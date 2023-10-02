How to use an Amazon Echo to extend your Eero Wi-Fi network

Back in September 2022, Amazon announced that you could pair some of its Echo smart speakers with any Eero mesh Wi-Fi system (except the 1st gen) to get extra wireless coverage.

That’s a cheaper way of expanding an Eero network than buying extra units, especially if you already own compatible Echo devices.

It’s taken a full year to roll this capability out beyond the US and Canada, but now those in the UK can join in on the fun.

Which Echo speakers can work as Eero mesh extenders?

Any fourth- or fifth-generation Echo will work. That means the following devices:

They all have “Eero Built-in” which means they can use Eero’s TrueMesh software to provide a Wi-Fi network up to 1000 square feet (around 93 square metres).

That sounds pretty good, but there are three chief limitations to be aware of:

Eero Built-in uses 5GHz only, which means devices that work on 2.4GHz and don’t have a 5GHz radio won’t be able to connect to an Echo, and that rules out a lot of smart home kit. Eero Built-in offers a speed of up to 100Mbps, which is much slower than the performance Eero systems offer. Only 10 devices can connect to each Echo.

Still, if you do have some 5GHz devices that would otherwise have a weak signal, it’s well worth setting up Eero Built-in to extend your Wi-Fi network.

How to set up Eero Built-In on an Echo smart speaker