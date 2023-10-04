The popular whodunnit series, Only Murders in the Building, has officially been renewed for season four. Mabel, Oliver and Charles will be back to record another podcast about cracking a murder mystery case close to home.

The season 3 finale dropped on 3 October and on the same day, Hulu green-lit the next instalment of the beloved series. The show’s third season ended with a massive cliffhanger. The stakes in the series have gone up – it looks like in the next season the protagonists won’t just be solving crimes, but fighting for their lives.

Here is what we know about the next instalment of Only Murders in the Building. In the US, you can stream all three seasons of the series on the Hulu website. British fans can watch the show on Disney+.

Hulu hasn’t yet revealed when season 4 of Only Murders in the Building will debut on the service.

Work on season 4 is probably in the early stages, so we will have to wait for news on a release date. However, we can do our own investigation to estimate when the new season may drop.

The series’ first season came out at the end of August 2021. Season 2 followed in June 2022, and season 3 arrived in August 2023. As you can see, the individual seasons appear at roughly one-year intervals.

If it weren’t for the actors and writers strike, we could expect season 4 to premiere in the summer of 2024. However, given the strike-related delays, it’s more likely that the series will return in early 2025.

Once we know more, we will update this article.

Only Murders in the Building is coming back for Season 4! Let the investigating begin… 🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♀️ #OMITB pic.twitter.com/VwQWsx5r8s — Only Murders in the Building 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) October 3, 2023

Only Murders in the Building season 4 plot

Spoilers for season 3 below.

Season 3 ended in a way that no one could have predicted, and as far as we know, it had nothing to do with the reveal of Ben Glenroy’s killer.

As it turned out, someone may have been trying to murder Charles-Haden Savage. As the rest of the guests enjoyed themselves at Oliver’s musical premiere party, Charles’s stunt double Sazz Pataki briefly entered his flat. Moments later, she was shot by a sniper rifle and was last seen bleeding out on the floor.

It is highly likely that Charles was supposed to be the victim, but the killer confused him with his stunt double. Charles has had his life in danger before, when Jan Bellows tried to poison him in the first season. However, the addition of a sniper could mean that this was a hired job.

The alternative is that Sazz was the intended target, but right now we don’t know why that could be.

The question is, is this act connected to previous crime mysteries or an entirely new criminal affair? We also don’t know for sure that Sazz is dead – we should learn more in the coming months.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 cast

The series’ heart is the trio of tireless podcasters and amateur detectives: Oliver Putnam, Charles-Haden Savage and Mabel Mora. It’s almost certain that Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez will star as these characters respectively.

We could also see the return of Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris, Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller and Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Donna Williams. Season 4 may also feature Tina Fey as cynical podcaster Cinda Canning, James Caverly as Theo Dimas, and Ryan Broussard as Will Putnam, Oliver’s son.

It’s hard to say whether Jesse Williams will return as Tobert, the cameraman and Mabel’s love interest. He has been offered a job in Los Angeles, and, as we know, Mabel has had no luck with previous relationships.

It is unlikely that Paul Rudd will return unless the series creators have flashbacks planned. The future of Sazz Pataki, played by Jane Lynch, is also uncertain.

It is also difficult to predict whether we will see Meryl Streep starring again as the actress Loretta Durkin. At the end of season 3, the door to an acting career opened for her. Despite Lorreta’s relationship with Oliver, she may decide to follow her dreams.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, when asked about the return of the characters, showrunner John Hoffman said:

There is no greater hope for me. I love them both, Jesse and Meryl, everyone. I mean, for God’s sakes, I would bring Paul back if we can. Listen, I would bring everyone back, and that might happen. Victims, killers, they’re all able to play in the landscape within this sort of certain narrative ways we can tell our stories.

The cameos for which the series is famous now remain a mystery.

