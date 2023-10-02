The Walt Disney Company is a brand that needs no introduction, even to those not particularly interested in cinema. The giant media conglomerate as we know it now was established in 1923 by brothers Walt and Roy Disney. In its early days, the company made a name for itself as an animation studio. However, it developed into a powerful corporation through the decades, producing feature-length films, building theme parks and buying up other famous film brands.

Yet, animated films are the emblem of Disney, the cornerstone of its identity. From Mickey Mouse to princess tales to contemporary stories such as Zootopia and Encanto, the company has created many animations that have made a lasting mark on pop culture.

So, it’s no surprise that the film releasing during the corporation’s 100th anniversary will be an animated fairy tale. We have gathered the most essential information about Wish, the latest story by the iconic Walt Disney Company.

When is Wish releasing?

Wish will debut in cinemas just before Thanksgiving, hitting cinemas on 22 November 2023.

What will Wish be about?

So far, Disney hasn’t released much information about the film’s plot. However, because it’s an anniversary animation, we ought to expect a unique spectacle that will be a crowning achievement of the studio’s decades of activity.

As the official description goes:

Wish will follow a young girl named Asha who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her. Asha a 17-year-old driven optimist, and leader in the making. She will face one of the most formidable enemies in the universe and will have to team up with Star, a cosmic force and boundless ball of pure energy and maybe chaos.

The animation is set in a magical land called Rosas. It’s ruled by the handsome and wise King Magnifico, who has the power to grant wishes. However, not everyone in Rosas can have this honour – the ruler decides which wishes will come true.

Idealistic and full of energy, Asha conflicts with the seemingly benevolent ruler. The girl, her goat and the little star have to confront the enemy and save the community of Rosas.

Wish cast and crew

The movie features the following voice cast:

Ariana DeBose – Asha

– Asha Alan Tudyk – Valentino, the goat

– Valentino, the goat Chris Pine – King Magnifico

– King Magnifico Angelique Cabral – Queen Amaya, the wife of King Magnifico

– Queen Amaya, the wife of King Magnifico Natasha Rothwell – Asha’s mom, Sakina

– Asha’s mom, Sakina Victor Garber – Asha’s grandfather, Sabino

– Asha’s grandfather, Sabino Jennifer Kumiyama – Asha’s best friend, Dahlia

– Asha’s best friend, Dahlia Evan Peters – the strong guy, Simon

– the strong guy, Simon Harvey Guillén – Gabo, a cynic, but with a golden heart

– Gabo, a cynic, but with a golden heart Ramy Youssef – Safi, who’s plagued by allergies

– Safi, who’s plagued by allergies Niko Vargas – Asha’s buddy, Hal

– Asha’s buddy, Hal Della Saba – shy teenager, Bazeema

– shy teenager, Bazeema Jon Rudnitsky – Asha’s pal, Dario

Wish is directed by Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon). The script for the animation was written by Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt).

Wish trailers

The first teaser for the animation didn’t reveal much beyond the fact that the main characters will be a young girl and her friendly goat and that a shooting star will play an essential role in the story:

The official trailer for the movie shows a larger section of the magical kingdom and introduces its inhabitants:

