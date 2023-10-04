With the recent release of the Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro, the natural question arises, how do they compare to their predecessors, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro?

In this article, we thoroughly examine the specifications of these phones to help you decide which one aligns better with your preferences and needs. Note that we have not test reviewed the Pixel 8 devices.

Differences between the Google Pixel 8/8 Pro and the Google Pixel 7/7Pro

The Google Pixel 8 boasts a 6.2in OLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution, a 60-120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. In terms of dimensions, it measures 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm and weighs 187g.

In contrast, the Pixel 7, on the other hand, offers a 6.3in OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It includes Gorilla Glass Victus front protection, and its size measures 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm, weighing 195g.

If you’re a fan of more compact smartphones, the latest Pixel 8 will certainly be a better choice here. It should also be more durable due to Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Google Pixel 8 Google

The Google Pixel 8 Pro features a larger 6.7in LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It stands out with its Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection compared to the Pixel 7 Pro. This model measures 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm and weight 213g.

The Pixel 7 Pro also boasts a 6.7in LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate with HDR support. It offers Gorilla Glass Victus protection, which is still very good but more fragile than Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the Pixel 8 Pro. This model is slightly larger, measuring 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm, but not heavier, weighing 212g.

In terms of the build of the two Pro smartphones, there is not much difference but the newer screen glass is a nice touch.

Google Pixel 7 Dominic Preston / Foundry

In terms of software, the Pixel 8/8 Pro debuted with Android 14. However, there is no need to worry, as the Pixel 7/7 Pro will receive an update to the latest version of the system.

While we haven’t had a chance to spend time with Android 14, it certainly brings some adjustments here and there. Nevertheless, purchasing a Pixel offers a pleasant way to use an Android phone with the assurance that you’ll enjoy a clean and pure experience. It’s tidy, free of bloatware, and dependable.

Additionally, when you own a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, you’ll enjoy receiving the most up-to-date operating system and security updates for a remarkable seven years – way more than the usual three years so this is a big upgrade. You can also look forward to the introduction of new and useful features through Feature Drops every few months.

The Pixel 7 lineup offers only a minimum of five years of security updates from its initial release, followed by three years of operating system upgrades.

Ultimately, all of this will take you up to Android 16 with the Pixel 7/7 Pro and to Android 21 with the Pixel 8/8 Pro so it’s a big difference.

Google Pixel 8 Pro Google

Both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are powered by the Google Tensor G3 processor. Memory and storage options vary, with the Pixel 8 offering 8GB of RAM and storage options of 128- or 256GB. In contrast, the Pixel 8 Pro offers 12GB of RAM with options of 128-, 256-, 512GB, or an impressive 1TB of storage.

Both models should get you beyond 24-hour battery life and support fast charging, wireless charging, and battery sharing. However, we still have to wait for the full performance and battery life results.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Henry Burrell / Foundry

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are equipped with the Google Tensor G2 chipset, providing reliable performance. Memory configurations for these models include 8GB of RAM (the Pixel 7) and 12GB of RAM (the Pixel 7 Pro) with storage options of 128- or 256GB for both models.

The Pixel 7 will last a couple of days in terms of battery life but only if you’re on the lighter side of usage. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 often last for a full day of use with over 40% of power left into a second day.

Ultimately, the performance of these smartphones should not differ dramatically, although certainly the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro should be more powerful thanks to the newer processor.

Google Pixel 8 Google

In the camera department, both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro feature a 50Mp wide camera. The Pixel 8 has a 12Mp ultrawide camera, while the Pixel 8 Pro takes a step further by including a 48Mp ultrawide and telephoto camera offering 5x optical zoom. For selfies, both models are equipped with a 10.5Mp selfie camera for capturing detailed self-portraits.

The Pixel 7 offers a 50Mp wide camera and a 12Mp ultrawide camera in the rear. In contrast, the Pixel 7 Pro offers a more versatile setup, comprising a 50Mp main camera, a 12Mp ultrawide camera, and a 48Mp telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. Both models feature a 10.8Mp front camera for capturing high-quality selfies.

While megapixels in smartphones are not a clear determinant of which takes better photos, the Pixel 8 Pro have the edge over the Pixel 7 Pro due to its 48Mp ultrawide camera. With a better processor and improved image processing algorithms in mind, it is reasonable to assume that the latest Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro may prove to be better photography companions.

Google Pixel 7 Chris Martin / Foundry

Price & availability

The Pixel 8 starts at $699/£699 and the Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999/£999. Both phones are available for purchase from the Google store.

The Pixel 7 starts at $599/£599/€649 and the Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899/£849/€899. It’s also available to purchase directly from the Google.

Looking at base prices alone, the Pixel 7/7 Pro have the edge here, as Google has decided to raise prices this year.

Google Pixel 8 & Google Pixel 8 Pro Google

Verdict

In conclusion, the choice between the Google Pixel 8/8 Pro and the Pixel 7/7 Pro should be based on your specific requirements and preferences.

If you prioritize a larger, high-resolution display and versatile camera capabilities, the Pixel 8 Pro may be the better choice. However, if you prefer a more compact and lightweight device with flagship performance, the Pixel 8 could be the ideal option.

Remember that both come with a whopping seven years of OS updates which is much longer than the Pixel 7 phones.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro still offer strong performance and camera capabilities at a more budget-friendly price point. Consider your priorities and budget when making your decision, and you’ll find the perfect Google Pixel phone to suit your needs.

Also bearing in mind that there aren’t that many differences between the older and newer models, if you own and are happy with your Pixel 7/7 Pro, it’s unlikely to make sense to replace it.

Specs

Google Pixel 8

Full-screen 6.2in Actua display, 20:9 aspect ratio, (1080 x 2400) OLED at 428 PPI, 60–120 Hz

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass

Always-on display with At a Glance and Now Playing

Up to 1400 nits (HDR) and up to 2000 nits (peak brightness)

>1,000,000:1 contrast ratio

HDR support

Full 24-bit depth for 16 million colors

Google Tensor G3 chipset with Titan M2 security coprocessor

8GB LPDDR5X RAM or 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Beyond 24-hour battery life

Up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver

Minimum 4485 mAh, typical 4575 mAh

Fast charging up to 50% charge in about 30 minutes

Qi-certified

Fast wireless charging

Battery Share

Cameras: 50 MP Octa PD wide camera 12 MP ultrawide camera with autofocus 10.5 MP Dual PD selfie camera

5.9 height x 2.8 width x 0.4 depth (inches)

187 g

Colours: Hazel, Rose, and Obsidian

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Full-screen 6.7in Super Actua display, 20:9 aspect ratio, (1344 x 2992) LTPO OLED at 489 PPI, 1–120 Hz

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass

Always-on display with At a Glance and Now Playing

Up to 1600 nits (HDR) and up to 2400 nits (peak brightness)

>1,000,000:1 contrast ratio

HDR support

Full 24-bit depth for 16 million colors

Google Tensor G3 chipset with Titan M2 security coprocessor

12GB LPDDR5X RAM or 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 3.1 storage

Beyond 24-hour battery life

Up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver

Minimum 4950 mAh, typical 5050 mAh

Fast charging up to 50% charge in about 30 minutes

Qi-certified

Fast wireless charging

Battery Share

Cameras: 50 MP Octa PD wide camera 48 MP Quad PD ultrawide camera with autofocus 48 MP Quad PD 5x telephoto camera 10.5 MP Dual PD selfie camera

6.4 height x 3.0 width x 0.3 depth (inches)

213 g

Colours: Bay, Porcelain, and Obsidian

Google Pixel 7

6.3in 20:9, 90Hz flat Full HD+ (2400×1080), OLED HDR

Google Tensor G2 chipset

Titan M2 security chip

8GB LPDDR5 RAM

128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage

50Mp wide camera w/ 1.2μm pixels, f/1.85, 82° FoV, 1/1.31in image sensor, OIS + EIS, 8x Super Res Zoom

12Mp ultrawide camera w/ 1.25μm pixels, f/2.2, 114° FoV, lens correction

LDAF (laser detect auto focus)

10.8 MP hole-punch front camera w/ 1.22μm pixels, f/2.2, 92.8° FoV

In-display fingerprint sensor + Face Unlock

Stereo speakers

USB-C (3.2 Gen 2)

Dual SIM (via eSIM)

4355mAh battery

Wired charging up to 30W (USB-PD 3.0 + PPS)

Wireless charging

Battery Share

Extreme Battery Saver

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

GPS

Sub6 + mmWave 5G (varies by market)

195g

155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm

IP68

Gorilla Glass Victus front

Edgeless Gorilla Glass Victus rear

Matte aluminum frame

Colours: Obisdian, Snow, Lemongrass

Google Pixel 7 Pro