Sky Cinema users can now get free cinema tickets every month

If you’ve got Sky Cinema (or are considering signing up), then there is an excellent offer available. You can bag two free cinema tickets every month at Vue cinemas at any location in the UK or the Republic of Ireland.

The promotion is available on 2D screenings every day other than Fridays and Saturdays (supplement will be required for VIP, 3D and IMAX films). This means that you could make big savings if you’re planning to see the next MCU film The Marvels, the upcoming Disney animation Wish, or the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel, Wonka.

Sign up for Sky Cinema and get two free vue tickets every month

If you’ve got Sky and want to get your hands on these two free cinema codes, then you’ll need to download the MySky app, which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play. The deal should be under the tab labelled ‘Your offers’.

This offer ends on 30 September 2024, which means that you can get a whopping total of 24 cinema tickets if you claim the maximum amount every month.

Note that there is a daily limit on this offer on a first-come, first-served basis, and tickets must be booked and redeemed before the end of each calendar month.

You can get a Sky Cinema subscription via Sky Q, Sky Glass or Sky Stream – if you’ve got a Now Cinema membership (or subscribe to this channel via another provider such as Virgin) then you won’t be eligible.

