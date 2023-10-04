Google’s flagship 2023 phones were extensively leaked ahead of time (including from the company itself), but they’ve now finally launched.

There are two handsets once again this year, with both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro powered by Google’s new Tensor G3 chipset. This brings improvements to performance and several new AI features, including Best Take.

You’re also getting larger batteries and faster charging than last year’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, but software is the real star of the show. Both phones run Android 14 out of the box, and have been confirmed to get Android and security updates for seven years.

When will the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro be released?

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro officially launched at the Made by Google event on 4 October 2023, alongside the Pixel Watch 2.

Pre-orders are live now, ahead of the phones being released on 12 October.

How much do the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro cost?

Both phones are more expensive than last year. Here’s how much you’ll have to pay:

Pixel 8 (128GB) – $699/£699

Pixel 8 (256GB) – $759£759

Pixel 8 Pro (128GB) – $999/£999

Pixel 8 Pro (256GB) – $1,059/£1,059

Pixel 8 Pro (512GB) – $1,179/£1,179

Pixel 8 Pro (1TB) – $1,399 (not available in the UK)

Where to pre-order the Google Pixel 8 in the US

Google – free Pixel Buds Pro or $200 off Pixel Watch 2

Amazon – free Pixel Buds Pro

Best Buy

Target – free Pixel Buds Pro

AT&T – from $23.34 per month for 36 months

T-Mobile – from $29.17 per month for 24 months

Verizon – from $22.22 per month for 36 months

Where to pre-order the Google Pixel 8 Pro in the US

Google – free Pixel Buds Pro or Pixel Watch 2

Amazon – free Pixel Watch 2

Best Buy

Target – free Pixel Watch 2

AT&T – from $28.99 per month for 36 months

T-Mobile – from $41.67 per month for 24 months

Verizon – from $27.77 per month for 36 months

Where to pre-order the Google Pixel 8 in the UK

Google – free Pixel Buds Pro or £199 off Pixel Watch 2

Amazon – free Pixel Buds Pro

Currys – free Pixel Buds Pro

John Lewis

Very – free Pixel Buds Pro

EE – from £38.32 per month with £30 upfront, free Pixel Buds Pro

O2 – from £37.59 per month with £30 upfront, free Pixel Buds Pro

Vodafone – from £29 per month with £29 upfront, free Pixel Buds Pro

Carphone Warehouse – from £24.99 per month with £79 upfront (iD Mobile, Vodafone also available), free Pixel Buds Pro

Where to pre-order the Google Pixel 8 Pro in the UK

Google – free Pixel Buds Pro or Pixel Watch 2

Amazon – free Pixel Watch 2 with 256GB model

Currys – free Pixel Watch 2

John Lewis – free Pixel Watch 2

Very – free Pixel Watch 2

EE – from £47.67 per month with £30 upfront, free Pixel Watch 2

O2 – from £45.92 per month with £30 upfront, free Pixel Watch 2

Vodafone – from £37 per month with £49 upfront – free Pixel Watch 2

Carphone Warehouse – from £37 per month with £199 upfront (Vodafone, iD Mobile also available), free Pixel Watch 2

We'll update this article if more Pixel 8 and 8 Pro retailers and carriers are confirmed.