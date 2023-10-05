Where to buy the Meta Quest 3 in the US & UK

Meta’s Quest lineup has expanded with the Meta Quest 3. When the company responsible for Facebook acquired the VR giant Oculus, it promised to keep growing the technology and keeping it relatively attainable to all. And although the Quest 3 is more expensive than its predecessor – by quite a lot – it also introduces mixed reality capabilities and dials up image quality considerably.

There’s been a lot of hype surrounding mixed reality ever since Apple announced its Vision Pro headset. It’s not a new technology, but it allows you to wear a headset and still see your surroundings. Of course, you’ll also see some VR elements there – for example, you could play your favourite game with your living room in the background, or just place a giant screen over your fireplace and enjoy your favourite movie.

The Quest 3 is a significant upgrade over the older Quest 2. Not only does it bring mixed reality, but it also has better hardware (a more powerful processor and higher resolution) and a slew of accessibility options that should make it easier to feel at home in your headset. If you want to learn more about the changes, here’s everything you need to know about Meta Quest 3.

Meta Quest 3 was announced on 27 September 2023 and it goes on sale on 10 October. However, you can already pre-order the device both at the official Meta store, as well as various retailers.

The device is available in two storage versions: 128GB and 512GB. What’s more, you can also get a nice pre-order bonus with each of these.

Here’s everything you need to know about buying the Meta Quest 3 in the US and UK.

Meta

Where to buy the Meta Quest 3 in the US

You can pre-order the newest headset from Meta from multiple places in the US:

Where to buy the Meta Quest 3 in the UK

Here are all the UK stores where you can pre-order the Meta Quest 3:

What is the Meta Quest 3 price?

The bad news is that Quest 3 is quite a lot more expensive than its predecessor, the Quest 2 which launched with a $299/£299 price tag. It was later changed to $399/£399 but has now dropped to $299/£299 again after the announcement of the Quest 3.

So, to get to the point, Meta Quest 3 starts at $499/£479 for the 128GB model. If you need more storage, there is also the 512GB version, which will cost you $649/£619. We haven’t listed the prices at the retailers above because they’re all the same: there are no discounts available.

However, there is something to sweeten this price hike, aside from all the hardware and software improvements.

Right now, there is a nice pre-order deal. When buying the 128GB version of Meta Quest 3, you can get Asgard’s Wrath 2 free of charge (normally $59.99/£44.99) when it releases in the winter of 2023. What’s more, when buying the 512GB version, you not only get the game but also 6 months of Meta Quest+ subscription included for free.

The Meta Quest 3 was officially announced on 27 September 2023, during the Meta Connect event. It is officially available to buy a few days after that, on 10 October.

However, you don’t have to wait that long to order one for yourself. Pre-orders are already open and you can purchase the device from various retailers.