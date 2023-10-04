Tefal’s Easy Fry Dual Drawer for fast, cheap and healthy cooking

An air fryer will transform the way you cook at home. But there’s a catch. You need to get the one that’s right for you, with all the features you’ll need. That’s why Tefal’s new Easy Fry Dual Drawer air fryer caught our eye. It does everything you could want an air fryer to do. Buy one, and you won’t be using your oven for everyday cooking any longer.

The Easy Fry Dual Drawer air fryer is a shortcut to better eating – even for people who don’t know how to cook. Tech-savvy students can even download the free-to-use Tefal app which contains hundreds of free, easy to follow recipes. If you’re currently putting together your back to university shopping list, this air fryer should earn a spot. You can make entire, nutritious meals at the push of a button or two.

It’s also a great energy-saver. In fact, you can save up to 70% of the energy you’d spend cooking in oven. The problem with an oven is that it heats up much more space than you need to cook your food, which means it can be slow – and pricey to use.

But most commonly available air fryers have a different problem. Either you’ll get one space to cook in, which still means resorting to the oven to cook a side dish, or you’ll get two smaller slots – neither of which is large enough to cook a Sunday roast.

That’s where the Easy Fry Dual Drawer air fryer comes in. Its 8.3 litre capacity is split into two cooking drawers: one 5.2 litre drawer designed for a larger dish like a roast chicken, and one 3.1 litre drawer for a side. So, you can feed your family – or a group of friends – a proper meal for less.

And it’s much smarter than oven cooking: you can cook two dishes at one, at different temperatures, and have them ready to eat at the same time. That means less work and less kitchen stress.

But that doesn’t mean you need to use both drawers every time you cook. You can use them independently, so while you could use one to grill a piece of fish and the other to char some cauliflower, you could equally just pop a chicken breast in a single drawer while you prepare a healthy salad.

And for quick student meals, you use it to easily heat up some life-saving comfort food. Tefal’s extra crisp air frying technology has an additional health benefit: you can get crispy, crunchy food without having to add oil.

The Easy Fry Dual Drawer air fryer couldn’t be easier to use, with eight one-button programmes for popular types of cooking, including roasting and cooking fries. Or you can set your own cooking time and temperature. And you can start cooking right away, with no need to preheat it.

It also has an inbuilt alert that’ll tell you when your meal is cooked, or when to shake up your fries. It’s much easier to clean than an oven as well, so there’s no need to buy harsh cleaning products or leave-on sprays.

You can buy the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Drawer air fryer for £209.99

While you’re upgrading your kitchen essentials, you might want to take a look at Tefal’s Daily Chef Cookware range. Your trusty old frying pan may be past its best and if it’s time to upgrade, Tefal’s 28cm frying pan will be a solid replacement – or a handy item to add to the back to university pile.

With a lightweight construction and ultra-resistant, non-stick coating that’s enhanced with titanium, it’ll be easy to use and easy to clean. Plus, it’s a great option for beginner chefs. Its Thermo-Signal technology will show you when the pan is hot enough to use and its Thermo-Fusion base ensures even heat distribution for perfect cooking every time.

Tefal’s Daily Chef 28cm frying pan is available for £51