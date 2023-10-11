Eureka’s NEW400: An easy-to-use wet and dry vac for under $200

Cleaning the kitchen and bathroom floors is one of the most hated jobs around the home. Between sticky spills, hair, dust, and pet fur, it’s hard to find a cleaner that can do it all. What this means is that you’ll likely need to clean twice: going over the floors first with a vacuum, and then with a mop.
And then, once you’ve finished the floors, you still need to clean and sanitise your mop. All-in-all, it’s a dirty, time-consuming job and it’s no surprise that it’s one we put off.
That’s why Eureka’s newly launched combined vacuum and mop, the NEW400, caught our eye. It’s a one-step cleaner for all types of hard flooring – including tiles and marble – with a host of excellent features to make tackling floors fast, easy, and hassle-free.
If you haven’t heard the name Eureka before, the brand has a history of over 100 years in designing and building floor cleaning technology. The NEW400 is one of its latest launches.
Switch on the NEW400 and its self-traction kicks into gear, pulling the machine forward so you just need to steer. While the rolling brush at the front rotates at up to 600 revolutions per minute and mops with clean, running water, the NEW400’s powerful suction works to pick up debris and pull up liquids into the vacuum’s dirty water tank.
Eureka
It has a 90% water recovery rate, which means that it won’t leave your floors wet after cleaning.
Then, when you dock the NEW400, it’ll clean itself with a four-step process: rinsing out the tube and brush with clean water, brushing the roller, scraping off any dirt and hair, and finally returning the used water to the dirty tank. All you need to do is empty the dirty water tank afterwards and you’re done.
Eureka
But that’s not all it does. Here are some of its best features:
- Large water tanks mean longer cleaning: The NEW400 has a 600ml clean water tank and 400ml dirty water tank. When it’s time to change the water, the tanks are easy to remove. Just press the button and pop them out.
- Full dirty water tank reminder: The machine will stop automatically when the dirty water tank is full, so it never cleans at less than its best.
- 20-30 minute running time, depending on the power setting.
- Lightweight machine: At just 8.7lbs, the NEW400 is easy to manoeuvre and light to carry up and down the stairs.
- Automatic pause: If you want to stop for a moment while you’re cleaning, there’s no need to switch off the machine. Just stand it upright and it’ll stop until you’re ready to resume.
- Ergonomic handle for comfortable cleaning.
- Unlike some rivals, which can be used only with water, the NEW400 can be used with the provided sterilising agent for cleaner, child-safe floors – even in homes with pets.
- Full machine noise reduction for quieter cleaning.
The NEW400 comes with its own charging dock and accessory rack, which can store its cleaning brush and solution.
Best of all, while the NEW400 has all the same features – or better – than competitors, it’s much better value for money. It’s available from Amazon for $199.99. Don’t miss it.
Eureka