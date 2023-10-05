The time has finally come for the new adventures of the Gentleman Pirate, as Our Flag Means Death season 2 is rolling out now on Max. We will finally find out how Stede’s crew got off the deserted island, who the new villain is, and how the love story between Ed and Stede will unfold.

The pair’s reunion will surely be complicated. As we can see in the trailers, Blackbeard is consumed by his dark side and heals his broken heart by plundering and cutting Izzy’s fingers off. Will the Gentleman Pirate regain the trust of his loved one? We will find out over the next few weeks.

If you don’t want to miss the upcoming episodes of Our Flag Means Death, take a look at our episode premiere schedule.

However, remember that the dates listed refer to the premieres in the US. As for now, it is unknown when the second season of the show will be released in the UK.

Get more information about the series from our roundup of Our Flag Means Death season 2.

HBO

Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode release schedule

Season 2 of the series about Blackbeard and the Gentleman Pirate hit Max on Thursday, 5 October 2023 with a three-episode premiere.

Here’s the full episode release schedule:

Episode 1, 2 and 3: 5 October 2023

5 October 2023 Episode 4 and 5: 12 October 2023

12 October 2023 Episode 6 and 7: 19 October 2023

19 October 2023 Episode 8 (finale): 26 October 2023

How to stream Our Flag Means Death season 2 in the UK

Unfortunately, there is still no information about releasing the series’ new episodes in the UK. However, you can still keep up with Stede’s and Blackbeard’s adventures. All you need is a good VPN (virtual private network), a service that allows you to change your IP address.

With a VPN, you can log on to US streaming services and use their libraries. If you are wondering which VPN to go for, we recommend NordVPN – a reliable and tested option.

For more on the topic, see our guide on how to watch Our Flag Means Death season 2 in the UK.

