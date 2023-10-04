Google Pixel 8 vs Pixel 8 Pro: which is the better buy?

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are the latest additions to the Pixel family. These two smartphones offer plenty of great features, but unless you’re going to buy both you’ll need to decide betweeen the regular model and the Pro.

To help in that quest, we compare the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro so you understand how they differ and which is the right choice for you.

Differences between Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Looking at both smartphones, it’s hard not to mistake them for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, as Google has stuck to an established design this time around. Of course, there are differences, and even more so between the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel 8 is compact and lightweight (187g), making it comfortable for one-handed use. It’s available in Hazel, Rose, and Obsidian.

On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro is slightly larger and heavier (213g), which is still manageable but feels more substantial. It’s available in these three colours: Bay, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

The choice between the two regarding size and weight depends mostly on your preference for a more compact phone (the Pixel 8) or a larger device with a bigger screen (the Pixel 8 Pro).

Pixel 8 Google

The Google Pixel 8 boasts a 6.2in OLED display that supports a variable refresh rate of 60–120 Hz for smooth scrolling and responsiveness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It also supports HDR content with up to 1400 nits of peak brightness.

In contrast, the Google Pixel 8 Pro has a larger 6.7in LTPO OLED display with a slightly higher resolution. The Pixel 8 Pro’s display, because it’s LTPO, offers an even wider variable refresh rate range of 1–120 Hz. It get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which is tougher, and goes up to an impressive 2400 nits of peak brightness, making it a better choice for a outdoor usage in full sun, and better-looking HDR video.

In terms of display quality, both phones offer vibrant colours and high contrast ratios, but the Pixel 8 Pro’s larger and more versatile LTPO OLED display has the edge.

Pixel 8 in Obsidian Google

Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are designed to last throughout the day and beyond, but we’ve not yet had a chance to use these phones in the real world to know exactly how long each one goes between charges.

The Pixel 8 supports fast charging and Google says it will reach up to 50% battery in approximately 30 minutes with the official 30W USB-C Charger. Additionally, it supports Qi-certified wireless charging and Battery Share, a feature that lets you charge other devices.

The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, packs a larger battery with around 500mAh of extra capacity. Whether that translates into longer battery life remains to be seen, because the bigger, brighter display could well use it up.

Like the Pixel 8, the 8 Pro also supports fast charging, wireless charging, and Battery Share.

Pixel 8 Pro Google

Both phones come with Android 14 and are equipped with the Google Tensor G3 processor and Titan M2 security coprocessor. Again, we’ve yet to run our benchmarks to see exactly how they compare to rivals – and the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro – but it’s sure to be a step forward, as it is every year.

Given the differences in performance that last year’s models had between them, it is reasonable to assume that the Pixel 8 Pro will have better performance than the Pixel 8.

The Google Pixel 8 is available with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro comes with 12GB RAM and offers more extensive storage options, ranging from 128GB to a whopping 1TB storage.

This makes the Pixel 8 Pro the clear choice for anyone that needs a lot of storage and runs demanding apps on their phone. But you can always use Google’s cloud storage (or some other provider) and opt for the base model.

Pixel 8 phone call Google

Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have impressive camera systems, just as you’d expect from Google phones. The Pixel 8 has a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. Its front camera is a 10.5-megapixel selfie camera.

If you go for the Pixel 8 Pro, you get the same 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 48-megapixel 5x telephoto camera. Its front camera is the same 10.5-megapixel selfie camera as in the Pixel 8.

The Pixel 8 Pro is clearly more versatile for avid photographers.

We have no idea what’s happening in this photo Google

Price & availability

The Pixel 8 starts at $699 / £699, and you can purchase it directly from Google.

The Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999 / £999 and is also available for purchase directly from the Google store.

Pixel 8 Pro Google

Verdict

If your question is simply “which is the better phone?” then clearly the Pixel 8 Pro is the answer. However, you didn’t need us to tell you that. Ultimately, whether the Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro is the best choice for you will depend on your priorities and preferences, as well as your budget.

If you prefer a more compact, lightweight phone that also offers flagship performance, display, and camera quality, the Pixel 8 is an excellent choice.

On the other hand, if you crave a larger, more powerful device with enhanced camera capabilities and ample memory and storage, the Pixel 8 Pro is the way to go. Both phones are excellent options, offering top-tier features and the signature Google experience. The decision comes down to what suits your needs and fits your budget.

Specs

Google Pixel 8:

Full-screen 6.2in Actua display, 20:9 aspect ratio, (1080 x 2400) OLED at 428 PPI, 60–120 Hz

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass

Always-on display with At a Glance and Now Playing

Up to 1400 nits (HDR) and up to 2000 nits (peak brightness)

>1,000,000:1 contrast ratio

HDR support

Full 24-bit depth for 16 million colors

Google Tensor G3 with Titan M2 security coprocessor

8GB LPDDR5X RAM or 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Beyond 24-hour battery life

Up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver

Minimum 4485 mAh, typical 4575 mAh

Fast charging up to 50% charge in about 30 minutes

Qi-certified

Fast wireless charging

Battery Share

Cameras: 50 MP Octa PD wide camera 12 MP ultrawide camera with autofocus 10.5 MP Dual PD selfie camera

5.9 height x 2.8 width x 0.4 depth (inches) / 149.8 x 71 x 10.1mm

187 g

Colours: Hazel, Rose, and Obsidian



Google Pixel 8 Pro: