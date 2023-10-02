How to use an Amazon Echo to extend your Eero Wi-Fi network

Back in September 2022, Amazon announced that you could pair some of its Echo smart speakers with any Eero mesh Wi-Fi system (except the 1st gen) to get extra wireless coverage.
That’s a cheaper way of expanding an Eero network than buying extra units, especially if you already own compatible Echo devices.
It’s taken a full year to roll this capability out beyond the US and Canada, but now those in the UK can join in on the fun.
Which Echo speakers can work as Eero mesh extenders?
Any fourth- or fifth-generation Echo will work. That means the following devices:
- Echo (4th gen)
- Echo Dot (4th gen)
- Echo Dot with Clock (4th gen)
- Echo Dot (5th gen)
- Echo Dot with Clock (5th gen)
They all have “Eero Built-in” which means they can use Eero’s TrueMesh software to provide a Wi-Fi network up to 1000 square feet (around 93 square metres).
That sounds pretty good, but there are three chief limitations to be aware of:
- Eero Built-in uses 5GHz only, which means devices that work on 2.4GHz and don’t have a 5GHz radio won’t be able to connect to an Echo, and that rules out a lot of smart home kit.
- Eero Built-in offers a speed of up to 100Mbps, which is much slower than the performance Eero systems offer.
- Only 10 devices can connect to each Echo.
Still, if you do have some 5GHz devices that would otherwise have a weak signal, it’s well worth setting up Eero Built-in to extend your Wi-Fi network.
How to set up Eero Built-In on an Echo smart speaker
Update your Eero
Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry
We’re assuming you already have an Eero mesh system. If not, you’ll need to set that up first – something we’re not going to cover here.
Check to see if there are any updates for your Eero system. To do that, open the Eero app, tap on Settings, then Software version.
You’ll be told if there’s an update, or if everything is already up to date.
Set up your Echo
Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry
If you’ve bought one specifically to extend your Eero network, set up your Echo speaker. Once plugged in, it will announce that it’s ready for setup.
If you don’t already have it on your phone install the Alexa and sign in with your Amazon account. Bring your phone near the new Echo and you should see a pop up saying it’s ready for setup.
Just follow the instructions, but make sure you pick your Eero Wi-Fi network when prompted as the Echo needs to be connected to it for Eero Built-in to work.
Check you’re using an Amazon account
Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry
Amazon bought Eero in 2019, so if you’ve had your system for a few years, you might be signed in with an Eero account.
For Eero Built-in to work, you need to link your accounts in the Eero app. To do that, open the Eero app, tap on Discover in the menu at the bottom, then on Amazon Connected Home. Alternatively you can go through Settings → Account Settings. Again, follow the instructions to link your Eero and Amazon account. Then you can enable Eero Built-in.
If you’re already signed into Eero with an Amazon account, Eero Built-in should be enabled already, as shown in the image above.
See which devices are working as extenders
Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry
When Eero Built-in is enabled, compatible Echo devices will be used automatically to extend your Eero mesh Wi-Fi network.
To see which devices have been detected and are being used, tap Discover → Eero Built-in.
You can tap on those to see their status. If they’re already within strong Wi-Fi coverage of your existing Eero network you’ll see a message saying that Eero Built-in has been disabled.
That’s because of those limitations mentioned at the start: the Eero network is the preferable choice for speed and versatility. So if you can, you should move your Echo further away from the nearest Eero device and check again to see if Eero Built-in is enabled.