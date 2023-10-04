Fair Play Netflix release date, plot, cast and trailer

In October, Netflix’s library of erotic thrillers will expand with Fair Play, this year’s Sundance Film Festival hit. This feature-length directorial debut from Chloe Domont is a steamy love story in the world of prominent corporations, and Netflix had to fight hard for the film’s distribution rights.

The director chose to tackle the themes of career pursuit and promotion in the context of relationships. The film also explores the gender roles and their connections with earnings and social status.

The film stars Phoebe Dynevor, AKA the memorable Daphne from Bridgerton, and Alden Ehrenreich, who played a young Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

If you want to know when Fair Play will air on Netflix and what to expect from the story, then we’ve rounded up what you need to know.

When will Fair Play release on Netflix?

Chloe Domont’s film will be released on Netflix on Friday, 13 October 2023. The film is also available in selected cinemas from 29 September 2023.

What is the plot of Fair Play on Netflix?

Emily and Luke meet at a wedding in New York, and unexpectedly, their romance turns out to be more than a fling. However, the main obstacle to their relationship is that they both work for the same company, and the corporation does not encourage romances between its employees.

The real challenge to the protagonists’ secret relationship is the promotion that falls to Emily instead of Luke. Although he congratulates his girlfriend on her success, unwanted feelings such as disappointment, jealousy, frustration and anger creep into the relationship. The situation escalates further when Luke becomes Emily’s subordinate…

The official synopsis reads:

An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a young couple’s relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.

Fair Play cast and crew

The film features:

Phoebe Dynevor – Emily

– Emily Alden Ehrenreich – Luke

– Luke Eddie Marsan – Campbell

– Campbell Rich Sommer – Paul

– Paul Sebastian de Souza – Rory

– Rory Geraldine Somerville – Emily’s mother

Fair Play is written, directed and produced by Chloe Domont. The other producers for the film are Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman (Knives Out), Tim and Trevor White (Ingrid Goes West), Leopold Hughes (Knives Out), Ben LeClair (The Lovers), and Allan Mandelbaum (King Richard).

Fair Play trailers

Feel the sultry atmosphere of the erotic thriller with the film’s first trailer:

The second trailer takes you deeper into the world of corporate games and romance:

