joker: Folie à Deux will be… a musical. It isn’t yet clear whether the sequel will have a different mood than the first movie or whether the filmmakers will combine the conventions of a musical with a dark, depressive atmosphere.

Joker: Folie à Deux – what does the title mean?

The subtitle of Joker 2 – Folie à Deux – is French. In psychiatry, the term means induced paranoia, a condition in which a person strongly associated with a mentally ill patient begins to share his or her delusions.

As you might guess, the person who takes over Joker’s delusions will be Dr. Harleen Quinzel.

Joker: Folie à Deux cast and crew

The first major cast announcement for the Joker 2 came as a surprise to many. It was revealed that the iconic Harley Quinn would be played by no other than Lady Gaga. Although many fans were shocked by this news, she is a well-placed choice.

Stefani Germanotta has enjoyed quite a successful acting career. For her role in American Horror Story: Hotel, she won a Golden Globe, and she got an Oscar nomination for her performance in A Star Is Born. In addition, her extravagant image resonates quite well with the madness of Harley Quinn.

But why won’t Margot Robbie, who has played the Joker’s companion in three films, return to the role of Harley? The answer is simple: The Joker and Joker 2 represent a different, alternative branch of the DC universe.

At the moment, the following cast members are confirmed to appear in the movie:

Joaquin Phoenix – Arthur Fleck / Joker

– Arthur Fleck / Joker Lady Gaga – Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn

– Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn Zazie Beetz – Sophie Dumond

– Sophie Dumond Brendan Gleeson

Catherine Keene r

r Jacob Lofland

Joker: Folie à Deux is directed, written and produced by Todd Phillips. The script is co-written by Scott Silver, while Bradley Cooper is co-producing the movie.

The music for Joker 2 will be composed by Hildur Guðnadóttir, who gained recognition for her score for Arrival, Joker, Tár and A Haunting in Venice, among others.

